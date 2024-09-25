We tested 16 menstrual cups and discs to find the best eco-friendly (and economical) options

The learning curve is worth the reward when you ditch pads and tampons for one of the best menstrual cups or discs on the market.

Reusable menstrual products like menstrual cups and discs have many benefits: They save money, reduce waste and can be more comfortable than traditional disposable options like tampons and pads. Some people even experience less cramping while using these products and can leave them in for up to 12 hours without risking a mess, or worse, toxic shock syndrome (TSS).

"Though rare, TSS can occur with menstrual cups if they are left in place for too long," says Dr. Eboni January, a board-certified ob-gyn and fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. But if you empty and clean your cup regularly, reusable cups and discs have a lower risk of TSS than tampons, according to a 2019 study.

In terms of how they work, menstrual cups and discs are inserted into the vaginal canal; the cups sit in the canal, whereas the menstrual discs are nestled just below the cervix. Both options collect menstrual blood rather than absorbing it like tampons. The best part? You can wash and reuse them after each use and continue using the same product for up to a decade. That said, there's a bit of know-how involved. Inserting menstrual cups and discs correctly and getting acclimated to their use and removal isn't a skill you're likely to pick up on the first try.

It takes practice, lots of patience and a willingness to get up close and personal with your body (and your menstrual blood) to develop the skill and expertise required. "It's best to give a cup or disc up to three months of trying to get used to it before changing brands," says Dr. Suzanne Bovone Smith, a board-certified ob-gyn at Pediatrix Medical Group. But trust us, once you master the insertion and removal, the perks of using these products outweigh the minor challenges of the initial trial and error phase.

If you have a heavy flow, a sensitive vagina or want to make a more sustainable choice, a menstrual cup or disc may be the right period product for you. To get the lay of the land and determine the best options on the market, we consulted five women's health experts and personally tested 16 cups and discs during our menstrual cycles over the course of three months. We factored in personal user experience, materials, size, comfort and cost to find the best menstrual cups and discs for every body type — and every shape of cervix.

Best overall menstrual cup

Saalt Best overall Saalt Cup Size options: Small, regular | Materials: Medical-grade silicone | Capacity: 25 ml (small), 30 ml (regular) The Saalt Cup blends comfort with leak-proof performance, which is just one of the reasons it earned our top spot. In addition to its two primary sizes (small and regular), there's also an option to purchase a teen cup. By having varied size options, the product is more likely to successfully accommodate different anatomies, menstrual flows and cervix heights. The best feature? The firm silicone has just the right amount of give — it's easy to insert, and it pops open reliably once it's in place. "Silicone is the most common material used in menstrual cups and is safe for long-term use," says Dr. Maria Pachon, a board-certified ob-gyn at Holy Name Medical Center in Cliffside Park, N.J. "It's hypoallergenic, flexible, durable and comfortable," she says. I found this to be true in my testing as well. I didn't experience any leaking or discomfort and appreciated having the option to trim the stem. That said, the stem is pretty smooth, which could make it challenging to grasp when your hands are wet and slippery. Amazon reviewers rate it 4.4 out of 5 stars with over 8,000 5-star ratings. One customer said, "I've had less leakage and more comfort with my Saalt cup than any other menstrual product I've known, and knowing my money is going towards something I can reuse again and again means so much to me." Saalt also offers a Bliss Guarantee: If you don't love it within 365 days of purchase, the company will replace it with something else or give you a full refund. Pros Three sizing options

Firm silicone pops open easily

Stem can be trimmed to desired length Cons Stem can get slippery

May contribute to bladder pressure $29 at Saalt Explore More Buying Options $29 at Amazon

More menstrual cups and discs we like for 2024

Cora Best disc Cora Perfect Fit Disc Size options: One size fits most | Materials: Medical-grade silicone | Capacity: 47.5 ml Menstrual discs have several benefits over cups, and the Perfect Fit Disc by Cora showcases them well. Unlike cups, discs can be worn during sex without mess or discomfort. Some disc users can "auto-dump" when urinating, meaning the disc self-empties when your pelvic floor muscles contract. "Menstrual discs, due to the way they are inserted and worn, are less prone to firmness-related issues in how they insert, unfold and feel in the body, which is one reason I prefer discs over cups," says Kim Rosas, a menstrual cup and disc expert and founder of Period Nirvana. That said, they can take a bit more skill and practice to insert and remove — this one has a deep finger groove to simplify removal (love!). It makes all the difference in mastering one-finger removal without spilling. The Cora disc has a 4.3 out of 5-star rating from over 2,100 Amazon reviewers. One customer raved about her experience, saying, "OH! And cramps! I didn't have really bad cramps like I had when I was using tampons." Cora also has a host of resources on its site to help you figure out if the disc life is for you. Pros Finger groove helps with removal

Can be worn during sex

Can self empty when you urinate Cons May leak during heavy flows

One size may not fit all $30 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $30 at Amazon

Lena Best for beginners Lena Sensitive Cup Size options: Small, large | Materials: Medical-grade silicone | Capacity: 25 ml (small), 30 ml (large) Lena's Sensitive Cup ticks all the boxes for a great beginner's menstrual cup. The tulip-shaped body folds easily for insertion, is made of a softer medical-grade silicone and has a satisfaction guarantee if your test run doesn't go as planned. Though the small size holds slightly less than the large, it's a great starting point for figuring out how to place and remove your cup. I tested this cup while coaching soccer, and it didn't leak or shift at all. However, the stem is on the thicker side, which may cause discomfort for some. I chose to trim the stem completely — it's easy and doesn't affect the cup's performance. Amazon reviewers rate it 4.4 out of 5 stars from over 16,700 ratings. One customer said, "No more leaks!!! I've never had a leak during the day or even overnight, and I can actually wear nice underwear confidently, knowing they won't be ruined." Oh, and this cup caters to sensitive bladders too. Lena says its design puts less pressure on the bladder than other cups. Pros Folds easily for insertion

Good for sensitive users

Satisfaction guaranteed Cons Thicker stem may cause discomfort

Some users report leaking $24 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $30 at Lena

Flex Best for easy removal Flex Cup Size options: Size 1, size 2 | Materials: Medical-grade silicone | Capacity: 22 ml (size 1), 30 ml (size 2) I've been using my "Goldilocks" cup for years (you know, a menstrual cup that fits you "just right"), but the Flex Cup has me seriously contemplating making the switch. Why? Its unique pull-tab design makes removal and emptying a breeze, so there's no more pinching and wiggling to get it out! You can easily pull on the tab to gently break the suction with one finger, then empty and reinsert as needed. It may not work for everyone, as some users report leaking through the tab opening, but I've had zero issues with this cup. It's comfortable, easy to insert and remove, and the stem is adjustable — it's great for people with low (size 1) or high (size 2) cervixes. I have a low cervix and wore it for up to 12 hours with no leaks and minimal cramps. I also appreciate that it's not clear. "The darker ones may not show as much staining, and people may prefer that," says Bovone. Over 8,000 Amazon reviewers rate it 4.3 out of 5 stars. One customer said, "It's super easy to remove and seals well (NO LEAKS!)." The downside is that it's more challenging to clean since the pull tab can trap blood and other debris. You may have to spend more time cleaning it versus other cups. One additional bonus is that every cup comes with two disposable Flex Discs to try out too. Pros Won't stain

Two sizing options

Pull tab helps break suction while removing Cons More difficult to clean

Stem may cause discomfort for some $30 at Flex Explore More Buying Options $30 at Amazon

Hello Period Best for high cervix Hello Period Disc Size options: One size fits most | Materials: Medical-grade silicone | Capacity: 50 ml This Hello Period Disc has a 50 milliliter capacity, making it one of the highest-volume menstrual products on our list. Thanks to its looped removal tab, it's great for people with high cervixes who may struggle to reach and remove other discs. Some menstrual discs have no removal feature, while others use a finger groove or string. With its loop design, this one makes the process much cleaner and more manageable. This disc's larger size and shape can make it more difficult for beginners. I've been a cup user for over eight years and have struggled with proper placement. While the size initially intimidated me, some troubleshooting and practice made all the difference. Plus, it's great for overnights, when I previously had to double up with a pad. The Hello Period Disc has over 750 reviews on its site and a 4.7 out of 5-star rating. Customers rave about its capacity and leak-free performance. One user said, "I have had zero leaks to date and even competed in an IronMan triathlon while using the disc and had no leaks!" And for those curious, yes, the disc can be worn during sex — just tuck the tab underneath the disc to prevent your partner from feeling it. Pros High capacity for heavy flows

Removal tab makes it easy to remove

Can be worn during sex Cons Difficult for beginners

Doesn't fold as small for insertion $37 at Hello Period

Cora Best for low cervix Cora The Easy-Does-It Cup Size options: Size 1, size 2 | Materials: Medical-grade silicone | Capacity: 22 ml (size 1), 29 ml (size 2) Speaking of "Goldilocks" cups, The Easy-Does-It Cup has been my tried-and-true period partner for the past six years. As someone with a low cervix, I've struggled with cups because they're too long or protrude uncomfortably — sizing guides always put me in a larger size because I've had three vaginal births. Cora's size 1 cup with a 22 ml capacity is the perfect fit; it doesn't leak, shift or cause discomfort with the stem trimmed. The design is slightly bell-shaped with a flared rim, and the silicone is the ideal balance between soft and firm — it folds easily and pops right open once in place. This is an important feature, because sometimes cups can be finicky when opening, leaving you with a partial seal that could lead to leaks. And if my experience isn't enough of a reason to consider this cup, take it from one of the 1,400 reviewers who gave this cup 5 stars on Amazon: "Low cervix friendly! Other low-cervix cups are either stiff and have a painful suction, or they are shaped too wide and would affect my bladder." It's essential to note that a smaller-capacity cup may not be the best fit for everyone, especially for people with heavier flows. But it still lasts twice as long as a tampon and is more comfortable in my opinion. Pros Pops open easily

Great for beginners

Less likely to have bladder pressure Cons Lower capacity than some

May not be suitable for heavy flows $39 at Cora Explore More Buying Options $28 at Amazon

Bfree Best for wide vaginas Bfree Menstrual Cup Size options: Size 1, size 2, size 3 | Materials: Medical-grade silicone | Capacity: 15 ml (size 1), 20 ml (size 2), 25 ml (size 3) With three different sizes and a larger-than-average diameter, the Bfree Menstrual Cup is a worthwhile option for wider vaginas. The size 3 cup has the largest capacity and diameter of the three options, so there's less chance of sliding or shifting during use. I couldn’t wear this cup comfortably due to my low cervix — it's just too long for me. However, that doesn’t mean it won’t work well for someone with different anatomy. The rim of this cup is slightly firmer than others we tried, which can be a plus if you need extra suction to prevent leaks. However, this also means it can pop open more suddenly and cause discomfort. It can also be more difficult for new users to remove because there are no suction holes on the rim, making it harder to break the seal. That said, the finger placement ridges on this cup provide a better removal grip than ones without the markings. Many users are happy with their experience. One reviewer said, "It took a couple of cycles to get the hang of this cup, but I'm definitely happy with it. It's both soft and flexible but also firm enough to really stay put." The company claims Bfree is the only boil-free menstrual cup on the market, but I can't speak to this claim. Pros Antibacterial

Finger placement ridges for gripping

Larger diameter for wider vaginas Cons Firm rim may not be comfortable for everyone

May suction too strongly for some $35 at Bfree Explore More Buying Options $35 at Amazon

Diva Best sizing options Diva Cup Size options: Model 0, model 1, model 2 | Materials: Medical-grade silicone | Capacity: 22 ml (model 0), 26 ml (model 1), 30 ml (model 2) Diva is the OG of menstrual reusables. As one of the first cups on the market, it's had a lot of time to perfect its design and sizing options. The Diva Cup comes in three models that cater to different menstruation experiences. Model 0 is the smallest and shortest, made for teens or those under 18 years old who haven't given birth. Model 1 is best for those with a medium to heavy flow. And model 2 is best if you're over 35 and have given birth — or just prefer a larger size. I enjoyed using the Diva Cup because it's one of the few cups that didn't leak on me, not even a drop, and it's readily available at most drugstores. My biggest complaint is its length; it's longer than most cups, which can be uncomfortable for those with a low cervix. But if length isn't an issue for you, its performance is top-notch. Of the 27,000-plus Amazon reviewers, the Diva Cup has a 4.5 out of 5-star rating. One user says, "Every woman in my life now knows extensive details about my menstrual cycle because I am obsessed with telling everyone about my Diva Cup." Pros Great for all ages

Caters to all flow levels

Folds easily for insertion Cons May be too long for some

Stem can collect blood $35 at Diva Explore More Buying Options $35 at Amazon

Lumma Best for heavy flows Lumma Soft Disc Size options: Short, medium, high | Materials: Medical-grade silicone | Capacity: 30 ml (short), 55 ml (medium), 60 ml (high) The Lumma Soft Disc holds more blood than any other reusable menstrual disc we tested — the largest size has a 60 ml capacity. Not only that, but it's available in three sizes to accommodate varying cervix heights and vaginal widths. When in use, it tucks behind the pubic bone and against the cervix to collect blood before it travels through the vaginal canal. When I opened the package, I immediately noticed the difference in the softness of the silicone. The rim, however, is still firm enough to push the disc into place. With a bit of practice, I got it into place and enjoyed 10 hours of leak-free wear. One thing to note is that the collection basin is on the larger side (hence the high capacity) and may not pop open as well as smaller options. The perks? Mess-free sex and potentially less cramping compared to cups that require suction. One reviewer says, "I had the disc in for 10 hours every day, and I almost forgot I was on my period! I trusted it so much that I wore nothing for backup." Pros Long removal stem

Can be worn during sex

Doesn't require suction Cons Not suitable for all vaginal shapes

Can be difficult to insert at first $45 at Lumma Explore More Buying Options $21 at Amazon

Flex Best disposable Flex Disposable Disc Size options: One size fits most | Materials: Medical grade polymers | Capacity: 60 ml Aunt Flo isn't the nicest visitor, but Flex Disposable Discs make dealing with her a little easier. This is a great option you can grab at many pharmacies or supermarkets when you're caught off guard by your period. Each disc can hold up to five tampons' worth of fluid and can be worn for up to 12 hours. Plus, it's safe to wear during sex. I wasn't sure what to think at first, but I'm glad I gave it a try. The rim pinches to the size of a tampon, but it's still firm enough to slide to the back of your vagina against your cervix. Once in place, I couldn't feel it at all. My only big con is the learning curve when going from a reusable cup to a disposable disc, but I was pleasantly surprised by the results: no discomfort and only minor leaks while I mastered placement. While less eco-friendly than reusable options, these discs come in handy when you're on the go or need a quick, throwaway solution. One user said, "It holds a lot, and this is coming from someone who goes through four super-size tampons on day two. I am honestly in love with this product and have been recommending it to everyone." Pros Holds 5-plus tampons' worth of fluid

Can be worn during sex

Disposable for easy cleanup Cons May slide around more than reusable options

Not as environmentally friendly $17 at Flex Explore More Buying Options $17 at Amazon

All Matters Best eco-friendly AllMatters Menstrual Cup Size options: Mini, size A, size B | Materials: Medical-grade silicone | Capacity: 19 ml (mini), 27 ml (size A), 33 ml (size B) AllMatters Menstrual Cup (formerly OrganiCup) is a sustainable and eco-friendly option free of harmful chemicals, allergens and animal by-products. The cup comes in three sizes: mini for teens or those with a light flow, size A for those who have not given birth vaginally and size B for those who have. This cup was easy to insert and remove. Though I trimmed my stem out of habit, I found the ridges on the base of the cup helpful for gripping and pulling it down. I experienced some leaking on my first attempt (likely due to a poor fit) but had no issues on my second try. My only complaint is some mild irritation after a full day of wear — Dr. Janet Choi, a double-board certified reproductive endocrinologist and the chief medical officer of Progyny, says vaginal irritation is a minor risk of menstrual cups in general. Fortunately, my personal experience won't translate to everyone. AllMatters has a mission I support: to make "sustainability accessible and effortless" to everyone. The cup lasts for years, and the company offers a 90-day money-back guarantee if you're not sold after three cycles. Out of more than 1,200 Amazon reviews, 73% are five-star ratings. One happy user said, "I don't know if I am insanely lucky or if this is just an excellent cup, or perhaps both, but this cup worked perfectly for me on the first try!" Pros Beginner-friendly

Ridges for easier grip

Packaging made from recycled materials Cons Stains

Some users complain about stem discomfort $26 at AllMatters Explore More Buying Options $20 at Amazon

Types of menstrual cups and discs

Before you dive into reusable menstrual products, do your research on the different types of products and how they work. Here are the most common menstrual cup and disc options:

Menstrual cups: These sit inside the vaginal canal and collect blood inside the cup; this is in contrast to how a tampon sits inside the canal and absorbs menstrual blood. Menstrual cups come in various sizes to accommodate different cervix heights and vaginal widths. Someone with a lower cervix may want a shorter cup, while someone with a higher cervix may prefer a longer one with a stem — the small, flexible "tail" at the bottom of a cup — for easy removal.

Reusable menstrual discs: Discs sit deeper in the vaginal canal, behind the pubic bone and close to the cervix, where they collect menstrual blood before it exits the body. They also come in different sizes and capacities but tend to be wider than cups and may be more comfortable for experienced cup users. Since they sit farther back, some people find that they can have mess-free sex while wearing menstrual discs.

Disposable menstrual discs: Unlike silicone-based reusables, disposable discs are made from polymers and can be worn for up to 12 hours before discarding. These are great for when you don't have access to clean water or a private restroom to wash your reusable cup or disc, or when you just need a quick and easy solution when you're caught off guard by your period.

Factors to consider when purchasing a menstrual cup or disc

When choosing the best menstrual cup or disc for you, consider the following factors:

Size and fit: Several factors play a role in this: your age, whether you've given birth vaginally, the firmness of your pelvic floor muscles and other factors like a low or high cervix or a heavy or light period flow. If you have a heavier flow, you may want a larger-capacity cup to prevent frequent emptying. However, a low cervix may require a shorter cup, regardless of flow.

Shape and design: Most cups and discs share a similar design, but some offer unique features like a longer stem for easier removal or ridges for better grip. Some may also be softer or more firm than others. Firm cups tend to "pop open" easier after being inserted inside the vaginal canal and may have less leakage, but some people experience more bladder irritation from the pressure, says Rosas. "Softer firmness options can be more comfortable but might need manual assistance to help them open and seal," she adds.

Capacity: For those with a heavy flow, bleeding can exceed 80 ml per cycle. Since the average menstrual cup holds between 20 ml and 30 ml — about two to four regular tampons — opting for a higher-capacity cup or disc can reduce the frequency of bathroom trips to empty and clean the product. However, it's essential to consider your cervix height when choosing the right option.

Ease of use: Embrace the learning curve — figuring out how to insert and remove a cup properly takes practice. To insert a cup or disc, you have to fold it in on itself. You may need to experiment with different folds and techniques to get the insertion and removal right. This process can take multiple menstrual cycles. If you're struggling with leaks or discomfort after trying a cup or disc for a few cycles, it may be worth reevaluating the size or shape of your cup. "Sometimes, finding the perfect cup might require trying a couple of different options to see which one feels best for you," says Pachon.

Price: The National Organization for Women estimates that the average American spends about $20 per period on menstrual products. Using a reusable option can save you thousands of dollars over time. Most reusable cups cost between $30 and $60 and last up to 10 years, that's an impressive savings. Just keep in mind that disposable discs can cost around $1 to $2 per disc, making them less cost-effective.

How we chose the best menstrual cups and discs

Prior to selecting and testing the menstrual cups and discs, I consulted with a reusable period product expert, three obstetrician-gynecologists and a double-board certified reproductive endocrinologist. Each expert has years of experience in the menstrual health industry and provided valuable insights on product selection and usage. I then researched the most popular brands and options, selecting a variety of models to test based on factors like size, shape, capacity and price.

As a seasoned menstrual cup user for eight years (someone who knows the pros and cons and has been through many rounds of trials and errors), I personally tested 16 menstrual cups and discs throughout multiple menstrual cycles. I evaluated each product based on factors such as usability, comfort and overall experience, as well as expert recommendations and customer reviews.

FAQs

How do I choose the right size menstrual cup or disc?

Your age, childbirth history, menstrual flow and cervix height can all play a role in which size is best for you, says January. If you have a high cervix and moderate to heavy flow, a larger cup may fit better. If you have a lower cervix, choosing a smaller size will prevent the cup from sticking out and causing discomfort.

Menstrual discs are more of a one-size-fits-all option, so you have more freedom to choose based on their capacity and design.

What’s the difference between a cup and a disc?

Menstrual cups use suction and your pelvic floor muscles to stay in place, while discs tuck behind the pubic bone and sit flat under the cervix — in an area called the vaginal fornix — says Rosas. Menstrual discs also have a larger capacity than cups and don't use suction, which some people find more comfortable.

Are menstrual cups or discs messy to use?

They can be. You'll need to get comfortable with touching blood and learning how to properly insert and remove the cup or disc. Many people go 12 hours between changes, so you can plan to empty your cup or disc at home in the morning and evening — or even in the shower — to avoid public restrooms. You can also carry wipes or a water bottle to rinse off your cup or disc in a bathroom stall. Once you get the hang of it, you should be able to remove it without making a mess.

Can I wear a menstrual cup or disc overnight?

Yes, menstrual cups and discs can be worn safely for up to 12 hours, says Bovone. They are a great option for overnight wear since they can hold more blood than tampons or pads and carry less risk for toxic shock syndrome. Emptying and cleaning your cup before bedtime and in the morning can help prevent leaks.

Can I wear a menstrual cup or disc during activities like swimming, exercise or sex?

Both menstrual cups and discs can be worn during physical activities like swimming, exercise, running, lifting and other sports, says Rosas. Since discs sit farther behind the pelvic bone, they can be worn for vaginal intercourse as well.

Is it safe to use menstrual cups or discs? Are there any risks?

All internal menstrual products, including cups and discs, have a small risk of infection if they're not properly cleaned and cared for. Make sure to follow the instructions that come with your product, empty it regularly and wash it with a menstrual cup cleanser or mild soap and water. You should also boil it for three to five minutes at the end and beginning of each cycle. Tell your provider if you experience symptoms like cramping, burning or itching, which could be a sign of an infection.

Other products we tested

Ziggy Cup 2 : This ultrasoft disc comes in two sizes to fit different cervix heights and holds up to 76 ml of fluid, but the softer material makes it more difficult to insert and remove.

Pixie Disc : I love that the Pixie Disc has an extra firm rim to help with insertion. The instructions are user-friendly, and it comes with several product samples to try before you commit. That said, the collection basin feels a bit less durable than I'd like.

Kind Cup : Its curved, more ergonomic design and pay-it-forward social mission are just two of the many reasons you should give Kind Cup a try. It has an up to 35 ml capacity, but my body seemed to prefer a bell-shaped cup.

Merula Cup : This cup is great for those with a high cervix and heavy flow — the XL version holds up to 50 ml of fluid. However, it doesn't have suction holes, which can complicate the removal process.

Lily Cup Compact: A collapsible menstrual cup? This option goes from flat to full-size in one second and is available in two sizes. I like that it comes with a compact carrying case, but getting it to open and create a leak-free seal after insertion was a challenge for me.

