Lululemon just dropped so many new arrivals for spring — 11 worth going broke for

Lululemon just dropped so many new arrivals for spring — these are the ones we want the most (photos via Lululemon).

It is a well-known fact that we are dedicated Lululemon stans here at Yahoo Canada. Therefore, we consider it our duty as both shopping editors and Canadians to highlight new releases from the Vancouver-based brand.

Lululemon just dropped a new spring collection "made to look, move and feel the way you want it to." It includes more than a dozen pieces, ranging from transitional rain jackets to an open-back sweater we're dying to get our hands on.

To shop 11 highlights from the collection and give your wardrobe a much-deserved refresh for spring, scroll below.

Relaxed-Fit Rain Shell in bold beige (photo via Lululemon)

Rain, rain, go away! This relaxed-fit rain shell is windproof, waterproof, breathable and available in two colours: bone and bold beige (pictured).

$298 at Lululemon

Ribbed Nulu Asymmetrical Yoga Bra in java (photo via Lululemon)

This asymmetrical yoga bra offers light support and is best for A/B cup sizes. Made with a ribbed version of Lululemon's buttery-soft Nulu fabric, the bra is available in five colours.

$64 at Lululemon

Roll-Top Crossbody Bag 3L in solar orange (photo via Lululemon)

This roll-top cross-body has a unique silhouette with the added security of a three-step closure, making it perfect for travel days and city adventures.

$58 at Lululemon

Open Back Half-Zip Sweater in black (photo via Lululemon)

With its cut-out opening at the bank, this half-zip sleeveless top will give your knitwear collection an edgy upgrade.

$138 at Lululemon

Relaxed-Fit Super-High-Rise Cargo Short 4" in bold beige (photo via Lululemon)

These utility-inspired, super-high-rise shorts have spacious cargo pockets to hold your keys, phone, wallet, and then some. Take home a pair in three colours: beige, pale yellow and black.

$118 at Lululemon

Restfeel Women's Slide in solar orange (photo via Lululemon)

These ultra-comfy slides were designed to soothe your feet post-workout. They feature dual-density cushioning for maximum comfort and support and heel-to-toe rubber traction for grip.

$68 at Lululemon

Heavyweight Cotton Mock-Neck T-Shirt in finch yellow (photo via Lululemon)

This mock-neck T-shirt's brushed, heavyweight fabric and cuffed sleeve make for a sleek combination of structure and comfort.

$98 at Lululemon

Cinchable Cuff High-Rise Jogger (photo via Lululemon)

These crisp, lightweight joggers are designed with a high rise, relaxed fit and cinchable cuffs. They're made from sweat-wicking fabric and come in two colours: black and bone.

$178 at Lululemon

Scuba Oversized Funnel Neck Half Zip (photo via Lululemon)

An oldie but a goodie: Lululemon's classic Scuba sweater has a new look for spring 2023. Shoppers say the sweater is "so soft and warm" and call it the "best ever."

$118 at Lululemon

Smooth Fit Pull-On High-Rise Pants in dark olive (photo via Lululemon)

Lululemon's sleek Smooth Fit pants feature Smooth Fit Waistband technology to keep you comfortably held in while delivering a just-right fit.

$158 at Lululemon

Mixed Fabric Half-Zip Pullover (photo via Lululemon)

This sporty pullover is a dream come true for spring's transitional weather. Its soft, structured fabric and textured panels will keep you cozy while looking cool.

$178 at Lululemon

