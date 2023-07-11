The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale starts now — 14 best deals for Icon card members

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

More than 6,000 items are included in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — 14 deals I'm adding to cart.

I'm a shopping editor — here's what I want from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale (Getty).

The wait is finally over — select card members can now shop the 2023 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

If you've shopped the exclusive sale in the past, you'll know the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the retailer's biggest, best and most popular sales event of the year. Featuring markdowns on brand-new arrivals, the Anniversary Sale covers all Nordstrom departments, including home, beauty and fashion.

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially opens to the public on July 17 and runs until Aug. 6; however, starting today, Nordstrom card members can shop the deals before anyone else.

Icons have first dibs starting today (July 11), Ambassadors follow suit on July 12, and Influencers can shop the sale on July 13.

What's included in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is unlike many others because it includes new season items across all categories. Shoppers can look forward to deals from Kate Middleton's go-to jewelry brand Monica Vinader, editor-approved Spanx pants and more.

To help you find some of the best deals from the 6,000+ products marked down, we chose 14 can't-miss items from Nordstrom's Anniversary preview.

With the countdown officially on, here's what to add to your wish list so you can scoop them up as soon as the sale goes live.

The True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bralette (photo via Nordstrom)

"If there was ever an item of clothing that could ease heartbreak, this is it," writes one Nordstrom reviewer. "Well made, attractive, true to size, and comfortable enough to pass out from emotional exhaustion in. Do yourself a favour and buy this."

$32 $49 at Nordstrom

Marc Jacobs The Shutter Leather Crossbody Bag (photo via Nordstrom)

This chic little crossbody features dual zip compartments and a covered double-J logo. It's the "perfect little black bag," writes one shopper.

$200 $335 at Nordstrom

Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal (photo via Nordstrom)

These chic Birkenstocks pair glossy leather with the brand's legendary footbed for time-tested comfort.

$130 $170 at Nordstrom

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings (Photo via Nordstrom)

Score these "magic pants" for $33 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

$65 $98 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Short Knit Pajamas in Pink Veil Rose Tasha Stripe (photo via Nordstrom)

These "super soft and lightweight" menswear-inspired PJs are available in 10 colours and patterns, including navy, pink and leopard.

$41 $59 at Nordstrom

Mother Frayed High Waist Flare Jeans (photo via Nordstrom)

These figure-elongating flare jeans made from soft, faded stretch denim.

$170 $258 at Nordstrom

Monica Vinader Medium Riva Wave Diamond Hoop Earrings (photo via Nordstrom)

"I love how dainty these are," writes one Nordstrom shopper. "Highly recommend if you’re looking for something gorgeous but small."

$180 $275 at Nordstrom

Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra (Photo via Nordstrom)

This convertible bra has racked up more than 1,800 reviews from Nordstrom shoppers and a 4.6-star average rating. It's "close to perfect," according to one user. "This little wonder kept the girls up were they belonged through a whole night of dancing!"

$50 $76 at Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Long Sleeve Lounge Shirt & Pants (photo via Nordstrom)

This cushy lounge set is made from CozyChic, a machine-washable microfibre yarn that won't shrink or pill. Lightweight and luxurious, the set is available in three colours: Almond, driftwood and tidewater.

$133 $198 at Nordstrom

Zella Live In High Waist Leggings (photo via Nordstrom)

These stretchy, figure-sculpting leggings are built from moisture-wicking fabric and fitted with a no-slip waistband. They're "perfect for all my workouts," writes one shopper.

$40 $59 at Nordstrom

Farm Rio Sunset Tapestry Belted Cotton Blend Minidress (photo via Nordstrom)

This fun Farm Rio dress features beaded buckle accents, a belted waist and airy puff sleeves.

$150 $225 at Nordstrom

New Balance 327 Sneaker (photo via Nordstrom)

With an average rating of 4.6 stars, Nordstrom shoppers call these retro-inspired Nike sneakers "super comfy" and "awesome shoes."

$80 $100 at Nordstrom

Natori Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra (photo via Nordstrom)

This flattering T-shirt bra has racked up more than 1,100 reviews from Nordstrom shoppers and praise for its comfortable fit and soft material.

$47 $70 at Nordstrom

Reiss Brooks Wool Blend Longline Coat (photo via Nordstrom)

Meghan Markle, is that you? Brush off the cold in this sophisticated wool-blend coat with a tie belt tethering the waist.

$386 $640 at Nordstrom

