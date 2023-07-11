The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale starts now — 14 best deals for Icon card members
More than 6,000 items are included in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — 14 deals I'm adding to cart.
The wait is finally over — select card members can now shop the 2023 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
If you've shopped the exclusive sale in the past, you'll know the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the retailer's biggest, best and most popular sales event of the year. Featuring markdowns on brand-new arrivals, the Anniversary Sale covers all Nordstrom departments, including home, beauty and fashion.
When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially opens to the public on July 17 and runs until Aug. 6; however, starting today, Nordstrom card members can shop the deals before anyone else.
Icons have first dibs starting today (July 11), Ambassadors follow suit on July 12, and Influencers can shop the sale on July 13.
What's included in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is unlike many others because it includes new season items across all categories. Shoppers can look forward to deals from Kate Middleton's go-to jewelry brand Monica Vinader, editor-approved Spanx pants and more.
To help you find some of the best deals from the 6,000+ products marked down, we chose 14 can't-miss items from Nordstrom's Anniversary preview.
With the countdown officially on, here's what to add to your wish list so you can scoop them up as soon as the sale goes live.
The True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bralette
"If there was ever an item of clothing that could ease heartbreak, this is it," writes one Nordstrom reviewer. "Well made, attractive, true to size, and comfortable enough to pass out from emotional exhaustion in. Do yourself a favour and buy this."
Marc Jacobs The Shutter Leather Crossbody Bag
This chic little crossbody features dual zip compartments and a covered double-J logo. It's the "perfect little black bag," writes one shopper.
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal
These chic Birkenstocks pair glossy leather with the brand's legendary footbed for time-tested comfort.
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Score these "magic pants" for $33 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Short Knit Pajamas
These "super soft and lightweight" menswear-inspired PJs are available in 10 colours and patterns, including navy, pink and leopard.
Mother Frayed High Waist Flare Jeans
These figure-elongating flare jeans made from soft, faded stretch denim.
Monica Vinader Medium Riva Wave Diamond Hoop Earrings
"I love how dainty these are," writes one Nordstrom shopper. "Highly recommend if you’re looking for something gorgeous but small."
Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra
This convertible bra has racked up more than 1,800 reviews from Nordstrom shoppers and a 4.6-star average rating. It's "close to perfect," according to one user. "This little wonder kept the girls up were they belonged through a whole night of dancing!"
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Long Sleeve Lounge Shirt & Pants
This cushy lounge set is made from CozyChic, a machine-washable microfibre yarn that won't shrink or pill. Lightweight and luxurious, the set is available in three colours: Almond, driftwood and tidewater.
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
These stretchy, figure-sculpting leggings are built from moisture-wicking fabric and fitted with a no-slip waistband. They're "perfect for all my workouts," writes one shopper.
Farm Rio Sunset Tapestry Belted Cotton Blend Minidress
This fun Farm Rio dress features beaded buckle accents, a belted waist and airy puff sleeves.
New Balance 327 Sneaker
With an average rating of 4.6 stars, Nordstrom shoppers call these retro-inspired Nike sneakers "super comfy" and "awesome shoes."
Natori Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra
This flattering T-shirt bra has racked up more than 1,100 reviews from Nordstrom shoppers and praise for its comfortable fit and soft material.
Reiss Brooks Wool Blend Longline Coat
Meghan Markle, is that you? Brush off the cold in this sophisticated wool-blend coat with a tie belt tethering the waist.
