11 best nude lipsticks for brown skin: Haus Labs, Rare Beauty, Fenty & more

A few of my favourite nude lipsticks for brown skintones. (Photo via Sidra Sheikh)

I'm not sure what it is about fall and winter that just makes me want to reach for a nude lipstick.

This wasn't always the case — a few years ago, I hated skin-toned lipsticks and swore off of them completely. Until one day, I tried on a lippie that I didn't realize was a nude and fell in love.

Turns out, I had never really figured out which shade was intended for my skin tone — but once I did, I was a huge fan.

Honestly, a nude can vary from person to person as it is closely correlated with your lip colour, skin colour and undertone — but I have learned for those with olive or brown skin tones like mine that orange, purple or brown tones will work better than a typical pink or peach.

Not sure where to start? Below, I've rounded up 11 of my favourite nude lipsticks for brown skin tones— you can thank me later!

Haus Labs Atomic Shake Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick in shade Sepia Shine [Photo via Haus Labs]

A soft light brown with a hint of peach that perfectly blends in with brown skin tones and presents as a perfect shade.

SHOP IT: Sephora, $34

Rare Beauty Kind Words Matte Lipstick in shade Wise [Photo via Rare Beauty]

A warm brown that goes on buttery-smooth.

SHOP IT: Sephora, $26

Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in shade Uncuffed [Photo via Fenty Beauty]

A mauve, but make it rosy.

SHOP IT: Sephora, $34

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in shade Pillow Talk Medium [Photo via Charlotte Tilbury]

The iconic Pillow Talk, but in a warm berry pink more suitable for brown skin tones.

SHOP IT: Sephora, $40

Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in shade Globetrotter [Photo via Amazon]

This beige brown keeps things very neutral.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $10

MAC Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour in shade Impulsive [Photo via MAC]

A warm yellow.

SHOP IT: MAC, $33

NYX Lip Lingerie - Ruffletrim [Photo via NYX]

A cinnamon pink.

SHOP IT: NYX, $8

Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipstick in shade Staycation [Photo via Sephora]

A cool toned beige with a hint of pink.

SHOP IT: Sephora, $33

Laura Mercier Rouge Essentiel Silky Cream Lipstick in shade Brune Pale [Photo via Sephora]

A brown, but more on the yellow end.

SHOP IT: Sephora, $49

Burt’s Bees Natural Lip Crayon in shade Sedona Sands [Photo via Amazon]

A neutral purple.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $9

Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick in shade Pretty Beige [Photo via Sephora]

A taupe with hints of purple.

SHOP IT: Sephora, $19

