I own a lot of Reformation — 14 editor-approved picks from their iconic summer sale
It's sale season at Reformation. Save up to 30 per cent on wedding guest dresses, cashmere sweaters and more.
If you're a Reformation lover (be honest, who isn't?), I'd be willing to bet that news of a summer sale would, as the people say, be music to your ears.
Luckily, stirrings of a Reformation sale aren't just rumours. Starting today, the cool-girl brand is hosting its annual summer sale — and from one Ref girl to another, the selection is next-level good.
From cashmere sweaters to editor-approved summer dresses, dozens (upon dozens) of Reformation best-sellers are up for grabs at up to 30 per cent off.
Any time Reformation has a sale, its best-sellers go notoriously fast. To shop the soon-to-sell-out styles while you still can, scroll below.
Best Reformation sale picks: Under $200
Arlie Knit Top
I think I just found your new go-to date night top: Reformation's Arlie Knit Top.
Colton Sweater Tank
This sleeveless sweater tank is semi-sheer — a flirty pick for day or night.
Cowboy High Rise Straight Jeans
These cool-girl jeans feature contrasting stitch details and are on sale in three colours: Emerald, black and almond.
Beauden Dress
This flirty and feminine Beauden Dress is on sale in two styles: Rico and Hacienda.
Vesta Pant
Suit up in style and take home these 100 per cent linen pants in blood orange, hot pink, avocado green and more.
Best Reformation sale picks: Under $250
Sable Dress
That August wedding you still don't have a dress for? You do now.
Levona Linen Dress
Now THIS is a LBD! Hot, sweaty days are no match against this 100 per cent linen midi.
Alvin Dress
Reformation's Alvin Dress brings to mind romantic picnics, dreamy summer nights and celebratory spritzes.
Frieda Linen Dress
I wore this dress every other day when I went to Europe and now, it's more than $100 off.
Lanelle Silk Dress
If va-va-voom were a dress, it would surely be this.
Mya Dress
This oh-so-pretty mini plays well with end-of-summer sandals and knee-high leather boots for chillier days.
Best Reformation sale picks: Under $300
Zaid Dress
Hello, gorgeous! Reformation's Zaid Dress features flattering back smocking and comes in two designs: Black floral and solid yellow.
Garrett Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck
This warm summer weather won't last for forever. Stock up for the seasons ahead and save $128 on this luxe cashmere turtleneck.
Reya Dress
How pretty is this? Reformation's Reya Dress is on sale in three designs: Floral, newsprint and solid yellow.
