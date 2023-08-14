TRAVEL HACK:

I own a lot of Reformation — 14 editor-approved picks from their iconic summer sale

It's sale season at Reformation. Save up to 30 per cent on wedding guest dresses, cashmere sweaters and more.

Kayla Kuefler
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
·2 min read
reformation models in summer dresses, pants and shirts, reformation sale
It's sale season at Reformation (photos via Reformation).

If you're a Reformation lover (be honest, who isn't?), I'd be willing to bet that news of a summer sale would, as the people say, be music to your ears.

Luckily, stirrings of a Reformation sale aren't just rumours. Starting today, the cool-girl brand is hosting its annual summer sale — and from one Ref girl to another, the selection is next-level good.

From cashmere sweaters to editor-approved summer dresses, dozens (upon dozens) of Reformation best-sellers are up for grabs at up to 30 per cent off.

Any time Reformation has a sale, its best-sellers go notoriously fast. To shop the soon-to-sell-out styles while you still can, scroll below.

Best Reformation sale picks: Under $200

Arlie Knit Top

model wearing green leather pants and black Arlie Knit Top (photo via Reformation)
Arlie Knit Top (photo via Reformation)

I think I just found your new go-to date night top: Reformation's Arlie Knit Top.

$90 $128 at Reformation

Colton Sweater Tank

model wearing brown pants and white sleeveless reformation Colton Sweater Tank (photo via Reformation)
Colton Sweater Tank (photo via Reformation)

This sleeveless sweater tank is semi-sheer — a flirty pick for day or night.

$90 $128 at Reformation

Cowboy High Rise Straight Jeans

blonde model in white sleeveless tank and dark green Cowboy High Rise Straight Jeans (photo via Reformation)
Cowboy High Rise Straight Jeans (photo via Reformation)

These cool-girl jeans feature contrasting stitch details and are on sale in three colours: Emerald, black and almond.

$153 $218 at Reformation

Beauden Dress

model wearing blue, white, black floral midi reformation Beauden Dress (photo via Reformation)
Beauden Dress (photo via Reformation)

This flirty and feminine Beauden Dress is on sale in two styles: Rico and Hacienda.

$181 $258 at Reformation

Vesta Pant

white tank top and beige reformation Vesta Pant (photo via Reformation)
Vesta Pant (photo via Reformation)

Suit up in style and take home these 100 per cent linen pants in blood orange, hot pink, avocado green and more.

$181 $258 at Reformation

Best Reformation sale picks: Under $250

Sable Dress

model wearing black reformation floral Sable Dress (photo via Reformation)
Sable Dress (photo via Reformation)

That August wedding you still don't have a dress for? You do now.

$223 $318 at Reformation

Levona Linen Dress

model wearing backless black reformation Levona Linen Dress (photo via Reformation)
Levona Linen Dress (photo via Reformation)

Now THIS is a LBD! Hot, sweaty days are no match against this 100 per cent linen midi.

$223 $318 at Reformation

Alvin Dress

model in blue and white long reformation Alvin Dress (photo via Reformation)
Alvin Dress (photo via Reformation)

Reformation's Alvin Dress brings to mind romantic picnics, dreamy summer nights and celebratory spritzes.

$244 $348 at Reformation

Frieda Linen Dress

model in white and blue floral midi Frieda Linen Dress (photo via Reformation)
Frieda Linen Dress (photo via Reformation)

I wore this dress every other day when I went to Europe and now, it's more than $100 off.

$244 $348 at Reformation

Lanelle Silk Dress

blonde model in off the should white red floral reformation Lanelle Silk Dress (photo via Reformation)
Lanelle Silk Dress (photo via Reformation)

If va-va-voom were a dress, it would surely be this.

$244 $348 at Reformation

Mya Dress

model wearing pink mini reformation Mya Dress (photo via Reformation)
Mya Dress (photo via Reformation)

This oh-so-pretty mini plays well with end-of-summer sandals and knee-high leather boots for chillier days.

$244 $348 at Reformation

Best Reformation sale picks: Under $300

Zaid Dress

model in black floral reformation midi Zaid Dress (photo via Reformation)
Zaid Dress (photo via Reformation)

Hello, gorgeous! Reformation's Zaid Dress features flattering back smocking and comes in two designs: Black floral and solid yellow.

$279 $398 at Reformation

Garrett Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck

model wearing caramel pants and brown reformation Garrett Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck (photo via Reformation)
Garrett Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck (photo via Reformation)

This warm summer weather won't last for forever. Stock up for the seasons ahead and save $128 on this luxe cashmere turtleneck.

$300 $428 at Reformation

Reya Dress

model wearing white and pink floral reformation Reya Dress (photo via Reformation)
Reya Dress (photo via Reformation)

How pretty is this? Reformation's Reya Dress is on sale in three designs: Floral, newsprint and solid yellow.

$300 $428 at Reformation

