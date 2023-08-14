I own a lot of Reformation — 14 editor-approved picks from their iconic summer sale

It's sale season at Reformation (photos via Reformation).

If you're a Reformation lover (be honest, who isn't?), I'd be willing to bet that news of a summer sale would, as the people say, be music to your ears.

Luckily, stirrings of a Reformation sale aren't just rumours. Starting today, the cool-girl brand is hosting its annual summer sale — and from one Ref girl to another, the selection is next-level good.

From cashmere sweaters to editor-approved summer dresses, dozens (upon dozens) of Reformation best-sellers are up for grabs at up to 30 per cent off.

Any time Reformation has a sale, its best-sellers go notoriously fast. To shop the soon-to-sell-out styles while you still can, scroll below.

Best Reformation sale picks: Under $200

Arlie Knit Top (photo via Reformation)

I think I just found your new go-to date night top: Reformation's Arlie Knit Top.

$90 $128 at Reformation

Colton Sweater Tank (photo via Reformation)

This sleeveless sweater tank is semi-sheer — a flirty pick for day or night.

$90 $128 at Reformation

Cowboy High Rise Straight Jeans (photo via Reformation)

These cool-girl jeans feature contrasting stitch details and are on sale in three colours: Emerald, black and almond.

$153 $218 at Reformation

Beauden Dress (photo via Reformation)

This flirty and feminine Beauden Dress is on sale in two styles: Rico and Hacienda.

$181 $258 at Reformation

Vesta Pant (photo via Reformation)

Suit up in style and take home these 100 per cent linen pants in blood orange, hot pink, avocado green and more.

$181 $258 at Reformation

Best Reformation sale picks: Under $250

Sable Dress (photo via Reformation)

That August wedding you still don't have a dress for? You do now.

$223 $318 at Reformation

Levona Linen Dress (photo via Reformation)

Now THIS is a LBD! Hot, sweaty days are no match against this 100 per cent linen midi.

$223 $318 at Reformation

Alvin Dress (photo via Reformation)

Reformation's Alvin Dress brings to mind romantic picnics, dreamy summer nights and celebratory spritzes.

$244 $348 at Reformation

Frieda Linen Dress (photo via Reformation)

I wore this dress every other day when I went to Europe and now, it's more than $100 off.

$244 $348 at Reformation

Lanelle Silk Dress (photo via Reformation)

If va-va-voom were a dress, it would surely be this.

$244 $348 at Reformation

Mya Dress (photo via Reformation)

This oh-so-pretty mini plays well with end-of-summer sandals and knee-high leather boots for chillier days.

$244 $348 at Reformation

Best Reformation sale picks: Under $300

Zaid Dress (photo via Reformation)

Hello, gorgeous! Reformation's Zaid Dress features flattering back smocking and comes in two designs: Black floral and solid yellow.

$279 $398 at Reformation

Garrett Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck (photo via Reformation)

This warm summer weather won't last for forever. Stock up for the seasons ahead and save $128 on this luxe cashmere turtleneck.

$300 $428 at Reformation

Reya Dress (photo via Reformation)

How pretty is this? Reformation's Reya Dress is on sale in three designs: Floral, newsprint and solid yellow.

$300 $428 at Reformation

