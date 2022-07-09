13 of the best affordable & flattering one-piece swimsuits you can shop in Canada

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Look, we're just as obsessed with designer swim apparel as the next label-lovin' gal. However, if you're like us and your eyes tend to be bigger than your wallets, then a $5,815 Dolce & Gabbana one-piece is (and will likely remain to be) out of reach.

With that being said, high-style bathing suits don't have to equal high price tags. Thanks to retailers like H&M, Girlfriend Collective and Old Navy, you can grab chic swimsuits starting as little as $23.

Because we're all internet friends here, we took it upon ourselves to gather some of the trendiest one-piece swimsuits you can shop for this season. No matter your style or body type, there's something here for everyone. To check out the best one-piece swimsuits you can shop in Canada, scroll below.

Best one-piece swimsuits under $50

Starting at just $23, no one will believe that such cute style could come with this affordable of a price tag.

Rachel Rachel Roy ​​Garden Floral-Print One-Piece Swimsuit (Photo via Saks Off Fifth)

On sale for a whopping 70 per cent off, Saks Off Fifth shoppers can take home this ultra-cute Rachel Rachel Roy floral-printed one-piece for less than $50 right now. However, we wouldn't wait — sizes are going fast!

$48 $162 at Saks Off Fifth

Tie-Front Keyhole Bandeau-Style One-Piece Swimsuit (Photo via Old Navy)

Meet the swimsuit you won't want to change out of this summer. Featuring a sweetheart neckline and keyhole cutout, you can't go wrong with this adorable Old Navy one-piece for spot-on summer style.

$23 $32 at Old Navy

Swimsuits For All Simple Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit in razzle (Photo via Swimsuits For All)

Save big on this ultra-flattering one-piece from Swimsuits For All. The plunge-neck style is available in sizes 4 to 26.

$41 $105 at Swimsuits For All

Ki Laphee One-Piece Swimsuit (Photo via Amazon)

This top-rated swimsuit comes backed by more than 1,000 five-star reviews. According to one shopper, it's "very flattering."

$40 at Amazon

H&M High Leg Shaping Swimsuit in black (Photo via H&M)

Accentuate your curves this summer with this figure-flattering H&M one-piece. No matter the swim destination, you'll look the part in this all-black suit.

$50 at H&M

Best one-piece swimsuits under $100

Drowning in a sea of swimwear options? We've found four of the cutest swimsuits you can grab for less than $100 this season.

Girlfriend Collective Black Isla Wrap Tie One Piece in black (Photo via Girlfriend Collective)

Embody the summer sunshine in this sustainably-made wrap-tie one-piece. The swimsuit comes with removable cups, a snug fit and a built-in bra for medium support.

$95 at Girlfriend Collective

Swimsuits for All Lattice Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit in navy (Photo via Swimsuits for All)

This best-selling Swimsuits for All one-piece is available in nine prints and colours, including leopard print, green tropical, red, white, and black. It's a "super cute shaping swimsuit," according to one shopper.

$71 at Swimsuits for All

Onia Michelle Belted One-Piece Swimsuit (Photo via Saks Off Fifth)

Slip into one of this summer's trendiest swim styles with this belted Onia one-piece. The swimsuit features a lunging neckline and statement belt. Just remember the sunscreen!

$54 $238 at Saks Off Fifth

Kate Spade New York Plunge Halter One-Piece Swimsuit (Photo via Saks Off Fifth)

Right now, Saks Off Fifth shoppers can save 57 per cent on this ultra-cute Kate Spade one-piece. The swimsuit comes in sizes XS to XL and features a plunging neckline and tortoiseshell ring-buckle belt.

$82 $190 at Saks Off Fifth

Best one-piece swimsuits under $150

Beach apparel has never looked so good. Whether lounging by the pool or dipping your toes in the water, these are the swimsuits you'll want to do it in.

Knix Leakproof Wrap One Piece in safari (Photo via Knix)

Look no further, we've found the perfect swimsuit. This leak-proof Knix one-piece will have all your friends asking, "where did you get that?"

$125 at Knix

Farm Rio Under The Sea One-Piece Swimsuit (Photo via Anthropologie)

The cool-girl swimsuit of the summer: Farm Rio's "Under the Sea" printed one-piece. This colourful swimsuit is available in sizes XS to XL.

$148 at Anthropologie

Everlane The V-Neck One-Piece in red (Photo via Everlane)

Designed for an ultra-flattering fit, Everlane's best-selling V-neck one-piece is available in five colours, including black and blue dusk, and sizes XXS to XXL.

$63 $107 at Everlane

Water's Edge Asymmetrical Flounce One-Piece Swimsuit (Photo via Anthropologie)

'Tis the season for asymmetrical hemlines and bold colours. Get your old-shoulder fix this swim season with the Water Edge's seriously cute pink one-piece.

$118 at Anthropologie

