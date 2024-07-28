Make The Best Pancakes Of Your Life With Ice Cream And Thank Us Later

Modern food lovers should really rejoice. Not only do we have the right to choose the snacks that make us happy, but we live in a culinary world in which we often don't even have to make decisions. That's because more and more epicurean mash-ups are being created all the time. Long gone are the days when the Cronut was the only viral food sensation. Now, another breakfast combination has been sweeping the internet, and this one takes things a step further -- using one beloved frozen treat as an ingredient.

As discovered on TikTok, by melting a little ice cream and combining it with nothing more than self-rising flour, you can craft a brand new pancake masterpiece that will absolutely blow minds -- whether you're whipping them up for your morning meal or a midnight snack, or any moment in between. The impressive preparation is fast, easy, super budget-friendly (given its two-ingredient composition), and oh so customizable.

Why This Magical Formula Makes Sense

Multiple ice creams in cups - Deckar 007/Shutterstock

Although this might seem like something a child invented when left to their own devices, believe it or not, there's sound science behind this formula. If you consider the standard recipe for classic pancakes, you're looking at a list of ingredients that includes flour, sugar, salt, a leavener, and dairy -- as well as sometimes, vanilla extract. Compare that to the elements in your homemade vanilla ice cream: Sugar, salt, dairy, and vanilla extract are all often present. That means by adding self-rising flour (a combination of flour, leavener, and salt) to a little melted ice cream, you're basically checking all the boxes of a traditional batter. Some pancakes feature an egg component, which works in the recipe as a binder, but many commercial ice creams use emulsifiers that will function in a similar fashion, and in homemade recipes, either cornstarch or eggs (in the case of a custard).

To make this masterpiece, you need only to mix about one scoop of ice cream with one cup of self-rising flour, which will yield a batter you can then pan-fry the way you always would. Just note that a "scoop" can be different sizes, so you may have to experiment a bit to get the proper batter consistency. With this science-based formula, you have a golden opportunity to add even more flavor to your flapjacks.

Personalizing Your Ice Cream Pancakes

Pancakes drizzled with chocolate - Diana Miller/Getty Images

Sure, standard issue pancakes are pretty darn delicious and really don't require any kind of update to make them better. But this preparation opens up some undeniably exciting new opportunities for flavor.

Bearing in mind that in most cases, these cakes will be slightly sweeter than the original recipe, salted caramel ice cream brings both complexity and a balancing salty counterpoint to the table. Fruity ice creams like strawberry make perfect sense (and mimic your local diner's berry pancake selections), and you can even pop in some chocolate chips. Nutty ice creams like toasted almond and pistachio are a nice and slightly savory note for your ice cream pancakes, too.

You can always rely on good old fashioned vanilla if you don't want to get too wild, and rest assured that it'll pair perfectly with your classic maple syrup. But flipping the script and using chocolate ice cream with a drizzle of hot fudge sauce instead is a chocoholic's breakfast dream. As you can see, with this easy two-ingredient recipe, you can always have your (pan)cake, and eat your ice cream, too.

