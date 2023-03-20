Best affordable patio furniture in Canada for 2023: 11 shopper-approved Amazon sets under $300

Best patio furniture for 2023: Shop these affordable Amazon sets under $300. Images via Amazon.

As great as it can be to upgrade your outdoor spaces, patio furniture can easily set you back hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars. I saw it first hand when I tried hunting for a new furniture set last year, only to experience sticker shock at the costs.

However, Amazon Canada shoppers seem to have found plenty of stunning furniture sets that don't break the bank. In honour of the first day of spring, we've gathered a selection of shopper-approved outdoor furniture that's sure to be a hit this patio season.

Ahead, shop the affordable patio furniture we're loving this season — all under $300.

FDW Wicker Patio Furniture 4 Piece Patio Set. Image via Amazon.

The FDW Wicker Patio Furniture Set rings in under $200, and comes with four durable pieces that you can use all spring and summer long.

Promising review: "Looks great on our front porch!" shared one reviewer, who also called this patio set "great value."

From $175 at Amazon

Homsido Patio Furniture Rocking Set. Image via Amazon.

Give your patio a dose of boho-chic style with this woven conversation set that includes two wicker rocking chairs and a coffee table.

Promising review: "This boho bistro set is perfect" rave shoppers who say that this set is "definitely worth the price."

$299 at Amazon

Tangkula 3 Pieces Patio Wicker Conversation Set. Image via Amazon.

This conversation set comes with a secret: the coffee table flips open to reveal extra storage for small outdoor items.

Promising review: This set of low chairs makes a great addition to any backyard or balcony, with shoppers noting that "the seating is deep and comfortable."

$210 at Amazon

SONGMICS Patio Furniture Set. Image via Amazon.

Choose from black and taupe or brown and taupe (pictured) in this woven patio furniture set.

Promising review: This set is the "perfect size for a small patio" or front porch, according to reviewers.

$180 at Amazon

Outsunny 6PC Outdoor Patio Umbrella Set. Image via Amazon.

If your outdoor space gets a lot of sun, this dining set includes a table, four chairs and an umbrella for shade.

Promising review: At $264 for six pieces, shoppers love that this set is "very cheap but comes together nicely."

$264 at Amazon

Flamaker 3 Pieces Patio Set. Image via Amazon.

Elegant metal framing brings a modern feel to this three-piece set — perfect for transforming your space into a backyard oasis.

Promising review: This patio set has earned thousands of rave reviews from Amazon shoppers who love its "stylish and elegant" design.

$299 at Amazon

My Home My Living Acacia Wood 3-Piece Bistro Set. Image via Amazon.

Short on space but still want to add some seating to our outdoor areas? This wooden bistro set fits the bill.

Promising review: Customers call this table and chairs the "perfect little set," adding that they have been "very impressed" with the quality for the price.

$221 at Amazon

Outsunny 3pcs Zero Gravity Lounger Chair Set. Image via Amazon.

Kick back and relax with these zero gravity chair set, which includes two zero gravity loungers and a matching table.

Promising review: Backed by a 4.5-star rating, shoppers say that these gravity chairs "operate very smoothly" and can conveniently fold away when not in use.

$170 at Amazon

OKSTENCK Rocking Chairs Table Set. Image via Amazon.

The chairs in this patio set have a rocking design that lets you fully relax and enjoy the outdoors.

Promising review: This set has been called "very comfortable" by reviewers, with cushions that are "nice and thick."

$200 at Amazon

Giantex Patio Dining Set Round Glass Table with 2 Patio Folding Chairs. Image via Amazon.

Enjoy a comfortable, relaxing area with this set of folding chairs and a round tempered glass table.

Promising review: According to Amazon reviewers, this set has the "most comfortable folding chairs" that offers the perfect dining spot for two.

$200 at Amazon

Tangkula 3 PCS Patio Conversation Set. Image via Amazon.

Made from elegant eucalyptus wood, this conversation set has a sloping backrest and curved seat to fit your body perfectly.

Promising review: "Super easy to assemble and very sturdy," shared one reviewer. "Very happy with this purchase!"

$260 $300 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

