The best period underwear for 2024, tested and reviewed

We tested 12 brands of period panties to find the best option — these Diva briefs had no leaks and no messes and were comfortable for all-day wear.

Aside from the cramps and bloating, one of the most annoying (and obvious) parts about having a period is the challenge of managing the flow. Even if you have years of practice and experience, periods can be a bit unpredictable and if you wear a light tampon on a heavy day, you're going to end up with a mess on your hands (sometimes quite literally). While pads and menstrual cups are also options, no one can claim that pads are all that comfortable, and menstrual cups come with their own learning curve (and potential for a mess). Fortunately, times are changing and there's another option that's rising in popularity: period underwear.

"Period underwear offer additional coverage for bleeding while on your cycle, eliminating the need for pads and tampons," says Courtney Cortez, MSN, WHNP-BC, board-certified women's health nurse practitioner at HerMD. "Patients may find them economically feasible and eco-friendly."

One 2023 study published in BMC Women's Health found that 37% of the nearly 600 respondents had tried reusable period products, with reusable period underwear (23.8%) being the top pick, followed by menstrual cups (17.1%). This data helps confirm the demand for such products, but just because more people are using period panties doesn't mean every brand on the market is a high-quality choice. As with anything, some period panties are better than others, and if you're going to shell out $15 to $45 on a pair, you want to know that they'll actually work.

To help better understand period underwear and how it works, I first spoke with a gynecologists and a women's health care practitioner and researched the top products on the market, using the experts' guidance to determine which products would be worth testing. I then personally tested 12 brands over the course of two months, wearing the period underwear in all conditions — daily life, sleeping and exercising — to find the best period underwear available. Here are the top picks that held up to the challenge.

Best overall period underwear

Diva Diva Reusable Period Underwear Best overall Sizing: XS-4XL | Style: Bikini | Absorbency levels: High | Fabrics/materials: Recycled fabric | Colors: Black The best period underwear overall based on our testing was the Diva Reusable Period Underwear. From style and comfort to absorbency and material, these period panties checked all of the boxes. For starters, they look and feel very similar to traditional underwear, though the seams are pretty harsh. I washed them before the first use and looked carefully at the gusset, which seemed rather thin, but I could definitely tell it had multiple layers for increased fluid absorbency. I might have benefited from ordering a size up since they were on the smaller side, but it wasn't too big of a deal. According to the brand's website, this period underwear can hold up to nine regular-size tampons' worth of blood and is made without added PFAS. It was a little odd not wearing any sort of period protection aside from the underwear, but I didn't experience leakage or notice any smell thanks to the zinc-infused gusset. Even on the heaviest days of my period, this underwear caught everything and kept me protected all day long. When it came time to wash it, I didn't have a laundry bag as suggested by the website, but I rinsed it with cold water and put it in the washer on a standard cycle and left it to air-dry. I didn't notice any significant staining either, which was probably due in part to washing them directly after use and also due to their color — black makes it easier to hide potential staining. Pros Made without PFAS

Thin gusset

Full cheek coverage Cons Can see seams

Runs small $34 at Diva

More period underwear options we like for 2024

Knix Knix Ultra Leakproof Zones+ High Rise Best for heavy flow Sizing: XS-XXXXL | Style: High-rise | Absorbency levels: Heavy/ultra | Fabrics/materials: Nylon, spandex| Colors: Black, warm sand, rose water and dark teal As someone with a heavy flow, finding period underwear suited for a large amount of fluid was a high priority. I tried the Knix Ultra Leakproof Zones+ High Rise with ultra absorbency and was not disappointed. The gusset is longer and wider than most, extending from front to back to catch liquid from practically every angle, leaving little room for leakage. I was able to sit at my desk all day and not leak through a pair of pants. Of all the options I tried, this pair of menstrual underwear felt the most diaperlike since they were high-rise and slightly bulky. Frankly, the bulkiness didn't bother me since I had more peace of mind that they'd catch any wayward bleeding better than a thinner pair; however, wearing these with leggings might not be the best idea. In terms of cleaning, I tossed them in the washing machine with the rest of my clothes and they were ready for the next wear, stainless and odor-free. Pros Expansive protection thanks to the wider and longer gusset

Easy to clean

Various color options Cons Not full coverage

A bit bulky feeling $39 at Knix

Aisle Aisle Boost Hipster Most comfortable Sizing: XXS-5X | Style: Hipster | Absorbency levels: High | Fabrics/materials: Tencel lyocell, organic cotton, spandex | Colors: Purple, green and black Aside from absorbency, comfort is key when it comes to finding the best period underwear. One reason period panties are appealing is because they can be more comfortable than wearing pads or using tampons, assuming they're not overly bulky. The Aisle Boost Hipster panties are medium-rise and provide full booty coverage suitable for everyday wear. I wore these toward the end of my cycle when I had a lighter flow. The brand advertises that the underwear can hold up to four regular-size tampons' worth of blood (and eight with the optional absorbency booster) thanks to its Truetex fabric technology. I wore them with the booster and still found the pair to be comfortable — not obtrusive — they stayed put and didn't move around or bunch. They also effectively prevented leakage; however, I did notice a slight odor after all-day wear — nothing foul, but it was present. The only other issue I found was that the booster was a bit hard to reinsert into the gusset after washing. You can wear the underwear without the booster, of course, but that reduces the amount of absorbency you'll enjoy — not ideal on heavier days of your cycle. Pros Included absorbency booster

Machine washable

Size-inclusive Cons Can be difficult to place optional booster

Visible seams $48 at Aisle

Awwa Awwa Teen Hipster Brief Best for teens Sizing: XXXS-XL | Style: Hipster | Absorbency levels: Moderate and heavy | Fabrics/materials: Nylon, elastane and organic cotton | Colors: Black The average age for the onset of menstruation is 12 years old, although some girls start having their period as young as 10. Girls and teens this age are still growing and may not be able to use period panties that are sized for adults. Period underwear is also a good way for young women to get used to taking care of their menstrual cycles without worrying about the leakage that often accompanies tampon and pad use during inconsistent or unpredictable cycles. I may not be a teenager, but the Awwa Teen Hipster Brief is available in adult sizes, so I decided to put it to the test. It's very stylish, with the brand's signature detailing. While it's not full coverage through the bottom, it offers some rear coverage and has a wide gusset to catch period blood. It comes in two absorbency options — moderate or heavy — promising to absorb the equivalent of two or five tampons' worth of blood, respectively. I wore these briefs toward the end of my cycle when I was lightly spotting, and they worked perfectly. They didn't leak, there was no smell and they had a barely there feel when worn. When it came to washing them, I put them in the laundry with my normal load after rinsing with cold water. They came out of the wash looking brand-new, with no signs of staining or smell. While I don't have kids, parents in the reviews say these are a great option for their school-age children who are on their period since they are comfortable, effective and stylish. Pros Stylish and trendy

Affordable price point

Easy to wash Cons Limited size range

Holds less liquid $32 at Awwa

Rael Rael Bikini Reusable Period Underwear Best bikini Sizing: S-XXL | Style: Bikini | Absorbency levels: Regular | Fabrics/materials: Polyester, cotton and polypropylene | Colors: Black I've been using period products from Rael for quite some time, but it wasn't until a few weeks ago I came across the brand's period underwear. After I received my pair, I followed the product's instructions and washed them before wearing them. I found them to be extremely comfortable, with a soft cotton body, and highly absorbent, with a polyester and polypropylene gusset. This pair of underwear is only designed to hold three tampons' worth of blood, placing them on the lower end of the spectrum in terms of absorbency volume. That said, I liked how I never felt moist or wet down there. Additionally, they offer more full coverage through the backside, which was an added benefit to me as a plus-size individual. For additional peace of mind, Rael works with suppliers to ensure they don't add PFAS to the fabrics, which is important when it comes to reducing exposure to these "forever chemicals." Unfortunately, if you are a size that's larger than XXL, you won't be able to wear this menstrual underwear. I wish they had more inclusive sizing, but that's a story for another day. Pros Comfortable and cool

Moisture-wicking fabric

Thin and flexible waistband Cons Holds less blood than others

Limited size range $25 at Rael

Saalt Saalt Leakproof Comfort Boyshort Best for nighttime wear Sizing: XXS-4XL | Style: Boyshorts | Absorbency levels: Super and heavy | Fabrics/materials: Tencel Modal, elastane, polyester, polyurethane | Colors: Volcanic black, olive grove, midnight sky, soft lavender, rich ruby and deep marine Boyshorts are designed to provide fuller coverage to the backside and are often a top pick for nighttime wear, with added coverage through the crotch and thighs. This style can also prove particularly comfortable when you're on your period and bloating is at an all-time high. If you like boyshorts, then you'll like how the Saalt Leakproof Comfort Boyshort is soft to the touch and has a barely there feel, thanks to the modal fabric. One thing to keep in mind, though, is that while this is period underwear, the "super" version is also marketed toward postpartum mothers and individuals with urinary incontinence who may experience higher levels of fluid leakage. This means that the gusset is more absorbent than many pairs of period underwear — replacing six-plus pads or eight-plus tampons — but it also means it's bulkier too. I thought they were comfortable for everyday wear, but because they were bulkier than some other styles, I couldn't wear them with leggings as it looked like I had a diaper on. I'd say these are more suitable for nighttime wear or lounging around the house. That said, I did leak a little bit onto my thighs initially when the panties shifted, but once I figured out how to keep them positioned correctly, I didn't have that problem again. Pros Comfortable for everyday wear

Soft to the touch

Extensive size range Cons Bulky in the crotch

Can be expensive $47 at Saalt

Flo Flo Period Pants Most stylish Sizing: S-3XL | Style: Hipster | Absorbency levels: Ultra | Fabrics/materials: Cotton | Colors: Black Unlike the other period underwear I tried, which were solid colors, the Flo Period Pants had a vibrant waistband with pink, yellow and blue stripes that I loved. While the style makes them more inviting to wear, it's really how they perform that makes them a keeper. The cotton underwear has an absorbent layer that can hold up to four regular tampons' worth of liquid. I found the gusset on these to be quite absorbent and I didn't experience any leakage even on the heaviest days of my period. Plus, they were high-waisted, which earned them extra brownie points since I like to be supported and covered, especially during my period. Although they are machine washable, I decided to hand-wash this pair since they're thinner and smaller than some of the others I tested. Also, because they're on the smaller side, I wanted to prevent unwanted shrinkage from the washing machine by hand-washing them on my own. Pros Thin and lightweight

Machine washable

Colorful waistband Cons Thick seams

Holds less blood than other pairs $25 at Amazon

Period. By the Period Company Period. High Waist Absorbent Underwear Best budget Sizing: XS-6X | Style: High-waist | Absorbency levels: Medium | Fabrics/materials: Cotton and microfiber | Colors: Black Most of the period panties on this list cost $20 or more, with some coming in just under $50. If those prices seem a little too high, there are solutions. The Period. High Waist Absorbent Underwear comes in at just $12 a pair and still delivers on functionality, absorbing up to four regular tampons' worth of fluid. This pair has a look and feel similar to traditional underwear, but you can feel the organic cotton liner built into the gusset. It was definitely more noticeable than some pairs, but not so bulky that it felt uncomfortable. I wore these overnight and was able to sleep through the night without worrying about leakage. In terms of design, I appreciate the high waist and light compression that helps keep everything "tucked in" for support. The slightly bulkier gusset doesn't lend itself to being worn with leggings, though, so this is a pair you'll want to reserve for when you're wearing jeans or other pants. You may assume that the lower-cost underwear might require hand-washing to make up for any potential corner-cutting in terms of quality or durability, but this is actually designed to be thrown in the washer. I noticed no fraying or other damage after washing and wearing. Pros Budget-friendly

Made without PFAS

Soft and stretchy fabric Cons See-through

Harsh seams $9 at Walmart Explore More Buying Options $12 at Amazon

Tomboyx Tomboyx First Line Period Bikini Best plus-size Sizing: XXXS-6X | Style: Bikini | Absorbency levels: Up to 8 tsp. of liquid | Fabrics/materials: Cotton and spandex | Colors: Solids and prints As a plus-size individual, finding underwear that provides ample coverage and is comfortable can be a challenge. That said, the Tomboyx First Line Period Bikini is designed for those with larger bodies, going all the way up to a size 6X. My favorite part? The price didn't rise, regardless of size, which isn't something I see very often in the plus-size fashion space. According to the brand, this underwear is designed to hold 8 teaspoons of blood. I can't say how much I bled exactly, but I didn't leak in this underwear even on the heaviest days of my period. The gusset was thinner than many of the other pairs I tested, which lends itself to comfort, but I could still tell the difference between the thickness of this gusset and gussets in traditional underwear. My only complaint is that the waistband is pretty thin. Usually the waistband on a pair of plus-size underwear is thicker to help prevent rolling or pinching, but this one seemed average-size to me. Pros Long and wide gusset

Stretchy waistband

Oeko-Tex-certified Cons Thin waistband $20 at Tomboyx

Always Always ZZZs Overnight Disposable Period Underwear Best disposable Sizing: S-XL | Style: Briefs | Absorbency levels: Maximum | Fabrics/materials: Polypropylene, polyethylene and polyester | Colors: Black The purpose of many period underwear companies is to cut down on waste and reduce the use of disposable menstrual products like pads and tampons. So it seems to fly in the face of reason to use disposable period underwear. That said, some people may want to enjoy the benefits of period underwear — like comfort and simplicity — without wanting to wash and reuse their period products. The Always ZZZs Overnight Disposable Period Underwear is designed more like a diaper, with 360-degree coverage made from polypropylene, polyester and polyethylene. It can hold up to five pads' worth of blood. Although not made from a cotton and spandex blend, this underwear is still comfortable and fit similar to other traditional panties. I didn't experience any leakage with it or feel like it got weighed down as it was absorbing liquid. In terms of price, the box of 14 cost me roughly $20, which breaks down to more than $1 per pair. It's not terribly expensive if you're using them occasionally as a supplement or backup for other period products, but the price adds up if you're relying on them as your primary women's hygiene product. I'd recommend these for new moms after childbirth, young teens for overnight use or anyone who may prefer a backup method for other women's hygiene products on heavy flow days. Pros 360-degree coverage

Breathable and stretchy

Fits like a panty Cons Can be expensive

Can't be washed $16 at Amazon

Factors to consider when making a purchase of period underwear

Types of period underwear

There are different types of period underwear available for different age groups, body sizes, flows and life stages. For example, there are some period panties designed for teenagers in terms of style and absorbency, like those from Awwa listed above. You'll want to pick the type of underwear that'll work best for your needs whether you have a heavier flow or need fuller coverage.

Absorbency level

Absorbency level is arguably one of the most important factors to consider when purchasing period underwear. Everyone's flow is different, and you'll want to find a pair of period panties that meets your needs. Some period underwear has lower absorbency levels than others, meaning they can't hold as much blood, making them ideal for light spotting and flows. On the other hand, some ultra-absorbent period underwear can hold six to nine tampons' worth of blood, making it suitable for those with heavier flows. It's important to pay attention to absorbency levels before making a purchase to see how much liquid the underwear is designed to hold.

Style and coverage

As with standard underwear, there are varying styles of period underwear, including hipster briefs, boyshorts and bikini cuts. They offer different levels of coverage depending on the style. Generally speaking, you won't find many thongs in this category, although you may find a few light absorbency options.

Material and comfort

According to Dr. Betsy Greenleaf, MD, ob-gyn and member of the plusOne Wellness Collective, period panties are usually made from the following materials within the inner and outer layers — bamboo, cotton, microfiber polyester, nylon, Lycra and spandex. Microfiber polyester is typically used to absorb liquid, while the other materials wick away moisture and provide protection against leaks.

Speaking of materials, some independent testing reports have shown that some brands of period underwear contain PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) in the outer and inner absorbent layers.

"These chemicals, known as 'forever chemicals,' are used in leakproofing and have been linked to issues with hormone dysregulation, potential cancers, developmental disorders and immune deficiencies," says Greenleaf.

You'll want to check with the brand to see whether the underwear has been tested for PFAS and has undetectable amounts present.

Leakproof technology

Brands utilize different modalities of leakproof technology when it comes to period underwear. For instance, Diva's DryTec fabric gusset is designed to wick away moisture and hold up to 95 milliliters of fluid. Other brands might not have a name for their design mechanism, but it usually describes the way the garment is constructed.

Care and durability

Unlike pads and tampons, period underwear is designed to be reused, which means it requires care and maintenance. Many pairs of period underwear are machine washable, but others may require hand-washing and air-drying. If you don't have the time or energy to bother with maintenance, you may want to opt against period panties.

Price and value

According to the National Organization of Women, the average woman spends around $20 on feminine hygiene products per month. With that in mind, wearing period underwear may save you money down the line.

The price of period underwear varies based on the brand, style and type. Most of the options on this list range from $20 to $40 per pair, with some above or below that. Making a one-time purchase of three or four pairs of period underwear can end up helping you save money over the course of a year if you're able to stop purchasing disposable menstrual products.

At the end of the day, it really depends on what you value. Some individuals prioritize menstrual products that don't require maintenance, while others don't mind putting in the extra effort to wash and reuse the underwear each month.

Size and fit

Finding period underwear in the right size and with the proper fit is important to remain comfortable. You'll want to check the size guide provided by each brand before purchasing and take into account whether they are looser or more form-fitting. "Underwear that's too tight can cause irritation, and those that are too loose can lead to leakage," says Greenleaf.

How we chose the best period underwear

To find the best period underwear, I spoke with a gynecologists and a women's health care practitioner about what to look for in period panties, using their input to select the products for testing. I ended up testing 12 different pairs. I wore the period panties for the duration of my period over the course of two months — roughly 10 days total. For the lighter days of my cycle I wore the less absorbent pairs, and for the heavier days I wore those that were more absorbent. I went about my daily routine, wearing the underwear while working, sleeping and exercising to see how it held up. It's important to note that I have a heavier flow, so I spent more time testing the more absorbent pairs since they are best suited for my needs.

FAQs

How does period underwear work?

At the most basic level, period underwear contains a barrier that guards against leaks. "They use multiple layers of specialized fabric that can hold varying amounts of fluid, depending on the brand and style," says Cortez.

The best period underwear will typically have a porous layer of fabric closest to your skin that allows fluids to wick away from you and into the middle, more absorptive layer of fabric. "The outermost layer is typically leakproof and additionally treated to be liquid-resistant," says Greenleaf.

For example, Period. High Waist Absorbent Underwear is made of four layers, with the top lining consisting of spandex and cotton, followed by an absorbent layer of polyester, a leak-resistant layer of polyester PUL and a brushed microfiber layer.

What's the difference between period underwear and regular underwear?

Period underwear is designed to absorb more liquid than a traditional pair of underwear. The gusset has additional layers to catch and contain blood and other vaginal discharge and leakage as needed.

How much blood can period underwear hold?

Most women lose about 60 milliliters of blood over the course of a four-to-five-day period. Most tampons range in absorbency from 3 to 12 milliliters each. While each brand and style of period panties differs in absorbency level, most rate their absorbency based on the equivalent number of pads or tampons that could be used in place of the underwear. For instance, the Saalt boyshorts featured above claim to be able to contain an amount of liquid equivalent to six-plus pads or eight-plus tampons. But given that this varies widely from product to product, it's important to pay attention to the absorbency level before making a purchase.

Does period underwear smell?

Well, this is kind of a trick question. "The underwear themselves do not smell, but blood is a perfect medium for the growth of bacteria, so yes, the underwear can start to smell after a while," says Greenleaf. "Some manufacturers have incorporated antibacterial treatments or have used silver or copper in the fabric, which is known to be antimicrobial."

Smell can arise if the underwear isn't maintained and treated properly, so you'll want to be sure to follow the instructions on the packaging for proper washing and care.

How do I wash period underwear?

The instructions for washing menstrual underwear vary based on the brand; however, there are some best practices.

"The best way to maintain period underwear is to soak or wash immediately in cold water," says Greenleaf. "Cold water is good for any underwear to remove bloodstains, and the sooner you wash the better, before the blood can set into the fabric."

Many of the brands on this list can be machine washed and tumble dried in a separate load from your other clothes. Be sure to check the manufacturer's specific instructions to help preserve quality and enhance longevity.

Can I wear period underwear every day of my period?

Yes, you can wear period underwear every day of your period, but you'll want to make sure you have a pair on with the right absorbency correlated to your cycle, since some days can be heavier or lighter than others. Greenleaf recommends changing to a new pair every eight hours to avoid leakage, irritation or bacterial issues.

Is period underwear comfortable?

As someone who tested 12 different pairs of period underwear, I can say they are very comfortable. I prefer them over constantly switching out pads and replacing tampons during my cycle. Personally, I find boyshorts and bikini-style underwear to be less comfortable compared to traditional briefs, but that comes down to preference. To ensure comfortable wear, you'll want to consult the size guide on the website to make sure you order underwear that's neither too big nor too small.

Other products we tested

Aside from the period underwear we tried above, there are others that we also put to the test. The Dear Kate Hazel Hipster Full was super comfortable and stretchy with its nylon and Lycra material that made it suitable for long wear. That said, it fell short on absorbency — I bled through it on the heavy days of my period. Another option we tried was the Goat Union Overnight Period Briefs, which felt like a second skin while worn; however, they didn't quite meet the mark when absorbing blood — there was no leaking, but it felt moist down there.

Meet our experts

Dr. Betsy Greenleaf, MD, ob-gyn and member of the plusOne Wellness Collective

Courtney Cortez, MSN, WHNP-BC, board-certified women's health nurse practitioner at HerMD

