Whether you're a novice walker or a seasoned marathoner, everyone needs somewhere to stash their phone while running or working out. (Unfortunately, your hands and pockets are often not the best choice.) That's where these phone armbands and holders come into play. Some come in the form of a pouch, while others clip onto a strap. While the Good Housekeeping Institute hasn't performed a category-wide phone armband test this year, most of these picks have been road-tested by our experts and editors.

These are the best phone armbands to buy in 2019:

Best Overall: LifeProof LifeActiv Armband with QuickMount

Best Value: Tribe Water Resistant Cell Phone Armband Case

Best for Bulky Cases: Tune Belt Armband

Editor's Pick: FlipBelt Running Workout Belt

More good options:

TuneBand Armband with Straps and Screen Protectors

Quad Lock Run Kit

Incase Active Armband