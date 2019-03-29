The Best Phone Armbands for Walkers and Runners
Whether you're a novice walker or a seasoned marathoner, everyone needs somewhere to stash their phone while running or working out. (Unfortunately, your hands and pockets are often not the best choice.) That's where these phone armbands and holders come into play. Some come in the form of a pouch, while others clip onto a strap. While the Good Housekeeping Institute hasn't performed a category-wide phone armband test this year, most of these picks have been road-tested by our experts and editors.
These are the best phone armbands to buy in 2019:
Best Overall: LifeProof LifeActiv Armband with QuickMount
Best Value: Tribe Water Resistant Cell Phone Armband Case
Best for Bulky Cases: Tune Belt Armband
Editor's Pick: FlipBelt Running Workout Belt
More good options:
TuneBand Armband with Straps and Screen Protectors
Quad Lock Run Kit
Incase Active Armband
