Best photos of Kate, William, George and Charlotte at King's Cup regatta

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a family day out with their children when they competed in the King’s Cup regatta in Cowes, on the Isle of Wight on Thursday.

Kate, 37, and William, 37, went head-to-head in an eight boat race alongside celebrities, to raise funds for some of their patronages.

The duchess was the skipper for the Royal Foundation, while the duke competed for Child Bereavement UK.

The couple are notoriously competitive, but in the end, William had the last laugh as his team took joint third place and Kate ended up with the wooden spoon.

Kate arrived at the event wearing a nautical-themed outfit - a striped Sandro top, LK Bennett trousers and her Superga trainers - before changing into her sailing gear.

While the crowds cheered on the royals from the shore, they also had their very own special cheerleaders on another yacht.

Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, watched the race with their grandparents, Michael, 70, and Carole Middleton, 64.

George, who appears to have lost more of his baby teeth, donned a captain’s hat at one point.

Younger brother Prince Louis, one, was also reportedly in Cowes for the festival.

When the race was over, the Cambridge kids joined their parents at the prize-giving ceremony.

While Kate waved, daughter Charlotte got a huge roar of laughter from the crowd as she poked her tongue out. Someone’s been learning lessons from her Uncle Harry...

