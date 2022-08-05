Best places to buy Apple AirPods in Canada
Where to buy Apple AirPods in Canada: Best deals, returns, shipping policies, and more
Video Transcript
[NO AUDIO]
Where to buy Apple AirPods in Canada: Best deals, returns, shipping policies, and more
[NO AUDIO]
"Lots of cuddles, soups, tears, pain and swelling."
"Thank you so much for sharing this. Normalize not breastfeeding."
"If you can find it in you to get up move and laugh a little today you have completed the best challenge."
Expecting families are being advised they may need to change their birthing plans due to a Canada-wide epidural shortage.
"But I just hope you see one thing: that sparkle in my eyes."
"I block and report them for bullying."
The Toronto-based dietitian wants people to respect their body and stop counting calories.
Discover the latest crop of Coach Outlet's sale finds to start your weekend off right.
Here's my honest review of Givenchy's Rouge Interdit colour changing lipstick.
Amazon shoppers say this ergonomically-designed pillow "eliminates grumpiness" — here's why.
The 56-year-old supermodel gave fans an inside look into her glamorous lake life.
Jessica Simpson is channeling Daisy Duke, 17 years after her role in "The Dukes of Hazzard."
"I hope young girls will see me being unapologetically myself and give themselves immediate permission to do the same."
"Extremely versatile, portable and spacious."
These holiday weekend deals are ending soon.
Sarah Nicole Landry's latest body positive message is striking a chord with fans.
Save a whopping 42% on this top-rated video doorbell from Amazon Canada.
"I love how much you guys love each other. It truly warms the heart."
"Thank you for this. I'm gonna show it to my 12-year-old daughter."
Amazon Canada shoppers say you 'can't beat the price' on this fan-favourite 4k smart TV.