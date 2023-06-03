17 best plus-size wedding guest dresses in 2023 that will make you look incredible
With picks from $38, there's a dress for every budget.
Wedding season is fast approaching, and you know what that means: It's time to say yes to the dress — and we're not talking about the bride.
While we wouldn't blame you for returning to the same tried-and-true outfit you wear to every big event (we all have at least one), who among us doesn't want to spice things up a bit?
We know that finding stylish plus-size dresses isn't always the easiest of tasks, so we did the virtual legwork for you and rounded up 17 plus-size summer dresses that are perfect for wedding season.
Retire that age-old occasion-wear to the back of your closet and step into something new this season with these wedding-worthy summer dresses.
Best plus-size wedding guest dresses under $100
H&M Off-the-Shoulder Cotton Dress
A comfy, convertible maxi dress, this H&M cotton dress plays well with heels or sandals.
PrettyLittleThing Floral Plisse Cowl Neck Maxi Dress
Hello, bombshell! This floral maxi dress with a cowl neck is for wedding season.
H&M Dress with Eyelet Embroidery
All eyes will be on you in this floral-printed frock. The lightweight H&M mini dress is available in sizes XS to 4XL.
Torrid Maxi Chiffon Strapless Ruffle Dress
This chiffon strapless dress from Torrid is what summer dreams are made of. With two pretty styles to choose from, the dress is available in sizes 10 to 30.
Best plus-size wedding guest dresses under $200
Penningtons Floral Woven Tiered Maxi Dress
Celebrate your curves in this flirty V-neck maxi dress. Its pretty print and curve-defining waist creates the perfect piece for the office, a wedding and beyond.
Abercrombie Flutter Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress
A feminine, floral dress you'll feel confident dancing the night away in, this flutter sleeve maxi is available in two designs: White floral and pink.
The Peregrine Midi Dress
The pop of colour we need this summer! This feminine gingham midi dress is perfect for wedding season and beyond.
Lane Bryant Scoop-Neck Cami Slip Dress
Get ready for a flood of "where did you get that?" questions with this unique ombre number from Lane Bryant.
The Silverlake Flutter-Sleeve Dress
A classic dress for a classic beauty, this stunning flutter-sleeve dress is available in petite, standard and plus sizes.
Lane Bryant Dolman-Sleeve Front-Twist Midi Dress
A twist-front summer dress featuring a flattering waistline, this aqua blue midi dress is bound to become a year-after-year favourite.
Best plus-size wedding guest dresses under $300
Hutch Long-Sleeve Wrap Dress
With its flattering neckline and gorgeous floral print, this floral maxi dress is worth a thousand pictures.
Reformation Jamen Knit Dress
Dress it up or dress it down, this curve-hugging maxi dress is destined to become one of your most-worn pieces this summer.
NeverFullyDressed Sunset Tropics Angie Dress
You'll be itching for wedding season to return every year so that you have an excuse to wear this '70-inspired maxi dress.
Plenty by Tracy Reese Puff-Sleeve Surplice Dress
This dreamy puff-sleeve mini is "relaxed yet beautiful," lauds one Anthropologie reviewer.
Best plus-size wedding guest dresses under $500
Reformation Senna Dress
Turn heads this wedding season with Reformation's flattering Senna dress. While it's the perfect summer dress, come fall and winter, with the right pair of boots and a leather jacket, it will become a year-round staple.
For Love & Lemons Isadora Midi Dress
This "pretty and feminine" midi dress from For Love & Lemons is available in sizes XS to 2X.
Reformation Shayla Dress
This romantic V-neck dress is beautiful for summer but will also look elegant for fall and winter events.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.