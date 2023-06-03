17 best plus-size wedding guest dresses in 2023 that will make you look incredible

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

With picks from $38, there's a dress for every budget.

Best plus-size wedding guest dresses for summer 2023 (photos via Anthropologie, Reformation, PrettyLittleThing)

Wedding season is fast approaching, and you know what that means: It's time to say yes to the dress — and we're not talking about the bride.

While we wouldn't blame you for returning to the same tried-and-true outfit you wear to every big event (we all have at least one), who among us doesn't want to spice things up a bit?

We know that finding stylish plus-size dresses isn't always the easiest of tasks, so we did the virtual legwork for you and rounded up 17 plus-size summer dresses that are perfect for wedding season.

Retire that age-old occasion-wear to the back of your closet and step into something new this season with these wedding-worthy summer dresses.

Best plus-size wedding guest dresses under $100

Off-the-Shoulder Cotton Dress (photo via H&M)

A comfy, convertible maxi dress, this H&M cotton dress plays well with heels or sandals.

$38 at H&M

Plus Rose Floral Printed Plisse Cowl Neck Maxi Dress (photo via PrettyLittleThing)

Hello, bombshell! This floral maxi dress with a cowl neck is for wedding season.

$45 $100 at PrettyLittleThing

Dress with Eyelet Embroidery (photo via H&M)

All eyes will be on you in this floral-printed frock. The lightweight H&M mini dress is available in sizes XS to 4XL.

$45 at H&M

Maxi Chiffon Strapless Ruffle Dress (photo via Torrid)

This chiffon strapless dress from Torrid is what summer dreams are made of. With two pretty styles to choose from, the dress is available in sizes 10 to 30.

$50 $100 at Torrid

Best plus-size wedding guest dresses under $200

Floral Woven Tiered Maxi Dress (photo via Penningtons)

Celebrate your curves in this flirty V-neck maxi dress. Its pretty print and curve-defining waist creates the perfect piece for the office, a wedding and beyond.

$120 at Penningtons

Flutter Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress (photo via Abercrombie)

A feminine, floral dress you'll feel confident dancing the night away in, this flutter sleeve maxi is available in two designs: White floral and pink.

$136 at Abercrombie

The Peregrine Midi Dress (photo via Anthropologie)

The pop of colour we need this summer! This feminine gingham midi dress is perfect for wedding season and beyond.

$160 at Anthropologie

Scoop-Neck Cami Slip Dress (photo via Lane Bryant)

Get ready for a flood of "where did you get that?" questions with this unique ombre number from Lane Bryant.

$169 at Lane Bryant

The Silverlake Flutter-Sleeve Dress (photo via Anthropologie)

A classic dress for a classic beauty, this stunning flutter-sleeve dress is available in petite, standard and plus sizes.

$170 at Anthropologie

Dolman-Sleeve Front-Twist Midi Dress (photo via Lane Bryant)

A twist-front summer dress featuring a flattering waistline, this aqua blue midi dress is bound to become a year-after-year favourite.

$185 at Lane Bryant

Best plus-size wedding guest dresses under $300

Hutch Long-Sleeve Wrap Dress (photo via Anthropologie)

With its flattering neckline and gorgeous floral print, this floral maxi dress is worth a thousand pictures.

$210 at Anthropologie

Jamen Knit Dress Es (photo via Reformation)

Dress it up or dress it down, this curve-hugging maxi dress is destined to become one of your most-worn pieces this summer.

$210 at Reformation

Sunset Tropics Angie Dress (photo via NeverFullyDressed)

You'll be itching for wedding season to return every year so that you have an excuse to wear this '70-inspired maxi dress.

$225 at NeverFullyDressed

Plenty by Tracy Reese Puff-Sleeve Surplice Dress (photo via Anthropologie)

This dreamy puff-sleeve mini is "relaxed yet beautiful," lauds one Anthropologie reviewer.

$248 at Anthropologie

Best plus-size wedding guest dresses under $500

Senna Dress Es (photo via Reformation)

Turn heads this wedding season with Reformation's flattering Senna dress. While it's the perfect summer dress, come fall and winter, with the right pair of boots and a leather jacket, it will become a year-round staple.

$495 at Reformation

For Love & Lemons Isadora Midi Dress (photo via Revolve)

This "pretty and feminine" midi dress from For Love & Lemons is available in sizes XS to 2X.

$450 at Revolve

Shayla Dress Es (photo via Reformation)

This romantic V-neck dress is beautiful for summer but will also look elegant for fall and winter events.

$495 at Reformation

