8 of the best powder foundations: From natural to full-coverage

Alyssa Tria
·3 min read

8 off the best powder foundations to shop for summer and beyond.

It's time to rekindle your love relationship with powder foundations this summer. As the unsung heroes of the complexion category, these powder-based formulas are perfect for oil control — and they also deliver an instant blurring effect without the heaviness, dedication and precision required for liquid foundations. Sometimes all you really need is one swipe of the right formula to complement your glow.

Whether you're looking for a powder foundation that offers buildable or full coverage without the cake, we've rounded up the greatest powder foundations on the market that offer impressive long wear and the most natural-looking finish. 


FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Powder Foundation

A Rihanna-approved powder foundation that gives you buildable coverage with a soft matte finish. Not only does this formula offer light-as-air wear that doesn't settle into fine lines or pores, but it's available in 50 shades. Just one side offers an instant blurring effect.

SHOP IT: Sephora, $47

L'Oréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear 24H Powder Foundation

In case you've been living under a rock, this drugstore powder foundation went viral on TikTok, and for many reasons. Delivering a lightweight, buttery feel, it easily glides onto the skin for a light-to-full coverage that lasts for up to 24 hours.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $20

MAC Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation

When in doubt, you can never go wrong with a tried-and-true formula. This one-step powder foundation delivers 12 hours of ultra-matte wear that controls shine without causing acne.

SHOP IT: MAC Cosmetics, $39

NYX Can't Stop Won't Stop Pressed Powder

A pro-level powder foundation that offers a velvety-matte finish that lasts without caking up your makeup. A must-have for the warmer weather, it's sweat-proof and won't weigh your skin down. 

SHOP IT: NYX Cosmetics, $16

bareMinerals Original Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 15

Backed up by more than 19,000 "loves" on Sephora, this beauty must-have foundation delivers all the flawless coverage you want with a naturally luminous finish. Mineral-based, it is also formulated with SPF 15 and additional protection against UV rays.

SHOP IT: Sephora, $38

L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Hydrating Powder Foundation

Specially designed for mature and sensitive skin, this hydrating powder foundation instantly re-plumps and smooths the skin without drying and instantly blurs the look of lines, wrinkles, pores and spots.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $17 (originally $20)

MAKE UP FOR EVER Matte Velvet Skin Blurring Powder Foundation

Available in 30 shades, this innovative formula delivers a lightweight feel and flexible coverage that mattifies and visibly reduces the look of pores. Perfect for on-the-go, it's ideal for touch-ups and absorbing oil for a balanced and natural look.

SHOP IT: Sephora, $50

ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starr Turn Up The Base Versatile Powder Foundation

A TikTok-approved powder foundation from YouTuber and makeup artist Patrick Starr, this formula delivers a soft-matte finish. Made with triple-milled micronized pigments, it creates undetectable, seamless, true-colour coverage and skin-like wear that lasts for up to 12 hours.

SHOP IT: Sephora, $43

