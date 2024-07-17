The Best Amazon Prime Day Alternative Sales to Shop This Week

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Amazon Prime Day (week) is finally here, and day two of the 48-hour event is officially live. This means shoppers will be able to score major savings on thousands of coveted items (as long as you have an Amazon Prime membership, that is). But Amazon isn’t the only retailer offering Black Friday-level deals this week.

In fact, since announcing the dates for Prime Day, many other businesses have dropped their sales that are set to take place during the same period. This means that even for those without a Prime membership or those who may not want to shop on Amazon, there is still a world of savings to be had during the event.

Several brands are evening offering sales that are even better than Amazon’s deals. We know that scouring the web to find these Prime Day adjacent deals probably isn’t worth your time, so we went ahead and did the work for you. Check out our list below of the best Prime Day sales that aren’t on Amazon.

Wayfair

Wayfair’s massive Way Day sale may be well over, but the e-tailer’s huge 72-Hour Clearout sale event is chock full of home decor and furniture deals that are on par with Black Friday. The 48-hour event runs through Wednesday.

Best Buy

Best Buy’s ‘Black Friday in July’ sale is chock full of major deals on par with Amazon’s Prime Day discounts. You’ll find brands like Samsung, Dyson, Apple, Breville, and HP marked down up to 40 percent off.

Bookshop.org

Support independent bookstores instead of Amazon this week by shopping at Bookshop.org. This week, Bookshop.org is offering shoppers free standard shipping on all orders and will give away exclusive tote bags with orders of $100 and up. Shopping via Bookshop.org (as opposed to Amazon) allows you to harness your spending power by helping independent bookstores flourish and ensuring a diverse literary landscape.

Allbirds

It’s no secret that Allbirds is our favorite sneaker brand here at Scouted. Not only does the brand make stylish activewear shoes, but they’re also eco-friendly and sustainable, which makes us feel even better about buying from the brand. What makes us feel even better about shopping at Allbirds is when we can score its pieces on sale. Right now, you can score 40 percent off select women’s and men’s styles.

Nordstrom

One of the most reliably fashionable places to shop for clothes, Nordstrom is currently having an Anniversary Sale. The Anniversary Sale has discounted items nearly sitewide with great prices on tons of clothing options for men, women and kids.

Huckberry

Huckberry is not only the most important new addition to my wardrobe but also a great curator of clothing and gear for all types of environments. The brand is currently hosting its annual summer sale, with up to 40 percent off a huge selection of bestsellers.

Target

Like many other big box stores, Target has begun offering its major sales. Target’s Circle Week event will be an exclusive online sale of products across Target’s entire line. You can shop for nearly anything you want at significant discounts from their normal prices. This deal day is not exclusive to Target members, so you can reap the savings without any extra steps.

