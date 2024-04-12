The best pubs and bars in Cornwall

Discover the best pubs in Cornwall, including charming locals brimming with character - Matt Jessop/Visit Cornwall

The Cornish are sniffy about lager. Why would anyone drink something so tasteless when there’s such a good choice of proper ales from long-established micro breweries (including Korev’s Cornish lager), not to mention the chilled ciders and array of home-grown gins. Thanks to tourism, the county’s age-old granite pubs set high on clifftops or tucked away beside estuaries can turn a decent living. Many pubs have upped their food game, buying direct from farmers and fishermen, instead of from a supplier’s freezer, and introducing dishes that owe more to Ottolenghi than KFC.

West Cornwall

Tinners Arms

The main bar at the Tinners Arms with its roaring fire is little changed from its origin as a dorm for the builders of the medieval church next door. It’s a sociable pub, a mix of locals and visitors back from a sunset walk out to the headland (a 30-minute round-trip). There’s a slew of real ales – Tinners or Mermaid are the beloved classics – and local handcrafted gins, including one made using rock samphire. The food is tasty farmhouse fare.

Farmhouse fare, real ales and handcrafted gins make up the Tinners Arms

Blue Anchor Inn

There has been a working brewery at the Blue Anchor Inn for 600 years. Originally a resthouse for monks, the interior of this thatched, town-centre pub with its flagstone floors is full of character. Its most popular brew, Middle, a traditional sweet bitter, was originally made to welcome home soldiers from the First World War. It even has a skittle alley that hosts live music sessions on Thursdays. At the rear there’s a large garden.

Halzephron Inn

Steeping in smuggling history, this medieval freehouse on a remote clifftop on the Lizard has the best sunset view in Cornwall. You can sit outside and bask in the last warm rays of the sun before it sets over Land’s End. Inside there’s a choice of cosy bars with high-backed chairs as well as separate dining room that serves traditional pub fare. Expect a good choice of Cornish beers on tap, plus local gins and vodkas. A short walk away is Church Cove which featured in the BBC’s Poldark.

The Halzephron Inn, with a range of gins, vodkas and beers from Cornwall behind the bar, is somewhere to stop and soak up the setting sun

The Old Success Inn

The perfect place to grab a pint and watch the sun set into the Atlantic after stretching your legs on the clifftop walk to Land’s End. Owned by St Austell Breweries, this historic pub has open fires in winter and outdoor seating with panoramic sea views in summer. There are 16 small batch brewed beers to cover all tastes from IPA to lager including a new AI-generated recipe called Hand Brewed by Robots.

The South Coast

The Shipwrights Arms

This lovely old waterside pub nearly closed a few years ago before the local community banded together to buy it. The main bar areas are low-beamed and cosy but the key reason to come here is to drink good beer or a local gin and tonic out on the terrace that is just feet from the water. This is a beautiful stretch of the Helford, one of those places that makes you feel that’s all’s well in the world. There's a good choice of comfort food too. Check the website for live music nights, usually a folk or jazz band.

Pandora Inn

This thatched pub has a gorgeous waterside setting in a creek off the River Fal with tables set out on a long pontoon jutting out into the water. Inside, there are old ship’s timbers, low ceilings and flagstone floors. It’s popular with locals and sailors who moor their boats alongside, and there's a good selection of St Austell ales, locally brewed lager and ciders, and a decent wine list with a wide choice of wines by the glass. As for food, picture a traditional pub menu, that's very well executed and based around locally sourced produce. The car park is small; park back up the road on summer evenings.

Pandora Inn has a gorgeous waterside setting in a creek off the River Fal with tables set out on a long pontoon

The Blue Peter Inn

Tucked away in the absurdly photogenic fishing village of Polperro, this is a Grade-I listed free house, rated for its well-kept beers from up-and-coming West Country breweries including the Cornish Crown, Otter, Bays and Fish Key brews. The chatty welcoming staff will also mix you a mean bloody Mary and, in winter, a mulled rum cider. There’s live music every Friday and Saturday from March to November, usually local solo performers. It’s a 10-minute stroll from the car park as no cars are allowed in the village centre.

Beer fans are likely to be impressed by the roster of drinks at The Blue Peter Inn, though cocktails and live music also make up part of the offering

The North Coast

Blue Bar, Porthtowan

On summer evenings surfers and families gather at picnic tables on the terrace overlooking this popular surfing beach to watch the sun set into the sea. Parking isn’t a problem as there’s a large car park nearby. Inside it’s a large barn of a place but the friendly efficient crew run a tight ship. Order a pint of Sharp’s Doom Bar ale brewed in Rock and a plate of spicy chilli nachos.

Warm evenings mean feet in the sand, pints of Doom Bar and spicy nachos at Blue Bar - MATT JESSOP

The Watering Hole

The Watering Hole claims to be the only bar that is actually on a beach in Britain and often finds itself in the paper after storms when it teeters on the edge of a sand cliff high above the sea. It sits on three-mile Perranporth Beach, which is a great place to watch the sun go down in a blaze of glory into the sea on a summer’s evening, and it's one of the liveliest places for a drink on this coast. There’s also a wide-ranging programme of regular live music and plenty of space to get up and dance.

Is this Britain's only bar on the beach? The Watering Hole claims to be – it's certainly one of the liveliest places to drink on this coast

