SHOPPING GUIDE:

I tested 9 pairs of men's dress shoes from $30 to $550 — these are the best ones

From affordable to splurge-worthy, these are the best shoes for work, weddings and beyond.

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Reformation just added tons of new deals to their massive sale — and it's now up to 50% off

It's sale season at Reformation. Save 50 per cent on select wedding guest dresses, cashmere sweaters and more.

Kayla Kuefler
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Updated ·3 min read
reformation models, reformation summer sale, reformation model wearing white and blue floral dress, reformation coat, reformation wedding guest dresses
16 editor-approved picks from Reformation's iconic summer sale (photos via Reformation)

If you're a Reformation lover (be honest, who isn't?), I'd be willing to bet that news of a summer sale would, as the people say, be music to your ears.

Luckily, stirrings of a Reformation sale aren't just rumours. Right now, the cool-girl brand is hosting their annual summer sale — and they just slashed prices even further.

From cashmere sweaters to editor-approved summer dresses, dozens (upon dozens) of Reformation best-sellers will be up for grabs at up to 50 per cent off.

Any time Reformation has a sale, its best-sellers go notoriously fast — so we suggest adding these to your cart ASAP.

Best Reformation sale picks: Under $200

Bennie Dress

Bennie Dress (photo via Reformation)
Bennie Dress (photo via Reformation)

I think I just found your new go-to date night dress: Reformation's Bennie.

$174 CAD/$124 USD $348 CAD/$248 USD at Reformation

Johnny Dress

Johnny Dress (photo via Reformation)
Johnny Dress (photo via Reformation)

This figure-flattering mini plays well with tights and knee-high boots for future fall weather.

$159 CAD/$109 USD $318 CAD/$218 USD at Reformation

Cowboy High Rise Straight Jeans

blonde model in white sleeveless tank and dark green Cowboy High Rise Straight Jeans (photo via Reformation)
Cowboy High Rise Straight Jeans (photo via Reformation)

These cool-girl jeans feature contrasting stitch details and are on sale in three colours: Emerald, black and almond.

$109 CAD/$74 USD $218 CAD/$148 USD at Reformation

Beauden Dress

Beauden Dress (photo via Reformation)
Beauden Dress (photo via Reformation)

This flirty and feminine Beauden Dress is on sale in three styles: Hacienda, Emerald and Madison.

$129 CAD/$89 USD $258 CAD/$178 USD at Reformation

Vesta Pant

Vesta Pant (photo via Reformation)
Vesta Pant (photo via Reformation)

Suit up in style and take home these 100 per cent linen pants in several on-sale colours, including citrus, khaki, bottle green and more.

$129 CAD/$89 USD $258 CAD/$178 USD at Reformation

Joana Silk Dress

model wearing green strapless Joana Silk Dress in Algae Bloom (photo via Reformation)
Joana Silk Dress in Algae Bloom (photo via Reformation)

That September wedding you still don't have a dress for? You do now.

$199 CAD/$139 USD $398 CAD/$278 USD at Reformation

Levona Linen Dress

model wearing backless black reformation Levona Linen Dress (photo via Reformation)
Levona Linen Dress (photo via Reformation)

Now THIS is a LBD! Hot, sweaty days are no match against this 100 per cent linen midi.

$159 CAD/$109 USD $318 CAD/$218 USD at Reformation

Alvin Dress

model in blue and white long reformation Alvin Dress (photo via Reformation)
Alvin Dress (photo via Reformation)

Reformation's Alvin Dress brings to mind romantic picnics, dreamy summer nights and celebratory spritzes.

$174 CAD/$124 USD $348 CAD/$248 USD at Reformation

Garrett Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck

Garrett Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck (photo via Reformation)
Garrett Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck (photo via Reformation)

And just like that, zero-below weather doesn't seem so bad.

$214 CAD/$149 USD $428 CAD/$298 USD at Reformation

Lanelle Silk Dress

blonde model in off the should white red floral reformation Lanelle Silk Dress (photo via Reformation)
Lanelle Silk Dress (photo via Reformation)

If va-va-voom were a dress, it would surely be this.

$174 CAD/$124 USD $348 CAD/$248 USD at Reformation

Mya Dress

Mya Dress (photo via Reformation)
Mya Dress (photo via Reformation)

This oh-so-pretty mini plays well with end-of-summer sandals and knee-high leather boots for chillier days.

$174 CAD/$124 USD $348 CAD/$248 USD at Reformation

Albert Coat

Albert Coat (photo via Reformation)
Albert Coat (photo via Reformation)

It's giving Meghan Markle. The royally-chic Albert coat is on sale in two colours: beige and forest.

$249 CAD/$174 USD $498 CAD/$348 USD at Reformation

Zaid Dress

model in black floral reformation midi Zaid Dress (photo via Reformation)
Zaid Dress (photo via Reformation)

Hello, gorgeous! Reformation's Zaid Dress features flattering back smocking and comes in two designs: Black floral and solid yellow.

$199 CAD/$139 USD $398 CAD/$278 USD at Reformation

Holland Trench

Holland Trench (photo via Reformation)
Holland Trench (photo via Reformation)

It's (almost) trench weather. Get your outside wardrobe sorted for the season ahead with Reformation's chic Holland Trench.

$264 CAD/$184 USD $528 CAD/$368 USD at Reformation

Doreen Cashmere Polo Dress

Doreen Cashmere Polo Dress (photo via Reformation)
Doreen Cashmere Polo Dress (photo via Reformation)

When the forecast reads sweater weather, cuddle up in this luxe cashmere polo dress.

$199 CAD/$139 USD $398 CAD/$278 USD at Reformation

Reya Dress

model wearing white and pink floral reformation Reya Dress (photo via Reformation)
Reya Dress (photo via Reformation)

How pretty is this? Reformation's Reya Dress is on sale in four designs: Floral, rose, newsprint and solid yellow.

$214 CAD/$149 USD $428 CAD/$298 USD at Reformation

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.