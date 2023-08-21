Reformation just added tons of new deals to their massive sale — and it's now up to 50% off

16 editor-approved picks from Reformation's iconic summer sale (photos via Reformation)

If you're a Reformation lover (be honest, who isn't?), I'd be willing to bet that news of a summer sale would, as the people say, be music to your ears.

Luckily, stirrings of a Reformation sale aren't just rumours. Right now, the cool-girl brand is hosting their annual summer sale — and they just slashed prices even further.

From cashmere sweaters to editor-approved summer dresses, dozens (upon dozens) of Reformation best-sellers will be up for grabs at up to 50 per cent off.

Any time Reformation has a sale, its best-sellers go notoriously fast — so we suggest adding these to your cart ASAP.

Best Reformation sale picks: Under $200

Bennie Dress (photo via Reformation)

I think I just found your new go-to date night dress: Reformation's Bennie.

$174 CAD/$124 USD $348 CAD/$248 USD at Reformation

Johnny Dress (photo via Reformation)

This figure-flattering mini plays well with tights and knee-high boots for future fall weather.

$159 CAD/$109 USD $318 CAD/$218 USD at Reformation

Cowboy High Rise Straight Jeans (photo via Reformation)

These cool-girl jeans feature contrasting stitch details and are on sale in three colours: Emerald, black and almond.

$109 CAD/$74 USD $218 CAD/$148 USD at Reformation

Beauden Dress (photo via Reformation)

This flirty and feminine Beauden Dress is on sale in three styles: Hacienda, Emerald and Madison.

$129 CAD/$89 USD $258 CAD/$178 USD at Reformation

Vesta Pant (photo via Reformation)

Suit up in style and take home these 100 per cent linen pants in several on-sale colours, including citrus, khaki, bottle green and more.

$129 CAD/$89 USD $258 CAD/$178 USD at Reformation

Joana Silk Dress in Algae Bloom (photo via Reformation)

That September wedding you still don't have a dress for? You do now.

$199 CAD/$139 USD $398 CAD/$278 USD at Reformation

Levona Linen Dress (photo via Reformation)

Now THIS is a LBD! Hot, sweaty days are no match against this 100 per cent linen midi.

$159 CAD/$109 USD $318 CAD/$218 USD at Reformation

Alvin Dress (photo via Reformation)

Reformation's Alvin Dress brings to mind romantic picnics, dreamy summer nights and celebratory spritzes.

$174 CAD/$124 USD $348 CAD/$248 USD at Reformation

Garrett Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck (photo via Reformation)

And just like that, zero-below weather doesn't seem so bad.

$214 CAD/$149 USD $428 CAD/$298 USD at Reformation

Lanelle Silk Dress (photo via Reformation)

If va-va-voom were a dress, it would surely be this.

$174 CAD/$124 USD $348 CAD/$248 USD at Reformation

Mya Dress (photo via Reformation)

This oh-so-pretty mini plays well with end-of-summer sandals and knee-high leather boots for chillier days.

$174 CAD/$124 USD $348 CAD/$248 USD at Reformation

Albert Coat (photo via Reformation)

It's giving Meghan Markle. The royally-chic Albert coat is on sale in two colours: beige and forest.

$249 CAD/$174 USD $498 CAD/$348 USD at Reformation

Zaid Dress (photo via Reformation)

Hello, gorgeous! Reformation's Zaid Dress features flattering back smocking and comes in two designs: Black floral and solid yellow.

$199 CAD/$139 USD $398 CAD/$278 USD at Reformation

Holland Trench (photo via Reformation)

It's (almost) trench weather. Get your outside wardrobe sorted for the season ahead with Reformation's chic Holland Trench.

$264 CAD/$184 USD $528 CAD/$368 USD at Reformation

Doreen Cashmere Polo Dress (photo via Reformation)

When the forecast reads sweater weather, cuddle up in this luxe cashmere polo dress.

$199 CAD/$139 USD $398 CAD/$278 USD at Reformation

Reya Dress (photo via Reformation)

How pretty is this? Reformation's Reya Dress is on sale in four designs: Floral, rose, newsprint and solid yellow.

$214 CAD/$149 USD $428 CAD/$298 USD at Reformation

