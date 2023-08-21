Reformation just added tons of new deals to their massive sale — and it's now up to 50% off
It's sale season at Reformation. Save 50 per cent on select wedding guest dresses, cashmere sweaters and more.
If you're a Reformation lover (be honest, who isn't?), I'd be willing to bet that news of a summer sale would, as the people say, be music to your ears.
Luckily, stirrings of a Reformation sale aren't just rumours. Right now, the cool-girl brand is hosting their annual summer sale — and they just slashed prices even further.
From cashmere sweaters to editor-approved summer dresses, dozens (upon dozens) of Reformation best-sellers will be up for grabs at up to 50 per cent off.
Any time Reformation has a sale, its best-sellers go notoriously fast — so we suggest adding these to your cart ASAP.
Best Reformation sale picks: Under $200
Bennie Dress
I think I just found your new go-to date night dress: Reformation's Bennie.
$174 CAD/$124 USD
$348 CAD/$248 USD at Reformation
Johnny Dress
This figure-flattering mini plays well with tights and knee-high boots for future fall weather.
$159 CAD/$109 USD
$318 CAD/$218 USD at Reformation
Cowboy High Rise Straight Jeans
These cool-girl jeans feature contrasting stitch details and are on sale in three colours: Emerald, black and almond.
$109 CAD/$74 USD
$218 CAD/$148 USD at Reformation
Beauden Dress
This flirty and feminine Beauden Dress is on sale in three styles: Hacienda, Emerald and Madison.
$129 CAD/$89 USD
$258 CAD/$178 USD at Reformation
Vesta Pant
Suit up in style and take home these 100 per cent linen pants in several on-sale colours, including citrus, khaki, bottle green and more.
$129 CAD/$89 USD
$258 CAD/$178 USD at Reformation
Joana Silk Dress
That September wedding you still don't have a dress for? You do now.
$199 CAD/$139 USD
$398 CAD/$278 USD at Reformation
Levona Linen Dress
Now THIS is a LBD! Hot, sweaty days are no match against this 100 per cent linen midi.
$159 CAD/$109 USD
$318 CAD/$218 USD at Reformation
Alvin Dress
Reformation's Alvin Dress brings to mind romantic picnics, dreamy summer nights and celebratory spritzes.
$174 CAD/$124 USD
$348 CAD/$248 USD at Reformation
Garrett Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck
And just like that, zero-below weather doesn't seem so bad.
$214 CAD/$149 USD
$428 CAD/$298 USD at Reformation
Lanelle Silk Dress
If va-va-voom were a dress, it would surely be this.
$174 CAD/$124 USD
$348 CAD/$248 USD at Reformation
Mya Dress
This oh-so-pretty mini plays well with end-of-summer sandals and knee-high leather boots for chillier days.
$174 CAD/$124 USD
$348 CAD/$248 USD at Reformation
Albert Coat
It's giving Meghan Markle. The royally-chic Albert coat is on sale in two colours: beige and forest.
$249 CAD/$174 USD
$498 CAD/$348 USD at Reformation
Zaid Dress
Hello, gorgeous! Reformation's Zaid Dress features flattering back smocking and comes in two designs: Black floral and solid yellow.
$199 CAD/$139 USD
$398 CAD/$278 USD at Reformation
Holland Trench
It's (almost) trench weather. Get your outside wardrobe sorted for the season ahead with Reformation's chic Holland Trench.
$264 CAD/$184 USD
$528 CAD/$368 USD at Reformation
Doreen Cashmere Polo Dress
When the forecast reads sweater weather, cuddle up in this luxe cashmere polo dress.
$199 CAD/$139 USD
$398 CAD/$278 USD at Reformation
Reya Dress
How pretty is this? Reformation's Reya Dress is on sale in four designs: Floral, rose, newsprint and solid yellow.
$214 CAD/$149 USD
$428 CAD/$298 USD at Reformation
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.