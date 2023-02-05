Sephora reviewers swear by these 6 'holy grail' anti-aging products

Anti-aging means different things to different people. For some, genetics, sleep and sunscreen are the secrets to eternal youth, whereas for others, they're only just the start.

If you would prefer to supplement your eight hours with, dare I say, a retinol, then I would wager at least some of Sephora's anti-aging best-sellers have made their way to your wish list.

Whether you're looking to firm, brighten, protect or regenerate your skin, Sephora Canada is home to dozens of anti-aging favourites, many of which come backed by thousands of reviews.

With more than 2,400 reviews each and average ratings of four stars or higher, reviewers promise these "holy grail" skincare products are worth their weight in gold.

Scroll down to see the anti-aging must-haves from Sephora that reviewers swear by.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel (Photo via Sephora)

$115 at Sephora

Average rating: 4.5 stars

The details: Dr. Dennis Gross's cult-favourite daily peel pads are a tried-and-true skincare staple for thousands. The two-step AHA/BHA peel pads are pre-dosed with seven acids to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles, acne scars, pores and shine.

Promising review: According to one reviewer, the pads are the "best chemical peel [on] the market." A "tiny holy grail," says another.

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One AHA Lactic Acid Treatment (Photo via Sephora)

$130 at Sephora

Average rating: 4.3 stars

The details: An AHA serum with lactic acid, this fan-favourite from Sunday Riley targets the look of pores, hyperpigmentation and dark spots while clinically improving the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Promising review: It's my "ride or die" serum, according to one shopper. "I thought it was over-hyped and too pricey, but when I finally tried it, I was in awe," they write. It "instantly plumped my skin and gave it a beautiful radiance." Adding, "my pores look clean and visibly smaller because they aren't as clogged."

Tatcha The Water Cream Oil-Free Pore Minimizing Moisturizer (Photo via Sephora)

$90 at Sephora

Average rating: 4 stars

The details: Allegedly one of Meghan Markle's go-to skincare brands, this oil-free, anti-aging water cream is packed with powerful botanicals to hydrate and promote poreless-looking skin.

Promising review: "Hands down my favourite moisturizer," raves one shopper. "It will forever be my favourite. So hydrating and non-greasy. It's light and feels fresh and almost cooling on my skin."

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Resurfacing Night Serum (Photo via Sephora)

$118 at Sephora

Average rating: 4.3 stars

The details: This AHA/BHA night serum resurfaces congested skin by lifting away dead skin cells. According to the brand, the serum will help visibly improve skin tone, texture, fine lines, wrinkles and pores.

Promising review: It's a "holy grail" product, according to one shopper. "I tried to go a few days without it and my skin is breaking out like crazy. [No] dupes work the same."

Origins GinZing Ultra-Hydrating Energy-Boosting Cream (Photo via Sephora)

$45 at Sephora

Average rating: 4.4 stars

The details: A super-rich, energy-boosting cream, this vegan moisturizer helps wake up dull, dry-to-extra-dry skin with lasting, 72-hour hydration.

Promising review: "This stuff is the best," raves one Sephora shopper. It's made a "big difference" in my skin and now it is "well hydrated and glowing."

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum (Photo via Sephora)

$139 at Sephora

Average rating: 4.1 stars

The details: This hyaluronic acid-rich anti-aging serum fights fine lines and wrinkles, dullness, loss of firmness and elasticity. According to a four-week consumer testing survey, 8 out of 10 people saw their wrinkles diminish.

Promising review: "This stuff is like liquid gold," writes one shopper. "I know it's expensive, but you only need a small amount. I have been using it for over 20 years; I'm in my 50s, but I can pass for 40s. I credit this and good genes."

