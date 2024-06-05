The Best Shapewear That Stays Put Without Cutting Off Your Circulation

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Sure, shapewear may not be the sexiest category in the undergarment arena, but it’s definitely one of the most practical. Finding some of the best shapewear that doesn’t roll down, strangle you, and actually flatters your figure can transform your entire look instantly—not to mention give you an added boost of wardrobe-malfunction-proof confidence. For me, the goal is to contour and smooth without pain or a sausage-like effect.

Whether you’re planning on enjoying a well-deserved four-course dinner and open bar in figure-grazing bodycon or want to feel a bit more contoured for a special event, the right shapewear not only helps offer tummy control but also smooths and streamlines so your outfit fits just the way you want it to—and stays in place.

There are plenty of different types of shapewear, each designed to target different concerns, ranging from muffin-top control to booty-lifting undershorts. Unfortunately, if you don’t choose the right shapewear for your body type and concern, you can run the risk of feeling uncomfortable all day and night due to your undergarments cutting off your circulation or falling down every other second—both of which are the most common complaints.

Of course, even if you’re not concerned with creating the illusion of a sleeker silhouette (because, really, you look amazing regardless), shapewear also offers the off-label benefit of doubling as a wardrobe malfunction defense measure when you’re wearing a thigh-grazing mini or super-breezy dress. Scroll through below for our favorite shapewear brands that won’t fall down all night or strangle you.

Skims

I know I mentioned that shapewear might not be the sexiest of undergarments, but Skim’s shapewear is a major exception. But it’s not just a pretty face; Kim Kardashian's label flatters and performs, too. I haven't worn one thing I don't like about this brand, and all its pieces are size—and shade-inclusive. Nicely done, Kim K.

Buy Skims at Skims, $null

Buy Skims at Nordstrom, $null

Yummie

Yummie’s shapewear is probably one of the most comfortable brands on the market. Despite the brand's breathable fabrics and non-suffocating fits, their garments smooth, contour, and well, suck in. I personally love their shorts for wearing under mini dresses for added wardrobe malfunction protection.

Buy Yummie at Yummie, $null

Buy Yummie at Yummie, $null

Spanx

MC BROWNFIELD

Spanx is one of the OG shapewear brands that made the sartorial category actually cool. Years later, they're still one of the best brands on the market. Plus, even their leggings, jeans, and swimwear have built-in shapewear properties.

Buy Spanx at Spanx, $null

Shapermint

When it comes to shapewear, Shapermint’s premium pieces offer the smoothing compression you expect without cutting you off, slipping down, or giving you a sausage-like effect. The brand offers a huge selection of options based on desired target areas, compression, levels, and wardrobe types so your undergarments remain undetectable.

Buy Shapermint at Shapermint, $null

Commando

Commando may be well known for its viral patent leggings, which virtually every fashion girl owns, but its stellar shapewear line is equally impressive. Each of Commando’s shapewear garments is designed with light to medium compressions and to “smooth, not stuff.”

Buy Commando at Commando, $null

Buy Commando at Nordstrom, $null

Thigh Society Anti-Chafe Shorts

Hunter Arthur

While technically not shapewear because they’re not designed with compression, Thigh Society’s game-changing anti-chafe slip shorts make the list because they offer superior comfort and a slight smoothing effect, and some pairs are even designed with cooling technology.

Buy Thigh Society Anti-Chafe Shorts at Thigh Society, $null

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

These Anti-Chafing Shorts Gave My Sweaty Thighs Some Much-Needed Relief

Three Daily Beast Staffers Try Kim Kardashian’s Skims—With Mixed Reviews

Say What You Will About Kim Kardashian—Her Shapewear Line Reigns Supreme

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.