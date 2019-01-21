The Best Signs From The 2019 Women's March

On Saturday huge crowds gathered in central London for the global Women’s March. Thousands of people took to the streets to protest against violence against women and the impact of policies on austerity. The march took place in more than 30 countries around the world. The theme for the London chapter was 'bread and roses,' in honour of the Polish-born American suffragette and worker’s rights campaigner Rose Schneiderman.



This year's event was significantly smaller than 2017's protest, where close to 100,000 demonstrators took to London's streets - largely in response to the inauguration of President Trump the previous day. Still, here's a round-up of the best signs and placards.