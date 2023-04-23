Simons has more than 1,700 styles on sale — these 11 are worth your money
Mother's Day is approaching — get your gift shopping done early with these deals.
Hundreds of items are on sale at Simons, but the deals won't last for long.
Right now, shoppers can save big on men's and women's apparel, home decor and more.Shop men's sale
With Mother's Day approaching, now is a great time to pick up something for mom and new spring and summer apparel for the whole family while you're at it.
To shop highlights from the sale, including a $20 bra that's earning praise from shoppers, scroll below.
Cutout-Detail Hydra Plunge Bra
A steal at $20, this plunge bra is "very comfortable," according to reviewers. "The colour is even more gorgeous in real life," writes one reviewer. "So glad to have discovered Simons bras."
Contrasting Garden Shirtdress
A chic pick for the office, this flattering shirtdress is made from soft, ultra-lightweight and flowy fabric. "Super impressed," writes one shopper.
Jewel-Button Textured Cardigan
This elegant cardigan deserves a spot in your closet. Take it home in dark blue or peachy orange.
Flat Seams Bodysuit
This versatile bodysuit has invisible seams for a smooth finish under clothing. It's available in black and tan and is made from a soft, stretch recycled nylon blend.
Arched Pointelle Lace Dorado Longline Bralette
This pretty longline bralette features soft wireless cups with thin removable foam cups. The bra comes in four colours: Pink, grey, black and blue, and sizes XS to XL.
Solid Puffer Vest
Sure, warm weather is on the horizon, but this pink puffer vest will be a welcome addition come fall.
Cropped Double-Breasted Trench Coat
A cropped version of a timeless trench coat, this versatile piece is made from durable cotton-blend twill and features a full satiny lining.
Draped-Back Black Dress
A stylish pick for wedding season, this strapless black dress is made from a stretchy floral jacquard fabric and features a slightly open back.
Microfibre and Mesh Carina Balconette Bra
It's a fact of life that every woman needs a black bra. This one features underwire cups moulded in delicate foam for ultra comfortable support.
Sona Broderie Anglaise Tiered Blouse
This romantic 100 per cent cotton poplin blouse has a flared fit with tiered ruffles and elastic cuffs.
Belted Double-Breasted Trench Coat
Get your hands on this always-in-style trench coat for 25 per cent off right now. Available in marine blue, beige and black, Simons shoppers call the jacket "great quality."
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.