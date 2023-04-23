Simons has more than 1,700 styles on sale — these 11 are worth your money

11 best deals from Simons (photos via Simons)

Hundreds of items are on sale at Simons, but the deals won't last for long.

Right now, shoppers can save big on men's and women's apparel, home decor and more.Shop men's sale

With Mother's Day approaching, now is a great time to pick up something for mom and new spring and summer apparel for the whole family while you're at it.

To shop highlights from the sale, including a $20 bra that's earning praise from shoppers, scroll below.

Cutout-Detail Hydra Plunge Bra (photo via Simons)

A steal at $20, this plunge bra is "very comfortable," according to reviewers. "The colour is even more gorgeous in real life," writes one reviewer. "So glad to have discovered Simons bras."

$20 $39 at Simons

Contrasting Garden Shirtdress (photo via Simons)

A chic pick for the office, this flattering shirtdress is made from soft, ultra-lightweight and flowy fabric. "Super impressed," writes one shopper.

$130 $225 at Simons

Jewel-Button Textured Cardigan (photo via Simons)

This elegant cardigan deserves a spot in your closet. Take it home in dark blue or peachy orange.

$50 $69 at Simons

Flat Seams Bodysuit (photo via Simons)

This versatile bodysuit has invisible seams for a smooth finish under clothing. It's available in black and tan and is made from a soft, stretch recycled nylon blend.

$20 $39 at Simons

Arched Pointelle Lace Dorado Longline Bralette (photo via Simons)

This pretty longline bralette features soft wireless cups with thin removable foam cups. The bra comes in four colours: Pink, grey, black and blue, and sizes XS to XL.

$25 $35 at Simons

Solid Puffer Vest (photo via Simons)

Sure, warm weather is on the horizon, but this pink puffer vest will be a welcome addition come fall.

$40 $89 at Simons

Cropped Double-Breasted Trench Coat (photo via Simons)

A cropped version of a timeless trench coat, this versatile piece is made from durable cotton-blend twill and features a full satiny lining.

$160 $225 at Simons

Draped-Back Black Dress (photo via Simons)

A stylish pick for wedding season, this strapless black dress is made from a stretchy floral jacquard fabric and features a slightly open back.

$90 $139 at Simons

Microfibre and Mesh Carina Balconette Bra (photo via Simons)

It's a fact of life that every woman needs a black bra. This one features underwire cups moulded in delicate foam for ultra comfortable support.

$20 $39 at Simons

Sona Broderie Anglaise Tiered Blouse (photo via Simons)

This romantic 100 per cent cotton poplin blouse has a flared fit with tiered ruffles and elastic cuffs.

$130 $169 at Simons

Belted Double-Breasted Trench Coat (photo via Simons)

Get your hands on this always-in-style trench coat for 25 per cent off right now. Available in marine blue, beige and black, Simons shoppers call the jacket "great quality."

$180 $250 at Simons

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.