Get a handle on your sleep health with the best sleep trackers for 2025, tested and reviewed

Monitor your sleep habits and learn how to improve your nightly zzz's with the help of our favorite sleep trackers from brands like Oura and Ticwatch.

Even if you're not getting any sleep -- especially if you're not getting any sleep -- a sleep tracker can help.

Whenever I'm in a social or work setting, someone inevitably comments on the amount of content I manage to churn out daily. My usual response? A half-joking, "Well, it's amazing how productive you get when sleep is just a distant memory!" But beneath the humor lies a serious issue — insomnia, fueled by skyrocketing anxiety. My sleepless nights have driven me to research every possible method to improve sleep, from tweaking my sleep environment to revamping my bedtime routine.



Sleep trackers were never on my radar — after all, what's the point of tracking something you barely do? However, after some research, I realized that a sleep tracker might be just what I needed to identify and tackle my sleep problems. Much like keeping a food diary to monitor eating habits, sleep trackers provide valuable information on how we sleep and how we can sleep better. Whether it's a wearable ring, a wristband or a discreet mat under the mattress, there's a tracker to fit every need.



According to the experts we spoke with, understanding our sleep patterns is essential for improving them. Sleep trackers can reveal how long we sleep, how much deep sleep we get and what interrupts our rest, such as late-night exercise or heavy meals, says Dr. Jan Stritzke, medical director of Lanserhof Sylt and expert in sleep medicine and biorhythms. He emphasizes that healthy sleep is important for a healthy life. "It prevents premature diseases such as heart attack and stroke and slows down the aging process," he says.



That said, while these devices provide interesting information that you can use to make informed decisions about your sleep habits and hygiene, it's important to understand the information they provide are estimates. "Most devices track the time you're inactive and use this data in proprietary algorithms with other information such as heart rate and body temperature as a surrogate marker for sleep," says Dr. Audrey Wells, a sleep medicine adviser at cpap.com.



Rather than thinking of the information the tracker provides as infallible data, think of it as a way to monitor habits over time. "Sleep trackers help bring attention to your sleep habits, enabling you to make more conscious choices about your sleep health," says Wells. Consistently using a tracker can help establish a baseline to better understand your sleep patterns, allowing you to make changes to improve your nighttime routine. Ultimately, this can lead to better rest and more energy throughout the day.



"When selecting a sleep monitoring device, factors such as comfort, user friendliness and the specific data you wish to monitor should be taken into account," says Dr. Joel Warsh, pediatrician and author of Parenting at Your Child's Pace. After all, if you don't like the sleep tracker you're using, you're not going to keep using it.



That's where Yahoo Life decided to jump in and help out. In an effort to gauge and monitor my own sleep habits, I started exploring the effectiveness of sleep trackers by interviewing six experts, including medical professionals, sleep scientists and authors. I then conducted thorough research on wearable and nonwearable options. Ultimately, I tested 10 of the most popular and reputable products to see how they worked, the metrics they tracked, whether they were comfortable and easy to use and if I felt their use helped improve my sleep routine. The goal was to understand the full scope of the sleep tracker market and to bring you the best sleep trackers available. Here are our top picks.

Update, Jan. 17, 2025: We checked all product prices and availability and added a handy specs chart at the bottom.

Best sleep tracker overall

OURA Best overall Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon Type: wearable tracker ring | Sensors: Infrared photoplethysmography sensors (PPG) for heart rate and respiration, sensor for body temperature, 3D accelerometer for movement | Sleep metrics tracked: Total sleep, REM sleep and deep sleep, heart rate when sleeping | Battery life: charge lasts about a week | Water resistant: Yes The Oura Ring is like having a sleep coach on your finger. It tracks everything from your time in bed to total sleep, sleep efficiency, resting heart rate and even the time spent in different sleep stages. It provides detailed insights into how light or deep your sleep is and offers graphs to monitor trends weekly or monthly. It's no wonder the Oura Ring is so popular — it's comfortable, lightweight and packed with data. However, this ring isn't something you can use straight out of the box. First, you need to use a sizing kit to ensure the perfect fit, which takes about a day. Once your ring arrives a few days later, it takes a few weeks of tracking before the app starts delivering a detailed analysis. This might not be the best option if you're after immediate results. That said, once the data starts rolling in, it’s as good as it gets and we're excited to continue using it long-term. Setting it up is simple: Download the Oura app, create your profile and set up your subscription. The app asks detailed questions about your sleep patterns, goals and what you want to track, including heart rate, oxygen levels and even menstruation patterns, all of which can affect sleep quality. Once that's done, you just put the ring on and wear it day and night. As someone who travels frequently, I noticed the ring does get uncomfortable if my fingers swell from flying or from other common triggers, like eating salty foods or drinking cocktails, but that's true with any ring. Still, it excels at tracking your activity no matter where you are. The app even sends motivational reminders to wind down before bedtime, so it's like having a sleep coach right on your finger. It's impressive how much data this tiny ring can track. "The Oura Ring is the minimalist's dream sleep tracker," says Dr. Dylan Petkus, host of the Optimal Circadian Health YouTube channel, which focuses on sleep apnea. "What sets it apart is its ability to track your sleep with near clinical precision while being almost unnoticeable on your finger. It's perfect for those who want top-tier sleep insights without the bulk of a wristband or watch," he adds. Pros Easy to wear, looks like jewelry

Tracks an array of data

Expert recommended

Accurate data tracking Cons Paid subscription needed to use some features

Expensive

Takes a few weeks to start getting detailed results $349 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $349 at Target

More sleep trackers we like for 2025

Ticwatch Best wristband Ticwatch Pro 5 Enduro Smartwatch for Men Type: Wristband | Sensors: Accelerometer, gyro sensor, HD PPG heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, skin temperature sensor, low latency off-body sensor, barometer, compass | Sleep metrics tracked: Sleep stages, snore recording, heart rate, blood oxygen, respiratory rate, temperature | Battery life: Over 90 hours in Smart Mode and up to 45 days in Essential Mode | Water resistant: 5 ATM water resistance There are plenty of wristband-style sleep trackers on the market, but the best ones do more than just track sleep — they double as a full-fledged smartwatch. After all, who wants to clutter their arm with multiple devices when one can do it all? The ideal smartwatch should capture everything from your sleep patterns to your daily activity, all while being stylish and functional. One standout feature we loved while testing the Ticwatch Pro 5 Enduro is that it auto-detects when you fall asleep and even includes "snoring detection." If you're concerned you might have sleep apnea, tracking this data can be particularly helpful when sharing your concerns with your doctor, as snoring is one common symptom of the condition. We also loved its ability to sync with third-party fitness apps like Adidas Running or Nike Run Club. And let's talk about the battery life — this thing powers through for days without needing a charge. It's perfect for those who want a reliable device that transitions seamlessly from day to night. Although this smartwatch has a higher price tag, its value and features make it worth the investment. "The TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro is built for the rugged adventurer who doesn't want to sacrifice sleep quality," says Petkus. "It's a robust smartwatch that tracks your sleep stages and integrates that data with your daily activity levels, making it a great tool for those who live an active lifestyle. It's like having a tough, no-nonsense trainer who's just as focused on your recovery as your performance." Pros Fantastic battery life

Can sync with various fitness apps

Offers snoring detection Cons Rather bulky

Limited color options $330 at Amazon

Withings Best mattress sensor Withings Sleep Tracker Mat Type: Under mattress | Sensors: Sleep cycles, continuous heart rate & snore detection.| Sleep metrics tracked: Heart rate, light, deep and REM sleep stages, how frequently you wake up throughout the night and total time asleep | Battery life: plugs in | Water resistant: no If you want sleep lab-quality tracking without the hassle of wearing a device, an under-mattress sensor is a good solution. This one from Withings is easy to set up and offers an array of valuable insights. The Withings Sleep Tracking Mat monitors everything from your sleep patterns to your heart rate, and it even detects snoring and breath rates throughout the night. When we began testing, we knew it might not offer the same level of detail as a ring or wristband, but the convenience is unbeatable. Setting it up was a breeze. You just slide the mat under your mattress and forget about it — no need to remember to put on or check the charge of your wearable each night. It's also enjoyable to monitor your sleep insights through the app, which we found easy to navigate and use. However, because the product isn't a wearable device, its sensitivity can sometimes be off. For instance, if you're lying in bed scrolling through your phone, it might think you're asleep. Likewise, if you're sharing your bed with a partner or pet, their movements and data could interfere with what the mat tracks. That said, for non-intrusive sleep tracking, the value of this mat is hard to beat. "It's like having a dedicated sleep expert living under your bed, quietly collecting data while you sleep, and it's ideal for anyone who wants to avoid the hassle of wearing a device overnight," says Petkus. Pros Comprehensive tracker

No need to wear a device

No batteries or charging required

Easy to set up Cons Won't work for couples

Mat may confuse lying in bed with sleeping $130 at Target Explore More Buying Options $130 at Kohl's$152 at Sharper Image

WHOOP Most comfortable WHOOP 4.0 Type: wearable wristband | Sensors: blood oxygen, body temperature, heart rate | Sleep metrics tracked: time in bed, total hours asleep, time in sleep stages, wake events, respiratory rate, sleep consistency | Battery life: Up to 5 days | Water resistant: Yes While this device excels in many areas — from sleep tracking to health and fitness analytics — its standout feature is ultimate comfort. The Whoop's lightweight, woven wristband is so comfortable that you'll forget you're even wearing it. In fact, I found myself unintentionally wearing it to formal events because it blended seamlessly with my outfit (and I sort of forgot I had it on). Its ability to measure the four stages of sleep and track your sleep performance is impressive. It even assesses how much sleep your body needs and offers personalized sleep recommendations based on that data. While you're awake, it monitors your heart rate, daily activities and calorie intake, and it can sync with other fitness apps for a comprehensive view of your health. As such, the Whoop is a particularly good option for serious athletes and fitness enthusiasts who are aiming to optimize every aspect of their recovery. "Unlike most sleep trackers, it's all about the data — monitoring your sleep debt, strain and recovery to provide actionable insights. It's like having a high-performance coach constantly analyzing your sleep to help you squeeze out that extra 1% in performance," says Petkus. It's not just tracking sleep; it's turning that data into a plan for peak recovery and performance. Pros Comfortable to wear

Great value for many features and functions

Offers sleep coaching for optimum performance recovery Cons App's interface has a steep learning curve

Subscription is expensive $239 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $239 at Public Lands$239 at Golf Galaxy

Nanit Best for babies Nanit Pro with Flex Stand Type: Baby monitor | Sensors: Breathing band, temperature and humidity sensors, movement detection | Sleep metrics tracked: Movement, sound and breathing (with included breathing band) | Battery life: Plugs in | Water resistant: No It's marketed as a baby monitor, but the Nanit Pro Camera is far more than that. It's the go-to for parents who want to ensure their baby sleeps well. "It's not just a camera; it's a smart monitor that tracks your baby's sleep patterns, breathing and movements, providing parents with peace of mind. It's like having a vigilant night nurse on duty, giving you detailed reports so you can make adjustments to improve your little one's sleep," says Petkus. Since I don't have any babies at home, I enlisted one of my best friends who recently welcomed a baby boy. She found the Nanit to be like a high-tech security camera specifically designed for the unique needs of a newborn. It detects every movement in the crib, notes sleep, breathing or sound irregularities, and even allows you to adjust sensitivity settings to accommodate the constant wiggles and noises babies make. The Nanit Pro makes everything in the baby's room feel a little smarter and more organized. It excels at sleep tracking by providing a complete picture of your baby's sleep patterns and offers alerts if something seems off. This can help improve a parent's peace of mind while also making the first few months of life — when a newborn's sleep patterns and needs can feel confusing — a little less overwhelming. Pros Great tracking features for baby, even monitors breathing

Tons of base options Cons Most important feature requires a subscription

Expensive $191 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $191 at Walmart$250 at Macy's

Rise Best app Rise App Type: app | Sensors: n/a | Sleep metrics tracked: Sleep time, grogginess, how much sleep needed | Battery life: n/a | Water resistant: n/a Wearables and under-mattress pads aren't everyone's cup of tea when it comes to sleep tracking. But an app? That's as easy as downloading it to your phone, which we all have within arm's reach. When it comes to sleep-tracking apps, this one stands out. I was initially skeptical about how an app could effectively track my sleep without being synced to something on my wrist or finger. Unlike wearables, this app doesn't monitor your sleep in quite the same way. Think of it more as a digital diary where you input your sleep concerns — like insomnia or anxiety — and goals, including how much sleep you're currently getting versus what you'd like to achieve. You can even sync it with apps like Apple Health to incorporate your health data and history into the app's insights and suggestions. Once set up, the app is almost hands off. You simply use your phone as usual, set it aside for the night and pick it up in the morning. The assumption is that most people don't use their phones while sleeping, although, if you're like me, you might be guilty of checking it every few hours! Still, research has shown that phone usage can be a surprisingly accurate way to track sleep-wake cycles. This app differs from other sleep-tracking apps because it doesn't just focus on how much sleep you're getting. Instead, it looks at how you spend your energy throughout the day. "It tells you when, based on your circadian rhythm, you're at your highest and lowest peaks of energy potential. Rise is a digital coach whose goal is not just improving your sleep but your entire daily lifestyle and whose care extends well beyond the bedroom," says Petkus. It's perfect for anyone tired of that mid-afternoon slump and who can't afford to miss out on life. "The app delivers an innovative and science-backed approach to raising your energy levels throughout the day, making it a unique and powerful player in the sleep app world," he adds. Pros Easy to use and set up

Affordable

Syncs with other health apps Cons Limited tracking capabilities $60 at Rise

Factors to consider when choosing a sleep tracker

According to Dr. Carlos M. Nunez, chief medical officer at ResMed, sleep tracking is gaining popularity globally, with a recent report indicating that 36% of adults surveyed currently track their sleep, and a significant portion of them do so every night or most nights.

Sleep trackers can be valuable tools for enhancing sleep quality, but choosing the right one requires careful consideration of various factors.

Type: Sleep trackers generally fall into two categories: wearable and nonwearable devices, with each type offering unique features and benefits. Wearable sleep trackers come in various forms, including headbands, smartwatches, rings and wristbands. Smartwatches, worn on the wrist, offer more than just sleep tracking — they allow you to text, check email, use social media and more. Wristbands, on the other hand, are focused primarily on tracking sleep, fitness and health data. Ring trackers are the most discreet option, similar in size to a wedding band, and can track biometrics throughout the day and night. They are also commonly used for fitness tracking. Headbands are typically geared specifically to sleep tracking and are worn across the forehead. While they often offer more accurate data, they tend to be less popular as some people find them uncomfortable to wear. Bedside or mattress sleep trackers : Since sleep tracking naturally involves the bed, there are many mattress-centric options available. These include smart mattresses, under-mattress tracking mats and bedside tracking devices, all designed to monitor your sleep patterns without the need to wear anything.

Tracking accuracy: The effectiveness of a sleep tracker depends on the accuracy of the data it collects. "When in the market for a sleep or health tracker, it's useful to do the necessary research into the device you are looking for and what capabilities will satisfy your unique health needs," says Nunez.



Many trackers measure a range of data, including total time in bed, sleep latency (how long it takes you to fall asleep after turning off the lights) and sleep efficiency. However, it's important to focus on tracking data relevant to your health goals, which usually means taking a wider focus of the overall results, rather than getting caught up in the nitty-gritty. "Many users aren't tracking the right information and can end up fixating or misinterpreting the data rather than observing the larger trends that these trackers can help to uncover," says Nunez.



One thing to keep in mind is that generally, a device needs to be in contact with your body to be able to provide more accurate data. Dr. Alex Dimitriu, a double board-certified expert in psychiatry and sleep medicine, says, "The closer the tracker is to the brain, the more accurate the data. While most people won’t sleep with a head-mounted device, options like mattress pads, watches and rings offer practical and reasonably accurate solutions." He adds that to categorically know what stage of sleep someone is in, EEG or brainwave data is necessary. Most sleep trackers don't offer this information. "For most of these devices, the more sensors, the better, as they are all trying to infer sleep and sleep stages based on non-EEG data — like heart rate, movement, breathing, temperature and heart rate variability," he says.



Security: When dealing with devices that record, store and share personal data, it's crucial to consider how that information is managed. "As we continue to see the role of emerging technologies like generative AI expand, there is a significant amount of data entering the consumer health and wellness space," says Nunez. Choosing a sleep tracker that's transparent about its data usage and committed to security will ensure your personal information remains safe and allow you to maximize the benefits of the device.



Comfort and convenience: Comfort and convenience are key factors when selecting a sleep tracker. The device should seamlessly fit into your sleep routine without causing any discomfort or disturbances. For instance, some sleep trackers are designed to be worn on the head, which can be intrusive and may actually interfere with your ability to fall asleep or stay asleep. While they may be more accurate, accuracy becomes less important if you're unlikely to actually use the device.



Additionally, if a sleep tracker uses LED lights, the brightness can be disruptive, especially for light-sensitive sleepers.



Data insights and analysis: Not all sleep trackers track the same metrics or display the data in the same way. Consider the information gathered and provided to you by the device or app as well as any tips or resources the product provides for improving sleep based on your results. For instance, many sleep trackers provide data on the number of hours you spend sleeping, how many times you wake at night (and for how long), your heart rate or blood oxygen saturation, how long it takes you to fall asleep and the time you spend in various sleep stages. Think about which metrics you want to track and make sure the product you're selecting offers this information.



Features: When considering features, it's essential to decide whether you prefer a watch-like device, a ring or another form of sleep tracker. Each type offers its own set of advantages. "Some sleep trackers have more user-friendly platforms compared to others, and sometimes the tracker is grouped with other functionalities inside one device, such as a watch," says Wells.



This means you could have a device that not only tracks your sleep but also monitors other health metrics, like how many steps you take each day or your heart rate variability. The key is to determine what you value most in tracking your sleep quality — whether it's the convenience of an all-in-one device, the unobtrusiveness of a ring or the simplicity of a dedicated sleep tracker.



Battery life: If you have to charge the device daily or after every use, it may affect how frequently you use it, ultimately impacting its effectiveness in tracking your sleep data. Therefore, it's important to look for a device with a battery life that suits your routine, allowing you to track your sleep consistently without the inconvenience of frequent recharging.



Price: The ideal price point for a tracker is going to depend on features, value and budget. "People often start with a budget range to narrow the options for a personal sleep tracker," says Wells.

How we tested the best sleep trackers

We started our research to identify the best sleep trackers by consulting six experts in sleep science including doctors and sleep researchers. These experts explained which features to look for in a sleep tracker and how to know whether a device is providing high-quality information. We then researched more than 20 popular items, choosing to personally test 10 stand-out products based on expert input, user reviews and brand reputation.

When evaluating sleep trackers, we focused on analyzing a few key factors: the accuracy and depth of data each tracker provides, any additional features, ease of setup and use, as well as price, overall value and battery life.

FAQs

How accurate are sleep trackers?

The accuracy of a sleep tracker depends on the device itself, the data it's using to estimate sleep metrics and how it's interpreting the data. Generally speaking, sleep trackers that are worn on the forehead and monitor EEG data are more accurate than other options. That said, they tend to be less comfortable, so are frequently a less popular choice. Other sleep trackers are calibrated using sleep lab data. "These trackers have a surprisingly high level of accuracy. And they do this with much less effort and cost than a sleep lab test," says Stritzke. The universal applicability of these devices is a major advantage, especially since sleep disorders are quite common but often go undetected until it's too late in clinical settings.

Can sleep trackers diagnose sleep disorders?

Sleep trackers can help identify sleep disorders such as insomnia and sleep apnea, but diagnosis itself should be left to a medical professional. If the sleep data you receive while using a tracker points to frequent wakings, difficulty falling or staying asleep or low levels of oxygen saturation, it's important to address these with your doctor. "Sleep trackers can help to identify these generally under-diagnosed disorders at an earlier stage, allowing patients to receive treatment," says Stritzke.

What can I do with the data from my sleep tracker?

The data from your sleep tracker offers valuable insight into your lifestyle and how it affects your sleep. By analyzing this information, you can make meaningful adjustments to your daily routine that improve both your nighttime rest and daytime energy.

Stritzke explains that a tracker can help you understand how your body reacts to alcohol, how you sleep after a heavy meal and more. For instance, if you notice you fall asleep more quickly after a night of drinking, but that you wake frequently or have longer periods of wakefulness after initially falling asleep, that could indicate that alcohol is interfering with the overall quality of your sleep. "A good sleep tracker will identify problems and give you tips on how to improve your sleep," he adds. These insights empower you to make informed decisions that can lead to better overall health and well-being.

Other sleep trackers we tested

Fitbit Charge 6 : This was a great wearable and would have been at the top of the class if not in the same testing cycle as the Oura and the Whoop. Strong in its own right, the Fitbit Charge 6 is your all-around wellness tracker. "When it comes to sleep, it's like having a basic but reliable assistant that breaks down your night into sleep stages — light, deep and REM — giving you a snapshot of how well you slept," says Petkus. It's ideal for those who want a straightforward, easy-to-understand overview of their sleep patterns without getting too deep into the weeds.



Apple Watch Series 9 : We already had an Apple Watch in the house, but we hadn't been using it much for sleep tracking — mostly for everything else it offers. While the Apple Watch Series 9 comes with fantastic features like ECG, sleep tracking and temperature sensing, its sleep tracking metrics are actually less detailed and intensive compared to other smartwatches and wearables we reviewed.



Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) : This was another smart device that we had at home but were not using for this purpose until we started to test sleep trackers. It has a supplemental sleep sensing feature that works based on sound and motion sensors, and it can track sleep data, sleep interruptions and sleep cycles, and even heart rate and breathing data. However, since it's not a wearable, it lacks the detailed sleep insights that some other devices provide. Additionally, if there's more than one person (or pets) near the bed, the results can be skewed.



Calm app: While not a sleep tracking app in the technical sense, there's no doubt this tool really helps improve quality sleep — and that's the whole point, isn't it? It offers soothing meditations and sounds that are meant to, well, calm. As far as sleep tracking, the app does offer a "sleep check-in" opt-in, which tracks nightly sleep quality and patterns as a way of improving sleep health.

Best sleep tracker specs comparison chart

Type Sensors Sleep metrics tracked Battery life Water resistant Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon Wearable tracker ring Infrared photoplethysmography sensors (PPG) for heart rate and respiration, sensor for body temperature, 3D accelerometer for movement Total sleep, REM sleep and deep sleep, heart rate when sleeping Charge lasts about a week Yes Ticwatch Pro 5 Wristband Accelerometer, gyro sensor, HD PPG heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, skin temperature sensor, low latency off-body sensor, barometer, compass Sleep stages, snore recording, heart rate, blood oxygen, respiratory rate, temperature Over 90 hours in Smart Mode and up to 45 days in Essential Mode 5 ATM water resistance Withings Sleep Tracker Mat Under mattress Sleep cycles, continuous heart rate & snore detection Heart rate, light, deep and REM sleep stages, how frequently you wake up throughout the night and total time asleep Plugs in No Whoop 4.0 Wearable wristband blood oxygen, body temperature, heart rate time in bed, total hours asleep, time in sleep stages, wake events, respiratory rate, sleep consistency Up to 5 days Yes Nanit Pro with Flex Stand Baby monitor Breathing band, temperature and humidity sensors, movement detection Movement, sound and breathing (with included breathing band) Plugs in No Rise App App N/A Sleep time, grogginess, how much sleep needed N/A N/A

