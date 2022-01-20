Get outside: 16 best snowshoes under $100, $200 and $300 for winter 2022

Best snowshoes in 2022 under $300 (Photo via Getty)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Whether you're an avid outdoorsman or need the occasional push to get outside, snowy, wintery conditions can sometimes feel limiting if you don't have the right gear.

For many, winter gear may include skis, snowboards and toboggans, and for others, snowshoes are an indispensable part of the season.

It's believed that snowshoes date back 10,000 to 16,000 years (Photo via Getty)

While the first written account of snowshoes can be dated back to 1608 by French colonist Samuel de Champlain, it's believed that snowshoes go as far back as 10,000 to 16,000 years.

What was once an essential mode of winter transportation for Indigenous peoples and other early Canadians has evolved into a popular recreational activity for many.

This winter, if you want to broaden your outdoor activity horizons, we recommend checking out these reviewer-backed snowshoes. Starting at just $80, these are the best snowshoes to buy in 2022 under $100, $200 and $300.

Best Snowshoes Under $100

Quechua Adult Snowshoes (Photo via Decathlon)

Designed with a lightweight aluminum frame, these durable snowshoes offer a good foothold on packed snow, thanks to their 14-tooth crampons.

$80 at Decathlon

Easy Small Deck Snowshoes (Photo via Decathlon)

This next-generation snowshoe is made of soft EVA material and offers a 16mm studded deck and six metal tips for a reliable grip on hard snow.

$85 at Decathlon

HRKing Snowshoe Set (Photo via Amazon)

A no.1 bestseller in Amazon's snowshoe category, this three-piece set includes one pair of snowshoes, one pair of trekking poles, and one tote bag to keep everything organized.

Starting at $90 at Amazon

Nacatin All-Terrain Snowshoes (Photo via Amazon)

These top-rated snowshoes are designed to withstand weights up to 275 lbs, depending on their size. With an average rating of 4.4 stars, Amazon shoppers call them "sturdy and lightweight" and say that overall, they're a "great pair" of snowshoes.

Story continues

$93 at Amazon

Sail Blast 2.0 Unisex Snowshoes (Photo via Sail)

Suitable for all types of snowy terrain, these versatile snowshoes come with ergonomic buckle bindings and are available in four sizes.

$97 $130 at Sail

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

Best Snowshoes Under $200

Retrospec Drifter Snowshoes (Photo via Amazon)

With an average rating of 4.6 stars from more than 300 reviews, Amazon shoppers say these unisex snowshoes are "good quality" and love that they come with their own carrying case.

Starting at $102 at Amazon

Quechua Adult Snowshoes (Photo via Decathlon)

These snowshoes come with two resistant bars and crampons on the toe and heels for traction. Measuring 54 x 21 cm, they're suitable for people weighing 90 lbs to 200 lbs.

$110 at Decathlon

Odoland 4-in-1 Lightweight Snow Shoes Set (Photo via Amazon)

This four-piece snow set includes one pair of snowshoes, one pair of trekking poles, one pair of snow leg gaiters, and one carrying tote bag. Available in four sizes, the snowshoes are suitable for people between 60 and 220 lbs.

Starting at $127 at Amazon

Tubbs Vertex 25-Inch Men's Snowshoes (Photo via Sport Chek)

The perfect snowshoes for winter fun and exploration, these reviewer-loved snowshoes come with a ReAct binding system, which offers control wing technology for a comfortable and secure fit. The men's style is also available in a 30-inch model (shop here).

$130 at Sport Chek

Atlas Helium Trail 26-Inch Men's Snowshoes (Photo via Sport Chek)

These user-loved snowshoes have a flexible composite frame and tempered steel traction rails, creating a rugged yet lightweight package. "I love them," writes one reviewer. "They are sturdy, lightweight, easy to put on and take off."

$180 at Sport Chek

Louis Garneau Appalaches 22 inch Women's Snowshoes (Photo via Sport Chek)

Get outside and enjoy the fresh air this winter with a pair of Louis Garneau Appalaches snowshoes. Sturdy and reliable, the snowshoes are also available in a 25-inch style (shop here).

$187 at Sport Chek

GV Huron Unisex Snowshoes (Photo via Sail)

This classic Huron snowshoe is among the best-known snowshoes and has roots that can be traced back to the Huron people of Canada. Its frame is made from Appalachian White Ash and its webbing is made from rawhide.

Starting at $190 at Sail

Atlas Access Elektra Women's Snowshoes (Photo via MEC)

These women's snowshoes are designed with comfortable bindings to eliminate pressure points and allow for good circulation and warmer feet throughout the day. "Straps are easy to tighten and loosen, and the traction on ice is awesome," writes one shopper. "Very light and easy to walk in. This is my first pair of snowshoes and I was expecting walking to be really awkward, but [I] was pleasantly surprised at how easy it is!"

$200 at MEC

Tubbs Vertex 21-Inch Women's Snowshoes (Photo via Sport Chek)

Whether you're discovering snowshoeing for the first time this winter or you're a seasoned veteran, the Tubbs Vertex snowshoes are a top-rated pair worth checking out. "Great fit and the release system in the front makes them super easy to get on and off," writes one shopper. "I love them!" The women's snowshoes are also available in a 25-inch model (shop here).

$200 at Sport Chek

Best Snowshoes Under $300

Atlas Helium MTN Unisex Snowshoes (Photo via MEC)

These Helium MTN snowshoes will make sure the journey is comfortable and stable from parking to peak. "This is the best. Just slide your foot in, then adjust the dial and voila, the binding system perfectly tightens up around your boot," raves one shopper. "No buckles or straps to contend with other than a back strap which is also easily adjustable. Spend the extra money - it's worth it."

$250 at MEC

Symbioz Access Large Deck Snowshoes (Photo via Decathlon)

These high-quality snowshoes are suitable for people weighing between 110 lbs and 265 lbs and are lock-adjustable to memorize foot size.

$260 at Decathlon

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.