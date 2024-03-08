The best spa hotels in London for a city retreat

The basement spa at The Ned is a dark, cosseting space – worlds away from the city streets above

The term "spa break" conjures up ideas of grand country house getaways or residential retreats but what if you choose your spa experience to be in the city? Who says you can’t combine the two elements? It’s actually a stroke of genius because when you’ve been pounding the streets and rinsing the city for all it has to offer you can retreat to your hotel for a pampered slice of welcome respite. Gone are the days of spa breaks in London simply being a classical massage in a tiny room, the experience is now super-luxe and cutting edge – think bio-feedback training, de-compression pods and superfood clinics. Whatever your preferred spa getaway in London, we’ve got you’ve covered with locations from Hyde Park to Liverpool Street via Leicester Square. Here's the best spa hotels in London.

At a glance, the best spa hotels in London

A true grande dame of Knightsbridge, The Berkeley is a hotel with many five-star frills, but the cherry on top is its heated outdoor rooftop pool and the Bamford Wellness Spa. Located on the seventh-floor, the spa is like an English country garden high above the city. The secret garden, lined with daybeds and in full bloom over summer, is a fabulous spot to wind down after a treatment. Bamford Haybarn, which follows a holistic, organic philosophy, is the main brand behind most treatments, while boutique British brand OSKIA looks after facials. There's fantastic one-to-one yoga and Pilates classes plus special events are also held throughout summer, such as hula hoop or synchronised swimming (check the website for up to date timetables).

Pan Pacific was big news when it opened in 2021, not only was it set to be a glorious antidote to its corporate surroundings in the City, it was also set to have a wellness centre to blow a lot of its nearby rivals out of the water. It's safe to say that it has certainly accomplished its goals. Located on the fourth floor you'll find the 11,000sqft wellness area with treatments combining South East Asian traditions and western science. There’s a spectacular, rarely-seen-in-London 18.5m infinity-edged pool (pictured), a yoga room and a relaxation area with daybeds, noise-cancelling headphones and weighted blankets. A vast gym has the latest TecnoBody equipment like D-Wall (a high-tech digital training system offering body recognition).

A restored 18th-century Georgian building is now home to the Richmond Harbour Hotel & Spa. Modern interiors, a restaurant terrace with heaters and its location (a swift welly stomp to the gates of Richmond Park) are all highlights, but the spa with its 20m indoor swimming pool is the real star of the show here. Inside, alongside the pool (which is big enough for decent laps) there's a sauna and steam room and stylish relaxation room with hanging egg-shaped beds. Outside is a real leafy gem of a garden with two Scandinavian hot tubs and a vitality pool. There's a super high-tech gym with classes plus 13 treatment rooms – the Drift Away massage is excellent. It's great value compared to other hotel spas in the city and the pool welcomes children at set times of the day.

Four Seasons Park Lane, in one of London’s most established postcodes in Mayfair, is a picture of bold and classy design, merging 1930s Art Deco elegance with idiosyncratic charm. No spa in London can rival the views from this rooftop fixture, which overlooks the Dutch elms and copper beeches in the south-east portion of Hyde Park; the sauna, which has a window, has particularly magnificent vistas. Allow plenty of time for the pre-treatment pampering – in particular the vitality pool with bubbles and underwater seating, and the wood-clad relaxation room with leather, camel-coloured pods to lie in, a feature wall with gold masks, and plenty of magazines and herbal tea on hand.

London’s first self-proclaimed super-boutique hotel, 14 years and £500 million in the making, caused a stir for all the right reasons when it opened in late 2021. Its buzzy bar and restaurant spaces make it one of the capital’s hottest new spots and the elegant basement spa? You’ll want to come back time and time again. Cabana beds around the pool make it easy to while away an afternoon there, especially combined with the sauna and steam room. The extensive treatment menu includes facials by Omorovicza and massages by Ila. A couple of straightforward deep tissue massages are available, but most of these are more holistic treatments; a Harmony massage for instance incorporates Tibetan acupressure and scalp massage, leaving you feeling as if you have had several treatments in one. You’ll also find a hair and beauty salon from Hiro Miyosh, an AMA nail bar and healthy Refuel superfood and juice ‘clinic’ – all very cool.

This landmark building had one of the most lavish makeovers the UK had ever seen when it opened as the Corinthia – the scale and quality of the fixtures and fittings provided an impressively contemporary wow-factor to the area and its spa was one of its most remarkable features (making it one of the best spa hotels in London). This is big brand ESPA's flagship; a serious affair spread over four of the hotel's floors, featuring a steam room, 17 treatment rooms, a private spa suite, nail studio, super-cool indoor swimming pool, vitality pool, an amphitheatre sauna, ice fountain, marble heated loungers (pictured) and private sleep pods. Of course, the treatments are ESPA's best – de-stressing, muscle-releasing and uplifting, and there are various packages to choose from; the Pure Indulgence Body Ritual is just that.

This famous hotel has had a tough time over the last decade (with a destructive fire happening just after a massive refurb), but it is now back and better than ever. The Spa has thrown open its doors to sparkling new facilities and fresh look by New York designer Adam D Tihany. There are 13 treatment rooms, including a double suite complete with Rasul water temple; a spa menu with myriad treatments from Mandarin Oriental’s signature ‘digital wellness escape’ restorative massage to traditional Chinese medicine. Expect stellar amenities including an amethyst crystal steam room, sanarium, 17-metre indoor pool and fitness centre. Additionally the spa now offers the award winning Bastien Gonzalez Pedi:Mani:Cure studio – a real treat for hands and feet.

This is one of London’s most refined hotels yet it’s far from pretentious. Old world meets new, but not in a garish ‘mish-mash of styles’ way, it's more subtle than that: step inside and you’ll find dark polished woods, shiny marble floors and pillars, and cream-coloured corniced ceilings alongside airy, contemporary rooms. And there's a similar ambience to the sleek Aman branded spa, all deep woods, glossy marble and minimalist lines. The black-granite swimming pool is the centrepoint, surrounded by loungers, and there's a small aromatic steam room. Aside from the standard therapies, Aman at The Connaught offers signature experiences inspired by different areas of the world: if you have a spare two-and-a-half hours you should treat yourself to the Native American-inspired signature experience, a combination of different massages including ancient Navajo techniques

It's hard to believe that a veritable palace such as this is tucked just off bustling High Holborn. Despite the effortless elegance, the place doesn't take itself too seriously, with cages of fake birds and models of a bulldog and bear by the lifts. Corridors are dark and sultry, with eye-catching touches such as a rose gold mirrored ceiling. The Sense spa is a soothing space; a warren of black slate with a relaxation room, sauna and steam facilities in changing rooms, plus treatment rooms. Treatments are excellent, with heated beds that adjust at both ends; the deep tissue Maison Caulières massage is a wonderful option for releasing particularly troublesome knots. There is also a gym, with fruit and headphones supplied.

The Ned is a spectacle of a hotel. Located in the former Midlands Bank HQ, designed by Sir Edwin ‘Ned’ Lutyens (with many original architectural details in place), it’s now a party palace – with restaurants, bars and a magnificent lobby with live music and a gargantuan spa. The basement spa is a dark, cosseting space – worlds away from the city streets above. It’s all black-and-white tiling, green marble and there’s a 20-metre marble-clad lap pool crowned by scalloped lights. And, in a first for a London hotel spa, the Ned has opened Define Clinic by Dr Benji Dhillon MD, a leader in non-surgical aesthetics – and includes treatments such as laser (BBL and Moxi; from £450) and anti-wrinkle injections (from £180).

The hotel itself is pretty renowned for having some of the most expensive room rates in London (from £700 a night) but what a lot of people don't know is that you can experience the exclusive (advertised as members-only) spa here for just £150 for the day (or if you spend £250 on treatments you can use the facilities for free). Guests wait for treatments in a shadowy, magazine-laiden relaxation room with call buttons for summoning complimentary refreshments. Therapists administer treatments by ila, La Prairie, Tata Harper and Lanesborough own-brand products in the dimly lit rooms before you're left to explore scent-infused experience showers, a steam room, sauna and small swimming pool with whirlpool. A club lounge with smoothie bar and vegetarian restaurant, large gym with top-of-the-range equipment, and a Daniel Galvin Jr hair salon can also be found here.

What is the largest day spa in London?



Spread over four floors, ESPA Life at The Corinthia is the biggest day spa in London, complete with steam room, 17 treatment rooms, private spa suite, nail studio, indoor swimming pool, vitality pool, amphitheatre sauna, ice fountain, marble heated loungers and private sleep pods.

Contributions by Jade Conroy, Rachel Cranshaw, Fiona Duncan, Mark C. O’Flaherty, Charlotte Johnstone, Francesca Syz