18 best spring jackets for women in 2023, according to a very picky shopping editor

18 best women's spring jackets in 2023 under $500 in Canada

I have waited months to say this — winter is finally over. Thank goodness. Now that we're prepping for warmer temps, it's time to ditch that ankle-length parka and make room for a lighter, more versatile spring jacket.

Now, you may be thinking: It's basically April, which means it's basically May, which means it's basically June; we're (almost) in the clear. Why would I need a new jacket? However, we live in Canada; thus, forecast-wise, we're never in the clear. Fickle weather is always on the horizon, so investing in a few transitional pieces wouldn't be a bad idea.

Whether you're a classic trench kind of gal, a fan of quilted coats or need something weather-friendly that can handle the occasional spring shower, we've rounded up 18 spring jackets that will check all of your sartorial boxes this season. For every style, budget and weather situation, read on for all the best spring jackets you can buy in Canada in 2023.

Best spring jackets under $150

Dolan Houndstooth Jacket in green motif (photo via Anthropologie)

Level up your wardrobe this spring with the help of this colourful houndstooth jacket from Dolan Left Coast. Anthropologie shoppers say it's "so cute" and call it a "funkier take on a lady jacket."

$118 at Anthropologie

Rains Long Rain Jacket in pink sky (photo via Holt Renfrew)

This rain-friendly style is a must-have for a temperamental sky. The waterproof jacket is cut from Rains' signature PU fabric and is finished with snap fastenings, under-arm eyelets and a back yoke with concealed vents.

$150 at Holt Renfrew

Pepaloves Floral Jacket (photo via Anthropologie)

Put an instant pep in your step this spring in this cute cotton floral jacket.

$128 at Anthropologie

Line & Dot Luno Jacket (photo via Shopbop)

How cute is this? Line & Dot's Luno jacket is made from mid-weight, non-stretch brushed felt and is on sale for just $140 right now.

$140 $234 at Shopbop

Best spring jackets under $200

Festival Raincoat (photo via Free People)

Putting the "fun" in functional, this cool raincoat is designed using translucent fabrication designed to show off your ‘fit regardless of the weather.

$175 at Free People

Always Effortless Jacket in bone (photo via Lululemon)

Lululemon's fan-favourite Always Effortless Jacket has earned an average rating of 4.5 stars from reviewers. Shoppers call it a "great travel jacket" and say it's "great" for transitional spring weather.

$158 at Lululemon

Cropped Double-Breasted Trench Coat (photo via Simons)

A cropped version of a timeless trench coat, this versatile piece is made from durable cotton-blend twill and features a full satiny lining.

$160 $225 at Simons

Greylin Milton Patchwork Jacket (photo via Anthropologie)

Make a style statement this spring in this sweet little patchwork jacket. Greylin's Milton jacket comes with button-flap pockets and a snap-button front.

$166 at Anthropologie

Best spring jackets under $300

BlankNYC Young Love Jacket (photo via Shopbop)

This unique jacket is at the top of our spring wish list. The eye-catching style is designed with heavyweight non-stretch denim and patchwork-inspired crochet sleeves.

$257 at Shopbop

The Organic Cotton Herringbone Jacket in navy (photo via Everlane)

Everlane's Organic Cotton Herringbone Jacket is made of non-stretch, 100 per cent organic cotton twill and features a relaxed fit. Pick it up in three colours: Navy, bone white or olive green.

$269 at Everlane

Cotton Trench Coat with Belt (photo via Mango)

It's a fact of life that everyone looks better in a trench coat (seriously). This chic option is crafted from water-repellent technical fabric and features decorative buttons on the shoulders.

$280 at Mango

Sophie Quilted Trench Coat (photo via Simons)

A modern take on a timeless trench coat, this Danish-designed jacket features an ultra-lightweight quilted design and is available in two colours: Beige and orange.

$299 at Simons

Relaxed Double-Breasted Trench Coat (photo via & Other Stories)

This chic two-tone jacket is a unique take on your everyday trench coat. The jacket is finished with a double-layer belted waist, two welted pockets, a back yoke panel and side seam vents.

$219 at & Other Stories

Best spring jackets under $500

The ReNew Long Liner in kalamata (photo via Everlane)

Everlane's ReNew Long Liner is made from 100 per cent recycled polyester and is lightweight, packable and perfect for easy transitional-weather layering.

$316 at Everlane

SIMKHAI Pierre Double Faced Wool Fringe Shirt Jacket (photo via Shopbop)

This showstopper fringed shirt-jacket from Jonathan Simkhai is made from mid-weight, non-stretch wool felt and is on sale for a whopping $529 off right now.

$353 $881 at Shopbop

The Canvas Organic Cotton Parka in bone (photo via Everlane)

Inspired by vintage military jackets, this utilitarian layer is crafted from heavyweight, 100 per cent OCS-certified organic cotton fabric and features a removable hood. It's "fabulous," writes one Everlane shopper. "I was pleasantly surprised by the heaviness of the canvas," they say. "It drapes beautifully [and] styles easily."

$365 at Everlane

Susanna Duster (photo via Free People)

Decidedly more fun than functional, this longline, slouchy duster has stunning lace detailing throughout for an added special touch.

$312 at Free People

Cropped Wool & Leather Combo Jacket (photo via Club Monaco)

Textured wool and smooth leather work together to create a super-chic piece of all-season outerwear. Club Monaco shoppers urge others to "snatch up this beauty" and call it "perfect and comfortable."

$458 at Club Monaco

