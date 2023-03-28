Simons has more than 500 dresses for spring — and these 12 are worth your money

Best spring & summer dresses in 2023 from Simons (photos via Simons)

Let's talk about spring dresses for a minute. As a shopping editor (and a dress enthusiast), I believe a good mini/midi/maxi dress is one of the best investments you can make in your wardrobe. Why? It can be worn anywhere! Unlike jeans or a T-shirt, a cute dress is appropriate for work, date nights, weddings and more.

One of my favourite spots for chic spring and summer dresses is Simons. The Canadian retailer has hundreds of options to choose from, with prices starting at less than $60.

To shop my 12 favourite Simons dresses for spring and treat yourself to a little something special, scroll below.

Best spring & summer dresses under $100

Striped Poplin Shirtdress (photo via Simons)

This striped shirtdress is made from a blend of recycled polyester and organic cotton and features an asymmetric high-low hem.

$59 at Simons

Floral wrap dress (photo via Simons)

This lightweight maxi dress is a perfect pick for warmer days ahead. The style has an elastic waist and a removable tie belt and comes in four cute patterns.

$59 at Simons

Fitted waist poplin babydoll dress (photo via Simons)

This sweet little poplin babydoll dress is perfect for summer. The dress is made from 100 per cent cotton and comes in three colours: White, lime green and black.

$59 at Simons

Shoulder-Pad Poplin Shirtdress (photo via Simons)

This cute mini dress is made from 100 per cent organic cotton poplin and is available in three colourways: Solid blue, blue and white stripes and solid black.

$69 at Simons

Plunging V-Neck Ruffled Mini Dress (photo via Simons)

You found the dress, now all you need is the vacation. This plunging V-neck ruffled mini comes in three cute patterns and is made from a flowy, lightweight fabric in eco-friendly viscose.

$69 at Simons

Notch Collar Belted Poplin Dress (photo via Simons)

Simons reviewers have dubbed this work-friendly style a "great spring dress" and say these receive "many compliments" while wearing it.

$89 at Simons

Tie-Belt Pleated Silky Dress (photo via Simons)

If you're anything like us, your collection of LBDs goes into retirement between the months of April and August. Welcome in a season of colour with this silky crepe maxi dress.

$89 at Simons

Best spring & summer dresses under $200

Vibrant Mosaic Long Shirtdress (photo via Simons)

Simons shoppers say this silky midi dress is "perfect for spring and summer" and "very flattering."

$109 at Simons

Belted Supple Denim Dress (photo via Simons)

A cute pick for the office, this fit-and-flare dress is adorned with a knotted belt and crafted from breathable denim in a cotton and lyocell blend.

$125 at Simons

Best spring & summer dresses under $250

Carmine Peonies Long Flared Dress (photo via Simons)

This chic Free People maxi is made of finely woven 100 per cent cotton and features slightly puffed short sleeves and a plunging V-neckline.

$232 at Simons

Free People Oasis Long Night Garden Dress (photo via Simons)

How pretty is this? Free People's Oasis maxi dress features puffy elbow-length sleeves with elastic trim and a stretchy smocked waist.

$232 at Simons

Bright bouquet shirtdress (photo via Simons)

Brighten up your day with this gorgeous floral shirt dress from Liberty, a prestigious UK fabric house. According to shoppers, the dress is "beautifully designed" and "exceeded expectations."

$250 at Simons

