Simons has more than 500 dresses for spring — and these 12 are worth your money

Best spring and summer dresses from Simons under $100, $200 and $250.
Let's talk about spring dresses for a minute. As a shopping editor (and a dress enthusiast), I believe a good mini/midi/maxi dress is one of the best investments you can make in your wardrobe. Why? It can be worn anywhere! Unlike jeans or a T-shirt, a cute dress is appropriate for work, date nights, weddings and more.
One of my favourite spots for chic spring and summer dresses is Simons. The Canadian retailer has hundreds of options to choose from, with prices starting at less than $60.
To shop my 12 favourite Simons dresses for spring and treat yourself to a little something special, scroll below.
Best spring & summer dresses under $100
Striped Poplin Shirtdress
This striped shirtdress is made from a blend of recycled polyester and organic cotton and features an asymmetric high-low hem.
Floral Wrap Dress
This lightweight maxi dress is a perfect pick for warmer days ahead. The style has an elastic waist and a removable tie belt and comes in four cute patterns.
Fitted Waist Poplin Babydoll Dress
This sweet little poplin babydoll dress is perfect for summer. The dress is made from 100 per cent cotton and comes in three colours: White, lime green and black.
Shoulder-Pad Poplin Shirtdress
This cute mini dress is made from 100 per cent organic cotton poplin and is available in three colourways: Solid blue, blue and white stripes and solid black.
Plunging V-Neck Ruffled Mini Dress
You found the dress, now all you need is the vacation. This plunging V-neck ruffled mini comes in three cute patterns and is made from a flowy, lightweight fabric in eco-friendly viscose.
Notch Collar Belted Poplin Dress
Simons reviewers have dubbed this work-friendly style a "great spring dress" and say these receive "many compliments" while wearing it.
Tie-Belt Pleated Silky Dress
If you're anything like us, your collection of LBDs goes into retirement between the months of April and August. Welcome in a season of colour with this silky crepe maxi dress.
Best spring & summer dresses under $200
Vibrant Mosaic Long Shirtdress
Simons shoppers say this silky midi dress is "perfect for spring and summer" and "very flattering."
Belted Supple Denim Dress
A cute pick for the office, this fit-and-flare dress is adorned with a knotted belt and crafted from breathable denim in a cotton and lyocell blend.
Best spring & summer dresses under $250
Free People Carmine Peonies Long Flared Dress
This chic Free People maxi is made of finely woven 100 per cent cotton and features slightly puffed short sleeves and a plunging V-neckline.
Free People Oasis Long Night Garden Dress
How pretty is this? Free People's Oasis maxi dress features puffy elbow-length sleeves with elastic trim and a stretchy smocked waist.
Bright Bouquet Shirtdress
Brighten up your day with this gorgeous floral shirt dress from Liberty, a prestigious UK fabric house. According to shoppers, the dress is "beautifully designed" and "exceeded expectations."
