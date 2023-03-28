Simons has more than 500 dresses for spring — and these 12 are worth your money

TRAVEL MUST-HAVE:

Kayla Kuefler
simons, five simons models wearing spring and summer dresses: model in white free people dress, brown shirtdress, pink polka dot silky dress, black free people floral dress, green and white striped shirt dress
Best spring & summer dresses in 2023 from Simons (photos via Simons)

Let's talk about spring dresses for a minute. As a shopping editor (and a dress enthusiast), I believe a good mini/midi/maxi dress is one of the best investments you can make in your wardrobe. Why? It can be worn anywhere! Unlike jeans or a T-shirt, a cute dress is appropriate for work, date nights, weddings and more.

One of my favourite spots for chic spring and summer dresses is Simons. The Canadian retailer has hundreds of options to choose from, with prices starting at less than $60.

To shop my 12 favourite Simons dresses for spring and treat yourself to a little something special, scroll below.

Best spring & summer dresses under $100

Striped Poplin Shirtdress

woman wearing white bucket hat, white sneakers and green and white Striped Poplin Shirtdress (photo via Simons)
Striped Poplin Shirtdress (photo via Simons)

This striped shirtdress is made from a blend of recycled polyester and organic cotton and features an asymmetric high-low hem.

$59 at Simons

Floral Wrap Dress

brunette model wearing sunglasses, black and white platform sandals and orange and white Floral wrap dress (photo via Simons)
Floral wrap dress (photo via Simons)

This lightweight maxi dress is a perfect pick for warmer days ahead. The style has an elastic waist and a removable tie belt and comes in four cute patterns.

$59 at Simons

Fitted Waist Poplin Babydoll Dress

model with red curly hair wearing white Fitted waist poplin babydoll dress (photo via Simons)
Fitted waist poplin babydoll dress (photo via Simons)

This sweet little poplin babydoll dress is perfect for summer. The dress is made from 100 per cent cotton and comes in three colours: White, lime green and black.

$59 at Simons

Shoulder-Pad Poplin Shirtdress

model wearing blue and white striped Shoulder-Pad Poplin Shirtdress (photo via Simons)
Shoulder-Pad Poplin Shirtdress (photo via Simons)

This cute mini dress is made from 100 per cent organic cotton poplin and is available in three colourways: Solid blue, blue and white stripes and solid black.

$69 at Simons

Plunging V-Neck Ruffled Mini Dress

model wearing pink and orange floral Plunging V-Neck Ruffled Mini Dress (photo via Simons)
Plunging V-Neck Ruffled Mini Dress (photo via Simons)

You found the dress, now all you need is the vacation. This plunging V-neck ruffled mini comes in three cute patterns and is made from a flowy, lightweight fabric in eco-friendly viscose.

$69 at Simons

Notch Collar Belted Poplin Dress

woman wearing sunglasses and brown Notch Collar Belted Poplin Dress (photo via Simons)
Notch Collar Belted Poplin Dress (photo via Simons)

Simons reviewers have dubbed this work-friendly style a "great spring dress" and say these receive "many compliments" while wearing it.

$89 at Simons

Tie-Belt Pleated Silky Dress

model wearing maxi dress Tie-Belt Pleated Silky Dress in green (photo via Simons)
Tie-Belt Pleated Silky Dress (photo via Simons)

If you're anything like us, your collection of LBDs goes into retirement between the months of April and August. Welcome in a season of colour with this silky crepe maxi dress.

$89 at Simons

Best spring & summer dresses under $200

Vibrant Mosaic Long Shirtdress

model wearing pink printed Vibrant Mosaic Long Shirtdress (photo via Simons)
Vibrant Mosaic Long Shirtdress (photo via Simons)

Simons shoppers say this silky midi dress is "perfect for spring and summer" and "very flattering."

$109 at Simons

Belted Supple Denim Dress

brunette model sitting on chair wearing dark blue Belted Supple Denim Dress (photo via Simons)
Belted Supple Denim Dress (photo via Simons)

A cute pick for the office, this fit-and-flare dress is adorned with a knotted belt and crafted from breathable denim in a cotton and lyocell blend.

$125 at Simons

Best spring & summer dresses under $250

Free People Carmine Peonies Long Flared Dress

brunette model in red and white floral Carmine Peonies Long Flared Dress (photo via Simons)
Carmine Peonies Long Flared Dress (photo via Simons)

This chic Free People maxi is made of finely woven 100 per cent cotton and features slightly puffed short sleeves and a plunging V-neckline.

$232 at Simons

Free People Oasis Long Night Garden Dress

model wearing black floral Free People Oasis Long Night Garden Dress with sleeves (photo via Simons)
Free People Oasis Long Night Garden Dress (photo via Simons)

How pretty is this? Free People's Oasis maxi dress features puffy elbow-length sleeves with elastic trim and a stretchy smocked waist.

$232 at Simons

Bright Bouquet Shirtdress

woman with afro wearing blue floral Bright bouquet shirtdress (photo via Simons)
Bright bouquet shirtdress (photo via Simons)

Brighten up your day with this gorgeous floral shirt dress from Liberty, a prestigious UK fabric house. According to shoppers, the dress is "beautifully designed" and "exceeded expectations."

$250 at Simons

