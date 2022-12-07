Hands down — these are the 28 best stocking stuffers for adults in 2022

28 best stocking stuffers in 2022 under $50 (photos via Amazon, Anthropologie, Simons, Holt Renfrew, Sephora, The Detox Market & Roots)

There's something so underrated about a good stocking stuffer. If you think back to childhood, it's not always the presents under the tree that you remember, but rather, those little treats and knick-knacks tucked away in your stocking.

And while we may be too old to still believe in Santa (sorry if this is news to you), we will always be young enough to enjoy a stocking stuffer.

Similar to this year's luxury-heavy gift guide, our preferences for stocking stuffers have changed since the days of candy canes and sticker books.

From Tile Trackers and cashmere gloves to temporary tattoos and Christian Lacroix playing cards, these are the 28 best stocking stuffers for adults in 2022. Oh, and one more thing — they're all under $50.

Best stocking stuffers under $15

Custom Fridge Magnets (Photo via Etsy)

These high-quality custom magnets are printed in high-resolution and have been called "super cute" by Etsy shoppers. "Obsessed with how these came out," writes one reviewer. "The pictures are so clear and [they] came out even better than imagined! 10/10 would buy from again."

From $1 $3 at Etsy

Holiday in the City Mug (Photo via Anthropologie)

Pair this charming mug with a festive hot chocolate and baked goods for the most photogenic snack you'll have all winter.

$11 $16 at Anthropologie

Galerie Au Chocolat Holiday Star Ornament (Photo via Galerie Au Chocolat)

Local Canadian brand Galerie au Chocolat has you and your sweet-toothed friends covered this holiday season, thanks to their assortment of stocking stuffers, hostess gifts, sugar-free treats, and more. One eye-catching gift worth checking out? This Holiday Star Ornament.

$5 $7 at Well.ca

Reusuable Undereye Crescents (Photo via The Detox Market)

Toss out those single-use undereye masks for good with these reusable crescents from The Detox Market. The under-eye patches come free of products so that you can personalize them with your own serums and creams.

$12 at The Detox Market

Splatter Black & White Jewellery Trinket Dish (Photo via Etsy)

These pretty black and white paint splatter-style trinket trays start at just $5 and are the perfect resting place for your earrings, keys, stray lip glosses, and more.

From $5 at Etsy

Mighty Patch The Original (Photo via The Detox Market)

Pimple? What pimple? Say goodbye to pesky whiteheads and trouble spots with these adhesive hydrocolloid bandages. The skin stickers effectively treat the appearance of blemishes, drawing out gunk without aggravating the skin.

$13 at The Detox Market

SendNudes Cann-Cann Matches by Rogue Paq (Photo via Larissa Loden)

Are these not the coolest matches you have ever seen? With ten individually printed match stems per book, you can light up whatever your heart desires (or keep them on display as art!).

$6 at Larissa Loden

Burt's Bees Hand Cream Trio Holiday Gift Set (Photo via Amazon)

It's a well-known fact that you can't go wrong with a gift of Burt's Bees. This festive pack includes three holiday hand cream flavours: lavender & honey, orange blossom & pistachio and rosemary & lemon.

$15 at Amazon

Detox Mode Body Crescent (Photo via The Detox Market)

So...what is it, exactly? These body crescents are designed to stimulate the lymphatic and circulatory systems to help release stagnant toxins and energy, boost well-being, soothe sore muscles, and diminish the look of cellulite.

$15 at The Detox Market

Best stocking stuffers under $25

Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum (Photo via The Ordinary)

A fan-favourite from The Ordinary, this volumizing lash and brow serum is formulated to give you a thicker, fuller, and healthier look. It's "fantastic," according to one shopper. "I have used it for fourteen days and it [has] already made my lashes fuller."

$16 at The Ordinary

Womens Cabin Slouch Sock (Photo via Roots)

Remember growing up and thinking socks were such a lame gift? How wrong we were! Nothing will be cozier (or more appreciated) this holiday season than these oh-so-Canadian cabin slouch socks from Roots.

$16 at Roots

Sade Baron All Moi Beauty Balm (Photo via The Detox Market)

Take it from me, someone who uses this all-over beauty balm several times a day — it's the best. The All Moi balm can be used wherever you need a bit of TLC, including your lips, elbows, and other dry spots.

$17 at The Detox Market

Inkbox Amore Temporary Tattoo (Photo via Nordstrom)

All of the fun and none of the commitment: this cute temporary tattoo is easy to apply and lasts up to two weeks.

$19 at Nordstrom Canada $19 at Nordstrom U.S.

Cuccio Cuticle Revitalizing Oil (Photo via Amazon)

Dry, cracked hands — meet cuticle oil. This milk and honey cuticle oil is formulated with a rich blend of oils to moisturize, protect, and nourish dry, brittle, cracked cuticles, nails, and skin. Oh yeah, one more thing: it has over 93,000 ratings on Amazon.

$18 $22 at Amazon

AirPods Case (Photo via Etsy)

This best-selling AirPods case doubles as a keychain and is compatible with AirPods 1/2/3/Pro. If you like what you see, the AirPodCaseBoutique has dozens of other options to choose from. Click here to see them all.

$18 $22 at Etsy

Snore No More (Photo via Saje)

If all you want for Christmas is a good night's sleep, why not try this Snore No More roll-on for size? The roll-on is blended with tranquil and comforting essential oils to relieve minor respiratory conditions and encourage deep, open and clear breathing.

$24 at Saje

Yayoi Kusama art reproduction postcards (Photo via Etsy)

I, for one, am head-over-heels obsessed with postcards. A chic alternative to your average birthday, anniversary, or well-wishes card, art lovers can choose between several artists, including William Morris, Henri Matisse, Gustav Klimt, and more (click here to see them all).

$20 at Etsy

Best stocking stuffers under $50

Portable Phone Charger (Photo via Amazon)

Get a power boost when you need it the most with this compact portable phone charger. The "Amazon's Choice" power bank is the size of a lipstick and compatible with most newer iPhone models.

$26 $40 at Amazon

Cashmere Gloves (Photo via Simons)

Nothing says "I have my s**t together" like cashmere gloves. These soft, ultra lightweight gloves are made from 100 per cent cashmere knit and available in five colours.

$50 $69 at Simons

The Renew Transit Catch-All Case (Photo via Everlane)

Take it from me (I have one) — this is one of the best travel cases on the market. Everlane's Renew Transit Catch-All Case features five interior drop-in pockets and one exterior zip pocket, which makes it perfect for organizing toiletries (and other small things).

$41 $55 at Everlane

Sustainable Art Coasters (Photo via Simons)

These earth-friendly coasters are crafted from FSC-certified wood sourced from sustainably managed forests and supply chains. Plus — they're super cute.

$30 at Simons

Elephant Match Striker (Photo via Etsy)

This wildly cute match striker provides space to store your matches. Striker paper is attached to the bottom of the holder so you can quickly light them and enjoy the cozy winter vibes.

$28 at Etsy

Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil (Photo via Sephora)

Olaplex's No. 7 Bonding Oil is a first-of-its-kind, highly-concentrated reparative styling oil. Designed to protect hair from heat and eliminate frizz, Sephora shoppers call it their "favourite hair oil."

$41 at Sephora

Christian Lacroix Maison De Jeu Playing Cards Set (Photo via Anthropologie)

This is, quite possibly, the chicest deck of cards ever made. Perfect for holiday gatherings or plain old home decor, shoppers say this "unique" set of cards is "cool to have on display."

$25 $35 at Anthropologie

Tile Tracker (Photo via Amazon)

Never lose your keys, wallet, or luggage again with the Tile Tracker. Attach the Tile Mate to everyday objects like keys, backpacks or purses and use the free app to find them.

$25 $35 at Amazon

Hemp and Amber Candle (Photo via Simons)

Montreal-native Ruby Brown teamed up with Le Germain Hotels to create this cozy amber fragrance. Trust me — it's a personal favourite of mine and well worth a place on your coffee table.

$45 at Simons

Ganni Smiley Leather Keychain (Photo via Holt Renfrew)

If you're gifting someone one of these cute Ganni keychains this holiday season, could you pick me up one while you're at it? Available in black and pink, the designer keychain is a little bit of (affordable) luxury.

$45 at Holt Renfrew

Striped Resin Frame (Photo via Saks Off Fifth)

This sleek frame will elevate any mantle place. For a limited time, shoppers can save 20 per cent on the frame.

$29 $36 at Saks Off Fifth

