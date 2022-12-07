Hands down — these are the 28 best stocking stuffers for adults in 2022
There's something so underrated about a good stocking stuffer. If you think back to childhood, it's not always the presents under the tree that you remember, but rather, those little treats and knick-knacks tucked away in your stocking.
And while we may be too old to still believe in Santa (sorry if this is news to you), we will always be young enough to enjoy a stocking stuffer.
Similar to this year's luxury-heavy gift guide, our preferences for stocking stuffers have changed since the days of candy canes and sticker books.
From Tile Trackers and cashmere gloves to temporary tattoos and Christian Lacroix playing cards, these are the 28 best stocking stuffers for adults in 2022. Oh, and one more thing — they're all under $50.
Best stocking stuffers under $15
Custom Fridge Magnets
These high-quality custom magnets are printed in high-resolution and have been called "super cute" by Etsy shoppers. "Obsessed with how these came out," writes one reviewer. "The pictures are so clear and [they] came out even better than imagined! 10/10 would buy from again."
Holiday in the City Mug
Pair this charming mug with a festive hot chocolate and baked goods for the most photogenic snack you'll have all winter.
Galerie Au Chocolat Holiday Star Ornament
Local Canadian brand Galerie au Chocolat has you and your sweet-toothed friends covered this holiday season, thanks to their assortment of stocking stuffers, hostess gifts, sugar-free treats, and more. One eye-catching gift worth checking out? This Holiday Star Ornament.
The Detox Market Reusuable Undereye Crescents
Toss out those single-use undereye masks for good with these reusable crescents from The Detox Market. The under-eye patches come free of products so that you can personalize them with your own serums and creams.
Splatter Black & White Trinket Dish
These pretty black and white paint splatter-style trinket trays start at just $5 and are the perfect resting place for your earrings, keys, stray lip glosses, and more.
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch The Original
Pimple? What pimple? Say goodbye to pesky whiteheads and trouble spots with these adhesive hydrocolloid bandages. The skin stickers effectively treat the appearance of blemishes, drawing out gunk without aggravating the skin.
Cann-Cann Matches by Rogue Paq
Are these not the coolest matches you have ever seen? With ten individually printed match stems per book, you can light up whatever your heart desires (or keep them on display as art!).
Burt's Bees Hand Cream Trio Holiday Gift Set
It's a well-known fact that you can't go wrong with a gift of Burt's Bees. This festive pack includes three holiday hand cream flavours: lavender & honey, orange blossom & pistachio and rosemary & lemon.
Detox Mode Body Crescent
So...what is it, exactly? These body crescents are designed to stimulate the lymphatic and circulatory systems to help release stagnant toxins and energy, boost well-being, soothe sore muscles, and diminish the look of cellulite.
Best stocking stuffers under $25
The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum
A fan-favourite from The Ordinary, this volumizing lash and brow serum is formulated to give you a thicker, fuller, and healthier look. It's "fantastic," according to one shopper. "I have used it for fourteen days and it [has] already made my lashes fuller."
Roots Cabin Slouch Sock
Remember growing up and thinking socks were such a lame gift? How wrong we were! Nothing will be cozier (or more appreciated) this holiday season than these oh-so-Canadian cabin slouch socks from Roots.
Sade Baron All Moi Beauty Balm
Take it from me, someone who uses this all-over beauty balm several times a day — it's the best. The All Moi balm can be used wherever you need a bit of TLC, including your lips, elbows, and other dry spots.
Inkbox Amore Temporary Tattoo
All of the fun and none of the commitment: this cute temporary tattoo is easy to apply and lasts up to two weeks.
Cuccio Cuticle Revitalizing Oil
Dry, cracked hands — meet cuticle oil. This milk and honey cuticle oil is formulated with a rich blend of oils to moisturize, protect, and nourish dry, brittle, cracked cuticles, nails, and skin. Oh yeah, one more thing: it has over 93,000 ratings on Amazon.
AirPods Case
This best-selling AirPods case doubles as a keychain and is compatible with AirPods 1/2/3/Pro. If you like what you see, the AirPodCaseBoutique has dozens of other options to choose from. Click here to see them all.
Snore No More Roll-On
If all you want for Christmas is a good night's sleep, why not try this Snore No More roll-on for size? The roll-on is blended with tranquil and comforting essential oils to relieve minor respiratory conditions and encourage deep, open and clear breathing.
Yayoi Kusama art reproduction postcards
I, for one, am head-over-heels obsessed with postcards. A chic alternative to your average birthday, anniversary, or well-wishes card, art lovers can choose between several artists, including William Morris, Henri Matisse, Gustav Klimt, and more (click here to see them all).
Best stocking stuffers under $50
Mini Portable Phone Charger
Get a power boost when you need it the most with this compact portable phone charger. The "Amazon's Choice" power bank is the size of a lipstick and compatible with most newer iPhone models.
Cashmere Gloves
Nothing says "I have my s**t together" like cashmere gloves. These soft, ultra lightweight gloves are made from 100 per cent cashmere knit and available in five colours.
Everlane The Renew Transit Catch-All Case
Take it from me (I have one) — this is one of the best travel cases on the market. Everlane's Renew Transit Catch-All Case features five interior drop-in pockets and one exterior zip pocket, which makes it perfect for organizing toiletries (and other small things).
Sustainable Art Coasters
These earth-friendly coasters are crafted from FSC-certified wood sourced from sustainably managed forests and supply chains. Plus — they're super cute.
Elephant Match Striker
This wildly cute match striker provides space to store your matches. Striker paper is attached to the bottom of the holder so you can quickly light them and enjoy the cozy winter vibes.
Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil
Olaplex's No. 7 Bonding Oil is a first-of-its-kind, highly-concentrated reparative styling oil. Designed to protect hair from heat and eliminate frizz, Sephora shoppers call it their "favourite hair oil."
Christian Lacroix Maison De Jeu Playing Cards Set
This is, quite possibly, the chicest deck of cards ever made. Perfect for holiday gatherings or plain old home decor, shoppers say this "unique" set of cards is "cool to have on display."
Tile Mate
Never lose your keys, wallet, or luggage again with the Tile Tracker. Attach the Tile Mate to everyday objects like keys, backpacks or purses and use the free app to find them.
Ruby Brown Hemp and Amber Candle
Montreal-native Ruby Brown teamed up with Le Germain Hotels to create this cozy amber fragrance. Trust me — it's a personal favourite of mine and well worth a place on your coffee table.
Ganni Smiley Leather Keychain
If you're gifting someone one of these cute Ganni keychains this holiday season, could you pick me up one while you're at it? Available in black and pink, the designer keychain is a little bit of (affordable) luxury.
Striped Resin Frame
This sleek frame will elevate any mantle place. For a limited time, shoppers can save 20 per cent on the frame.
