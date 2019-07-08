The Best Street Style At Berlin Fashion Week

Georgia Murray

With the show schedules of New York, London, Milan and Paris in flux as big-name designers switch to presentations instead of the catwalk, or move their brand to a different city altogether, smaller fashion weeks have experienced a real boom in recent years. Copenhagen, Kiev, Lagos and Tbilisi offer thrilling emerging designers a platform to showcase their work, and with Instagram ensuring a global reach, it's a great time to discover new talent.

Berlin Fashion Week is worth marking on the calendar, not only for its exciting lineup (think Christoph Rumpf, Marcel Ostertag and William Fan) but for its ever-cool street style. Berliners know how to nail casual cool and as temperatures in the city rise, there's nowhere better to look for warm weather sartorial inspiration.

Click through to see the best looks spotted at Mercedes-Benz Berlin Fashion Week.

Making a strong case for clashing prints.

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Note to self: reflective shades and belted skirt needed, stat.

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Hair accessories are still going strong. Props for this marabou-trim jacket, too.

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Who said black didn't work in summer? Make it sheer and up the leopard print ante.

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Gucci's chunky kicks are still reigning supreme.

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Now this is how you coordinate: minimalist brand tees and a neutral colour palette.

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

We're now rethinking the SJP ballerina skirt.

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

The only hot weather accessory you need: a handheld fan. Brownie points if it's black lace.

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Motocross, neon check and a graffiti bag? A triple threat.

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

All! The! Rainbow! Hues!

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

#StickOfButter never looked so good.

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Get yourself a handbag with a chain chunkier than the bag itself.

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

...Or a padded number that's closer to a cushion than a holdall.

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Next on our shopping list: a suit with a structured blazer and wide-legged trousers.

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Have we found the dream summer dress?

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Kermit green isn't going anywhere fast. Nor are gauzy fabrics.

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

We told you so. A classic bomber never goes amiss, either.

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Villanelle-esque dresses forever and ever amen.

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Bandana tops that match your hair and sunnies? A mood.

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images

