The Best Street Style At Berlin Fashion Week

With the show schedules of New York, London, Milan and Paris in flux as big-name designers switch to presentations instead of the catwalk, or move their brand to a different city altogether, smaller fashion weeks have experienced a real boom in recent years. Copenhagen, Kiev, Lagos and Tbilisi offer thrilling emerging designers a platform to showcase their work, and with Instagram ensuring a global reach, it's a great time to discover new talent.

Berlin Fashion Week is worth marking on the calendar, not only for its exciting lineup (think Christoph Rumpf, Marcel Ostertag and William Fan) but for its ever-cool street style. Berliners know how to nail casual cool and as temperatures in the city rise, there's nowhere better to look for warm weather sartorial inspiration.

Click through to see the best looks spotted at Mercedes-Benz Berlin Fashion Week.

Making a strong case for clashing prints. Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images. More

Note to self: reflective shades and belted skirt needed, stat. Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images. More

Hair accessories are still going strong. Props for this marabou-trim jacket, too. Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images. More

Who said black didn't work in summer? Make it sheer and up the leopard print ante. Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images. More

