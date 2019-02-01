Temperatures suddenly dropped as editors and influencers descended on Denmark's capital for Copenhagen Fashion Week AW19. But if anyone knows how to style out a cold snap, it's the Danes.

From minimalist puffers teamed with belt bags to faux fur layered over pops of lilac and lime, here are all the ways Scandinavia's coolest are battling the cold.

Click through to see the best street style at Copenhagen Fashion Week this season.

Blue, blue, electric blue... More

Take note: mustard tones are a new way to try colour drenching. More

We're obsessed with this Rotate blouse. More

Belt your coat for a more refined silhouette. More

Story continues