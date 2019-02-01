The Best Street Style At Copenhagen Fashion Week

Georgia Murray

Temperatures suddenly dropped as editors and influencers descended on Denmark's capital for Copenhagen Fashion Week AW19. But if anyone knows how to style out a cold snap, it's the Danes.

From minimalist puffers teamed with belt bags to faux fur layered over pops of lilac and lime, here are all the ways Scandinavia's coolest are battling the cold.

Click through to see the best street style at Copenhagen Fashion Week this season.

Blue, blue, electric blue...

Take note: mustard tones are a new way to try colour drenching.

We're obsessed with this Rotate blouse.

Belt your coat for a more refined silhouette.

Not ready to give up your summer florals? A black blazer will bring it firmly into winter.

Bring! On! The! Colour!

This is how you make a raincoat look chic.

Chuck your plain tote and invest in a statement-making number instead.

This Rejina Pyo bag has stolen our hearts.

You can't go wrong with a Lenny Kravitz-scale scarf.

Winter goth aesthetics, please.

Tiger is the new leopard is the new...

Have you seen a hairstyle sweeter?

Checks are still the favourite print in Copenhagen.

It's a whiteout.

We're buying everything in this shade of blue, immediately.

A Canadian tuxedo? Yes please.

Trine Kjaer keeps cosy in teddy neutrals.

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Snakeskin is still going strong.

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Check, please! Prints are stronger in numbers.

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images

The bucket hat gets chic.

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Turbo-charged kicks are the comfort-first fashion week staple.

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images

A rollneck under a blazer is the way to avoid a bulky coat in the cold.

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Zing! We've spied plenty of these lime green Saks Potts coats this season.

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Make your classic coat pop with peekaboo hems and collars.

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Mirroring outfits with your number one is actively encouraged. This dusky rose hue is perfection.

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Lime green reigns supreme on the streets of Denmark.

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Another Saks Potts beauty, this time with the accessory du jour: a chunky hair slide.

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Grey winter skies call for zesty, mood-boosting shades.

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Bold colour-blocking and your favourite denim is a failsafe.

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Lisa Aiken proving the checked coat isn't going anywhere.

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Another bucket hat, this time in white paired with Parma Violet lilac.

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images

A belted blazer is a timeless look.

More zesty shades.

When in doubt, this classic coat is pitch perfect.

The most joyful Shrimps coat ever.

Why choose one style when you can wear two?

