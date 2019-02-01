Temperatures suddenly dropped as editors and influencers descended on Denmark's capital for Copenhagen Fashion Week AW19. But if anyone knows how to style out a cold snap, it's the Danes.
From minimalist puffers teamed with belt bags to faux fur layered over pops of lilac and lime, here are all the ways Scandinavia's coolest are battling the cold.
Click through to see the best street style at Copenhagen Fashion Week this season.
