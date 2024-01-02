Here are all our top picks from Swoon's January sale — including up to 50% off beds and storage!

Swoon Editions

Swoon is starting the New Year right — the luxury homeware brand is offering up to 50 per cent off hundreds of items for its January sale, including its chic range of sofas, beds, dining tables and more.

While it's always nice to treat your home to some new accessories, like a couple of interesting cushions or a cosy throw for winter, Swoon's sale will allow you to invest in larger furniture pieces at a more affordable price. And as we are all keeping an eye on our spending, a discount is always welcome.

Swoon prides itself on using skilled artisans to create its stylish furniture and accessories, ensuring each piece is made to the top quality. So you can rest assured you'll be making a worthy investment that will see you through the seasons.

Be quick though — the sale ends at 6pm next Tuesday (9th January)!

Our top Swoon homeware discounts

