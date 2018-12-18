Futuristic robots that help you get dressed? We’re not quite there yet. But a recent explosion of technology geared toward improving women’s health is rolling out of the lab, into stores, and onto our phones.

These newfangled tools-from smart breast pumps to period-tracking apps to forward-thinking sex toys-all share one goal: to empower women to take control of their physical and mental health in every way. Welcome to WH’s first Femtech Awards. Tap, type, track, vibrate, click. Any way you get in on the action, you win.