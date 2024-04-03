The best trouser shapes for a striking silhouette

Lisa Armstrong

For Lisa's full outfit details, scroll down - Arved Colvin-Smith

Plus: Lisa solves your fashion dilemmas below

The other night, at dinner, a friend proudly showed off her new kick flares and asked us to guess where they were from. Uniqlo, I suggested. Not because they looked bad. I love Uniqlo. But she normally shops very, very high. I assumed the sting in this particular tail was that she’d finally gone high street.

As if. High Sport’s kick flares retail between £685 and £1,115 – assuming you can get hold of a pair. There are waiting lists at various times in the US, whence they hail, because, as various articles, influencers and style seekers (Chloe Sévigny, Katie Holmes, Leandra Medine Cohen) have agreed, the HSKF offer the perfect degree of splay. Ditto the 68 per cent cotton, 32 per cent Lycra weave that renders them the optimal blend of comfort and bounce-back (the term pros use for fabrics that don’t bag).

Queen Letizia of Spain - Getty

I could go on. I won’t. They’re £685-plus for a ‘yoga-adjacent’ pant – and, while my friend always looks stylish, I’m not convinced these are sufficiently life-changing to warrant that tag.

I mention them in case you still needed proof that we’re at peak understatement and anything with that not-trying-too-hard vibe commands an absolute premium. Tone-wise, the HSKF are undeniably versatile, up to a point. You could wear them to a football match, to yoga, presumably, or to work, but to my mind, they skew more casual than dressy.

That said, as much as recent data shows we all prioritise versatility these days, I think it’s unrealistic to expect everything to perform equally right across the week.

Sienna Miller - GC Images

Some of your knitwear might feel and look as good in the office as it does at a kitchen supper. Same goes for your more relaxed blazers. But other items inevitably have a more focused remit. Chunky jumpers or tweedy jackets with poacher pockets will, at best, look odd or affected in an urban office.

Trousers particularly can be specific. The wools, flannels and crepes that look so smart in the office aren’t always practical at weekends. Wide trousers in a cotton drill or denim can be more suitable, particularly if they have elevating touches such as contrast stitching, big turn-ups, gilt buttons or a striking silhouette – anything that’s interesting enough to make you not feel you’re slumming it, without being a five-minute wonder. It’s about robust, machine-washable, dog walk and kitchen friendly fabrics. If you live in a rural spot, for instance, you’ll know that flares really aren’t the answer to anything when you’re up to your ankles in mud.

Story continues

Justine Triet - getty

So yes, it’s OK to wear skinny or tapered trousers, or joggers, even if flares are officially the main game in town. I’m seeing quite a lot of 7/8 straight legs around too. Wear what’s flattering. If you do it with conviction and get the proportions right you really can wear almost anything. And always, always be maniacally fussy about the cut. That’s how you get something to look a million dollars without necessarily spending it.

Try these...

a

Organic cotton, £110, Seventy + Mochi; Cropped with buttons, £35.99, Mango; Ankle length, £34.90, Uniqlo

a

Inside stripe jeans, £285, Wiggy Kit; Tapered, £195, Me+Em

a

Cotton drill, £200, Mondo Corsini; Curved jeans, £230, Studio Nicholson

Lisa wears: Wool and alpaca blend sweater vest, £130, Soeur; Linen trousers, £99, Aligne; Patent leather boots, £395, Me+Em; Gold plated and sterling silver earrings, £245, Kitty Joyas

Lisa solves your style dilemmas

Lisa responds to your queries, lending her expertise to help you shop smart. Have a question for her? Submit it here.

Recommended

How to shop for your perfect shirt

Read more