15 best romantic Valentine’s Day movies and shows to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+

Bridgerton and Titanic are just two of the titles we're streaming this Valentine's Day.

Valentine’s Day has officially arrived, which means that many of us are getting ready to celebrate the holiday by cozying up with dinner and a movie. Whether it be a romantic night with your significant other or a viewing party with your best gal pals, there are plenty of options on streaming platforms to get you in the right mood.

To make it even easier to find the perfect flick, did you know that there are secret codes on Netflix to unlock a selection of movies and TV series? Just type in netflix.com/browse/genre/[add code number] into your web browser and then let the love (or lack thereof) flow. Check out some of the codes:

Feel-good Romantic Movies - 35714, Gal Pal TV Shows - 1143288, Love and Dating Reality TV - 81233168, Love Hurts - 2708690, LGBTQ+ Romance - 3329, Movies for Hopeless Romantics - 81495, Quirky Romance - 36103, Romantic Dramas based on Books - 7940, Romantic Favorites - 502675, Romantic Love Triangle Movies - 76385, Romantic Tearjerkers - 9257, Romantic Teen Comedies - 3186, Steamy Romance - 29281, Twisted Romance - 81236278.

From steamy romance to sweet rom-coms, classics to toxic relationship dramas and everything in-between, we’ve got a selection of some of the best movies now streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ that will satisfy all Valentine’s Day moods.

Best Valentine's Day movies and shows to watch on Netflix

This teen movie based on the books by Jenny Han gives you all the feels as Lara Jean’s (Lana Condor) quiet high school life is turned upside down when her secret letters to her crush are mailed out. If you liked this one, there are two more films to enjoy: “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” and “To All the Boys: Always and Forever.”

High school student Elle’s (Joey King) first kiss leads to a forbidden romance, as the guy is her best friend’s older brother. The story continues in “The Kissing Booth 2,” and the final entry with The Kissing Booth 3.

On the brink of breaking up, Jibran (Kumail Nanjiani) and Leilani (Issa Rae) find themselves tangled up in a bizarre murder mystery. As they get closer to clearing their names and solving the case, they must figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.

After returning from a movie premiere, filmmaker Malcolm (John David Washington) and his girlfriend Marie (Zendaya) discuss all the things that are bothering them in this intimate and emotional look at relationships.

If you’re looking to catch up before season two of "Bridgerton" hits Netflix on March 25, 2022, Valentine's Day is the perfect time to revisit this buzzy drama. It follows the eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family as they look for love and happiness in high society in Regency-era London.

This South Korean series is the second-highest-rated drama in Korean TV history, and has quickly become an international phenomenon. A paragliding mishap leaves a South Korean heiress in North Korea and she lands straight into the life of an army officer, who decides he will help her hide.

As they sail across the Atlantic on the doomed Titanic, a young woman named Rose falls for struggling artist Jack Dawson. This timeless tear-jerker stars none other than Hollywood’s favourite couple Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

A 17-year-old Frances (Jennifer Grey) falls for her dancing instructor (Patrick Swayze) while she spends time with her family in the mountains over the course of an unforgettable a summer.

Another classic based on one of Nicholas Sparks's best-selling novels, "The Notebook" follows two young lovers as they are torn apart by war and class differences in the 1940s. Starring: Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams.

Best Valentine's Day Movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Sylvie (Tessa Thompson) has a summer romance with a saxophonist who takes a summer job at her father's (Nnamdi Asomugha) record store in Harlem; when they reconnect years later, they discover that their feelings for each other have not faded over the years.

British bookseller William (Hugh Grant) meets and falls in love with an American actress named Anna (Julia Roberts). However, due to their different social statuses, they find it difficult to make their relationship work.

Starring Hollywood’s famous former couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at their finest, a husband and wife don’t realize that they are both secretly working as assassins for opposing parties. Now, their respective assignments require them to kill each other.

Best Valentine's Day Movies to watch on Disney+

Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Belle (Emma Watson), is taken prisoner by the beast (Dan Stevens), who was previously a prince that has since become trapped in his castle. With the help of the castle’s enchanted staff, Belle soon gets to know that there’s more to the beast than meets the eye.

Cinderella (2015)

In this live-action retelling of the Disney classic, Cinderella (Lily James) finds herself at the mercy of her stepmother and her stepsisters. While attending a ball at the castle, she falls in love with the dashing Prince Charming (Richard Madden), but must keep her identity a secret.

Rapunzel (voiced by Mandy Moore) is locked up in a tower by her overly protective mother, but her wish to escape finally comes true when she meets the good-hearted thief, Flynn Ryder (voiced by Zachary Levi).

