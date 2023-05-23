Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Victoria Day is over, but you can still shop these 25+ deals: Tech, home & more

These May long weekend deals are ending soon: Shop Canadian Tire, Coach Outlet and more!

Kayla Kuefler
·3 min read
Best Victoria Day deals you can still shop across Canada (Photos via Best Buy, Canadian Tire, Adidas, Anthropologie, Michael Kors).
The May long weekend is over — but a handful of Victoria Day deals are still going strong.

Shoppers across Canada can save on a range of tech, home & living, beauty and fashion deals. Whether you're in the market for a new outdoor furniture set, cordless vacuum or wedding guest dress, there are dozens of long weekend sales that are still available to shop.

Quick Overview
Read on to discover the best May 2-4 you can still shop from Canadian Tire, Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more.

Best May long weekend tech deals

Amazon Canada

Now's your chance to save on robot vacuums, Fire TV devices, Echo speakers, wireless headphones and more.

Best Buy Canada

Best Buy's Early Summer Sale is on now. Save hundreds on TVs, outdoor furniture, kitchen appliances and more.

Best Buy Canada

Samsung 65" QLED 4K UHD HDR Gaming Smart TV

$1,560$2,300Save $740
Samsung 65" QN90B Neo QLED 4K UHD HDR 32X Dolby Atmos Gaming Smart TV
$1,560 at Best Buy Canada

Lenovo

This Victoria Day long weekend, save on wide range of Lenovo products including laptops, desktops, tablets, monitors, PC accessories and smart devices.

Best May long weekend fashion deals

Adidas

Start summer off on the right foot and save 40 per cent off thousands of regular-price and sale items when you use the code SAVINGS at checkout.

Adidas

Men's Court Revival Shoes

$78$130Save $52
Men's Court Revival Shoes in Cloud White.
$78 at Adidas

Aerie

Sun's out! Save between 30 and 70 per cent off apparel, swimsuits, bras and more.

Altitude Sports

Save up to 40 per cent during Altitude Sport's Long Weekend Summer Sale.

Anthropologie

More than 3,700 sale items are up for grabs at Anthropologie. Save on everything you need for a chic summer ahead.

Athleta

Save up to 60 per cent off sale items.

Coach

Save up to 50 per cent on select styles, including shoes, bags and wallets.

Coach Outlet

Take an extra 20 per cent off more than 1,000 styles, including bags, wallets and wristlets.

Coach Outlet

Mini Jamie Camera Bag

$160$400Save $240
Mini Jamie Camera Bag in Signature Leather.
$160 at Coach Outlet

Everlane

So much good stuff is up for grabs in Everlane's sale section. Save up to 70 per cent on shoes, jackets, jeans and more.

Gap Canada

Until tonight (May 23), enjoy 50 per cent off dresses, tees, tanks and shorts during the Gap's online-only Summer Style Event.

H&M

Save up to 50 per cent on select styles, including men's and women's apparel and H&M Home.

Mark's

Save up to 50 per cent on shorts, tees, pants, work gear and more.

Michael Kors

Take up to 50 per cent off sale items.

Michael Kors

Adele Woven Leather Smartphone Wallet

$179$228Save $49
Adele Woven Leather Smartphone Wallet in luggage.
$179 at Michael Kors

The North Face

Enjoy up to 30 per cent off men's, women's, kid's apparel and footwear.

Old Navy

Now though May 24, save 30 per cent on your online order, even clearance.

Simons

This May long weekend, save up to 50 per cent on men's, women's and home.

Sport Chek

Save up to 50 per cent on equipment, clothing, shoes and more.

Best May long weekend home & living deals

Ashley HomeStore

Save big on mattresses, furniture and outdoor must-haves with Ashley HomeStore's doorcrasher deals.

Canadian Tire

Save up to 75 per cent during Canadian Tire's Spring Mega Sale.

Canadian Tire

Henckels Stainless Steel Forged Generation Knife Block Set

$150$400Save $250
Henckels Stainless Steel Forged Generation Knife Block Set, Ergonomic Grip, 14-pc.
$150 at Canadian Tire

Monos

Save on select carry-on and check-in suitcases during the Monos spring sale.

NordicTrack

Save up to 22 per cent on treadmills, studio bikes, dumbbells and more.

Walmart Canada

Find savings on home goods, camping gear, BBQs and more at Walmart Canada this Victoria Day.

Wayfair

You're not going to want to miss Wayfair's Victoria Day sale. For a limited time, save up to 70 per cent on outdoor furniture, lighting and decor and more.

Best May long weekend beauty deals

The Body Shop

Save 24 per cent on purchases of $50+ with code VD24 and enjoy free shipping when you spend $60+.

The Body Shop

Tea Tree Oil

$11$14Save $3
Tea Tree Oil for oily, blemish-prone skin.
$11 at The Body Shop

Lelo

Save up to 50 per cent on adult toys and for purchases above $149, save an additional 10 per cent on any product in the range using the code MORE10 at the checkout.

L'Occitane

Take home a free gift when you spend $130+ with code TRAVEL23.

Lovehoney

Save 60 per cent on Lovehoney-branded adult toys and lingerie with code WEEKEND.

