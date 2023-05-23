Victoria Day is over, but you can still shop these 25+ deals: Tech, home & more
These May long weekend deals are ending soon: Shop Canadian Tire, Coach Outlet and more!
The May long weekend is over — but a handful of Victoria Day deals are still going strong.
Shoppers across Canada can save on a range of tech, home & living, beauty and fashion deals. Whether you're in the market for a new outdoor furniture set, cordless vacuum or wedding guest dress, there are dozens of long weekend sales that are still available to shop.
Samsung 65" QLED 4K UHD HDR Gaming Smart TV$1,560 $2,300Save $740
Men's Court Revival Shoes$78 $130Save $52
Mini Jamie Camera Bag$160 $400Save $240
Adele Woven Leather Smartphone Wallet$179 $228Save $49
Henckels Stainless Steel Forged Generation Knife Block Set$150 $400Save $250
Tea Tree Oil$11 $14Save $3
Read on to discover the best May 2-4 you can still shop from Canadian Tire, Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more.
Best May long weekend tech deals
Amazon Canada
Now's your chance to save on robot vacuums, Fire TV devices, Echo speakers, wireless headphones and more.
Best Buy Canada
Best Buy's Early Summer Sale is on now. Save hundreds on TVs, outdoor furniture, kitchen appliances and more.
Samsung 65" QLED 4K UHD HDR Gaming Smart TV
Lenovo
This Victoria Day long weekend, save on wide range of Lenovo products including laptops, desktops, tablets, monitors, PC accessories and smart devices.
Best May long weekend fashion deals
Adidas
Start summer off on the right foot and save 40 per cent off thousands of regular-price and sale items when you use the code SAVINGS at checkout.
Men's Court Revival Shoes
Aerie
Sun's out! Save between 30 and 70 per cent off apparel, swimsuits, bras and more.
Altitude Sports
Save up to 40 per cent during Altitude Sport's Long Weekend Summer Sale.
Anthropologie
More than 3,700 sale items are up for grabs at Anthropologie. Save on everything you need for a chic summer ahead.
Athleta
Save up to 60 per cent off sale items.
Coach
Save up to 50 per cent on select styles, including shoes, bags and wallets.
Coach Outlet
Take an extra 20 per cent off more than 1,000 styles, including bags, wallets and wristlets.
Mini Jamie Camera Bag
Everlane
So much good stuff is up for grabs in Everlane's sale section. Save up to 70 per cent on shoes, jackets, jeans and more.
Gap Canada
Until tonight (May 23), enjoy 50 per cent off dresses, tees, tanks and shorts during the Gap's online-only Summer Style Event.
H&M
Save up to 50 per cent on select styles, including men's and women's apparel and H&M Home.
Mark's
Save up to 50 per cent on shorts, tees, pants, work gear and more.
Michael Kors
Take up to 50 per cent off sale items.
Adele Woven Leather Smartphone Wallet
The North Face
Enjoy up to 30 per cent off men's, women's, kid's apparel and footwear.
Old Navy
Now though May 24, save 30 per cent on your online order, even clearance.
Simons
This May long weekend, save up to 50 per cent on men's, women's and home.
Sport Chek
Save up to 50 per cent on equipment, clothing, shoes and more.
Best May long weekend home & living deals
Ashley HomeStore
Save big on mattresses, furniture and outdoor must-haves with Ashley HomeStore's doorcrasher deals.
Canadian Tire
Save up to 75 per cent during Canadian Tire's Spring Mega Sale.
Henckels Stainless Steel Forged Generation Knife Block Set
Monos
Save on select carry-on and check-in suitcases during the Monos spring sale.
NordicTrack
Save up to 22 per cent on treadmills, studio bikes, dumbbells and more.
Walmart Canada
Find savings on home goods, camping gear, BBQs and more at Walmart Canada this Victoria Day.
Wayfair
You're not going to want to miss Wayfair's Victoria Day sale. For a limited time, save up to 70 per cent on outdoor furniture, lighting and decor and more.
Best May long weekend beauty deals
The Body Shop
Save 24 per cent on purchases of $50+ with code VD24 and enjoy free shipping when you spend $60+.
Tea Tree Oil
Lelo
Save up to 50 per cent on adult toys and for purchases above $149, save an additional 10 per cent on any product in the range using the code MORE10 at the checkout.
L'Occitane
Take home a free gift when you spend $130+ with code TRAVEL23.
Lovehoney
Save 60 per cent on Lovehoney-branded adult toys and lingerie with code WEEKEND.
