The best walks in New Zealand – for every type of traveller

The Tongariro Alpine Crossing on the North Island was named one of 'the world's most epic day hikes' by National Geographic - Alamy

New Zealand’s beauty is best enjoyed on foot – connected to the land, at a slow pace.

For outdoor enthusiasts, ticking off at least one of the country’s world-class walking tracks through dense native forest or glacial valleys is mandatory.

The New Zealand Great Walks – a list of the country’s 10 premier hikes, all accessible from major towns and well serviced with huts, campsites and local guides – are the stars of the show, with demand for accommodation on one track even causing the Department of Conservation’s (DOC) online booking system to crash last year.

The good news is, there are many more wonderful walks spanning both the North and South Islands (as well as New Zealand’s southernmost isle, Stewart Island), with plenty of options regardless of your fitness level, ability or how much time you have to spare.

Whether you have crampons at the ready for a glacial hike, or your ideal day outdoors is capped off watching the sunset from a hot tub – and whether you’d prefer to stick to the Great Walks or tackle a lesser-known trail – these are some of the best options.

Best for beginners

Pinnacles Walk

The Pinnacles track climbs through beautiful mountain ranges in the Coromandel Peninsula - Alamy

Route: Out-and-back trail from Kauaeranga Valley to the summit of the Pinnacles, in the Waikato region of the North Island

Duration: 7km, 6-8.5 hours, either as a day or overnight walk

Fancy scaling a mountain before the sun comes up? Set off for the DOC hut three-quarters of the way to the rocky Pinnacles peak in the afternoon to arrive by dusk, then set an alarm to finish your ascent at dawn.

The summit track is more difficult than the track to the hut, involving a steady climb and steel ladders, though on a clear morning you’ll be rewarded with a sunrise over the Coromandel Peninsula.

Book: Department of Conservation (DOC) accommodation is a steal, with a bunk costing just NZ$25 (£12) per night, and the nearby campsite costing just NZ$12.50 (£6) a night (doc.govt.nz).

Abel Tasman Coast Track

Abel Tasman Coast Track is one of the country's most family-friendly walks

Route: One-way track starting either at Mārahau or Tōtaranui in the Tasman region of the South Island. Book a water taxi to transport you from your end point back to your start point

Duration: 60km, 3-5 days one way

Considered the easiest and most family-friendly of the Great Walks, this track winds down the coastline of the Abel Tasman National Park, on the western side of Golden Bay. A manicured path leads through lush forest and intermittently pops out onto wide beaches with golden sands.

Be aware of your timings on the section between Anchorage to Bark Bay, where the most direct route traverses an estuary that can only be crossed within two hours either side of low tide. Stop for a dip in Cleopatra’s Pool with its moss-lined water slide, and don’t miss the seals that laze on the rocks below Separation Point.

Book: DOC (doc.govt.nz) has campsite pitches from NZ$16 (£7.70) per person per night, or huts from NZ$26 (£12.50) per night. Alternatively, stay at a private lodge, bookable through providers such as Abel Tasman Guides (abeltasmanguides.co.nz), which offer luggage transfers and meals.

Island Hills Station Walking Track

Island Hills is another popular walk for families - Great Walks of New Zealand

Route: Out-and-back trail in rural Canterbury, from Island Hills High Country Station Cook House to Bush Hut and back again. Easily accessible from Christchurch, on the South Island

Duration: 30km, 2-3 days

This private walk offers a glimpse into New Zealand’s backcountry farming territory, with trails crossing over a working sheep, cattle and honey farm. The land is protected by the Queen Elizabeth II National Trust, which partners with landowners to safeguard native biodiversity such as the at-risk New Zealand falcon (kārearea) or the kea, an endangered and feisty alpine parrot known to steal food and even open sliding doors.

Island Hills is a popular option for families as it covers a child-friendly distance each day and easy to get to. It’s self-guided but well serviced with fully equipped bush lodges limited to 10 people, knowledgeable track rangers and even hot showers.

Book: Island Hills Station (islandhillsstation.com) offers two or three-day hikes from £130 per person.

Milford Track

Giant Gate Falls, a 30m high waterfall on the Milford Track - Alamy

Route: One-way trail from Lake Te Anau to Sandfly Point, in the South Island’s Fiordland National Park

Duration: 52.5km, 4 days

Home to green beech forest, glacier-carved fiords and the country’s tallest waterfall, the Milford Track in Fiordland is New Zealand’s most famous Great Walk and the culprit of the 2023 DOC website crash. Highlights include the crystal-clear Roaring Burn River and a side trip to Sutherland Falls, on your third day of walking.

The official Great Walks season (late October to April 30) is the best time to walk the track, with more facilities and fewer hazards. Hut bookings with a private provider or DOC are required to complete the walk and quick fingers are necessary to secure these in peak season. Stay on top of DOC ticket release dates and times to secure a bunk or opt for a private room in a luxury lodge.

Book: Choose between a self-guided walk staying in DOC huts (from NZ$25 per person, per night; doc.govt.nz) or private lodges with Walk Into Luxury (walkintoluxury.com).

Best for intermediate hikers

Tongariro Alpine Crossing

The Tongariro Alpine Crossing is one of the most popular hikes in New Zealand

Route: Trail starting at Mangatepopo and finishing at Ketetahi, in the Tongariro National Park on the North Island

Duration: 19.4km, 7-8 hours

Named one of “The world’s most epic day hikes” by National Geographic, the Tongariro Alpine Crossing is a blockbuster experience offering red volcanic rock, vibrant thermal lakes and the “Mount Doom” volcano featured in the Lord of the Rings films. Boardwalks traverse tussock plains before walkers encounter a climb up over volcanic gravel to the main attraction: the Emerald Lakes.

A steep set of steps take you back down through sub-alpine vegetation, then through beech forest. Sections of the day hike cross over with the Tongariro Northern Circuit, which is a great option for those after a multi-day experience. Book a shuttle to get from the end of the walk back to your car or accommodation.

Book: Complete an online booking form for the walk doc.govt.nz

Heaphy Track

At 78.4km, the Heaphy Track is the longest of all the Great Walks - Alamy Stock Photo

Route: One-way route starting either at Brown Hut or Kohaihai carpark, within the Kahurangi National Park in the northwest of the South Island

Duration: 78.4km, 4-6 days

The longest of all the Great Walks, this ancient Māori track was first used by pounamu (jade) hunters and 19th century gold prospectors. Variety is the key selling point: the trail crosses over tussock downs, through dense forest and nikau forest, to the seas of the wild West Coast.

The track doesn’t involve many steep climbs but covers a lot of ground each day. The track can be walked both ways which makes locking in bookings difficult. DOC runs seven huts and nine campsites on the track, which frequently book out during peak season.

Book: DOC (doc.govt.nz) has campsite pitches from NZ$16 (£7.70) per person per night, or huts from NZ$26 (£12.50) per night.

Queen Charlotte Track

The Queen Charlotte Track runs from Ship Cove to Anakiwa at the top of the South Island

Route: Track running almost the entire length of Queen Charlotte Sound, from Ship Cove to Anakiwa at the top of the South Island

Duration: 73.5km, 3-5 days

The Queen Charlotte Track is a beautiful slice of the much longer Te Araroa, which meanders through native bush, around coves and inlets and along skyline ridges in the Marlborough Sounds. As there is no road to Ship Cove, you will need to arrange water transport from Picton to the start of the trail. DOC manages six campsites along the track, each with toilets and water supply.

And if camping is not your style? Several private operators offer accommodation, including the delightful Furneaux Lodge, where you can unwind after a day’s walking in a hot tub or waterfront hammock.

Book: One-day passes (required to cross private land between Kenepuru Saddle, Torea Saddle, Te Mahia Saddle and Anakiwa) cost from NZ$15/£7.20 per person. Camp with DOC (doc.govt.nz) or treat yourself at Furneaux Lodge (furneauxlodge.co.nz), which has hiker cabins from NZ$50/£24 per person per night, and suites from NZ$370/£178 per night, based on two sharing.

Paparoa Track

The Paparoa track is the 10th great walk of New Zealand - Great Walks of New Zealand

Route: One-way track from Ces Clark Hut, in the Greymouth area on the West Coast of New Zealand’s South Island, to Waikori Road car park

Duration: 55km, 3 days

New Zealand’s newest Great Walk boasts stunning views and the chance to see goldmining remains on a short side trip to Garden Gully. The track starts off on granite rock, before moving through forests of nīkau palm and then into sub-alpine rocky terrain. You’ll then venture up onto higher ground, walking a narrow track across the peaks of the range.

Highlights also include picturesque sunsets over the Tasman Sea from the Moonlight Tops Hut. DOC huts are the only accommodation available, though as with many of the other walks, guided packages are available with equipment and meals included.

Book: DOC (doc.govt.nz) has huts from NZ$45/£22 per person per night. Paparoa Guided Walks (paparoaguidedwalks.com) has a three-day package from NZ$1,799/£867 per person, including all accommodation, meals, sleeping bag and guide.

Rakiura Track

Route: Circuit starting and finishing at Oban Township on Rakiura (Stewart) Island, which is accessible by plane from Invercargill or by ferry from Bluff

Duration: 32.1km, 3 days

Rakiura Track, New Zealand’s southernmost Great Walk, is just one of many reasons to visit Stewart Island. Some 85 per cent of the country’s third largest island is protected and the land is home to seals and many native birds. The circuit follows the open coast, on board walks, over forested ridges and across beaches.

Rakiura, which translates to “glowing skies”, is an International Dark Sky Sanctuary due to its remoteness and sparse population and lucky walkers will see the night sky glow red and green in the aurora australis. While your starting point, Oban, is home to a range of accommodation, the track itself is serviced solely by two DOC huts and three campsites.

Book: DOC (doc.govt.nz) has campsite pitches from NZ$16 (£7.70) per person per night, or huts from NZ$26 (£12.50) per night.

Best for expert hikers

Round the Mountain Track

The Round the Mountain Track is a classic walk that circles Mt. Ruapheu - Getty

Route: Circuit track from Whakapapa Village within the Tongariro National Park, in the North Island.

Duration: 66.2km, 4-6 days

This tramp looping around the active volcano Mount Ruapehu is one for experienced walkers, with many steep valley ascents and descents. Sections of the terrain are described as being “Mars-like” with minimal growth and sections of unformed track.

Expect scenery that’s as varied as the longer Great Walks, ranging from tussock plains to glacial river gorges and the Rangipo Desert with its red volcanic rock. DOC has six huts and campsites along the track, which require pre-booking within the Great Walks season.

Book: DOC (doc.govt.nz) huts along the route cost from NZ$25 per person per night.

Cape Brett Track

Route: Overnight out-and-back track from Oke Bay, in the north of the North Island

Duration: 16km, 8 hours one way

Described optimistically by DOC as “undulating” – and by more pragmatic others as “unrelenting” – this coastal tramp along the ridge of a Northland peninsula is hard work. You’ll be rewarded with dramatic coastal views and sights of marine life below, where dolphins and seals are known to frolic close to the shore. The track follows the ridgeline to the end of the peninsula where you’ll find the Cape Brett lighthouse and the lighthouse keeper’s house, which has been converted into a DOC hut.

As the location where Queen Victoria’s representatives met Māori tribal chiefs in 1840 to sign the founding Treaty of Waitangi, the Bay of Islands is often referred to as “the birthplace of New Zealand”. Tie in a trip to the Waitangi Treaty grounds for a rich cultural experience.

Book: Bunk with DOC at the former lighthouse keeper’s hut before your hike back to Oke Bay (from NZ$25 per person per night; doc.govt.nz). As the track crosses private land between Rawhiti and Deep Water Cove, trampers must pay a fee of NZ$40/£19 per adult and NZ$20/£9.60 per child.

Hump Ridge Track

Hump Ridge Track passes through mountains, forest and coastal terrain - Great South Tourism

Route: Loop track within the Fiordland National Park, in the South Island

Duration: 61km, 3 days

Experience alpine, forest and coastal terrain on Hump Ridge Track, also called the Tuatapere Hump Ridge Track. The loop offers panoramic views of south-west Fiordland, the Southern Ocean and Stewart Island, covering 20 odd kilometres each day. Run as a partnership between the Tuatapere community and DOC, accommodation is booked through a private company with Freedom Walk packages, luxury Prime packages and guided walks on offer.

To combat the notoriously steep first day of hiking, walkers can pay a little extra to have their bag helicoptered up the first hill – or choose to preserve their energy and fly alongside it.

Book: The Tuatapere Hump Ridge Track website (humpridgetrack.co.nz) offers various levels of comfort, with Classic packages starting from NZ$ 395/£190 per person (shared dorm), and Prime packages costing NZD$ 995/£480 per person.

Travers-Sabine Circuit

The Travers-Sabine Circuit should be reserved for those with some experience of alpine hiking - Matthew Peacock

Route: Loop track within the Nelson Lakes National Park, in the north of the South Island

Duration: 80km, 4-7 days

Categorised as an advanced-extreme track, the Travers-Sabine Circuit is best suited to those with some experience of alpine hiking. The beginning of the track leads through a huge beech forest, before taking trampers up to a steep and rocky mountain pass.

Negotiating the Travers Saddle requires an ice axe and crampons in winter and well into spring, but you’ll be rewarded with vast mountains, clear rushing streams and the vibrant Blue Lake, which is thought to be the clearest freshwater lake in the world.

Book: DOC (doc.govt.nz) huts along the route cost from NZ$25 per person per night.

