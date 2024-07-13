The Best Way To Store Tiramisu And How Long It Lasts

Tiramisu's rich coffee flavor and velvety yet delicate texture have made it a popular choice for people who like to enjoy something sweet and also bracing — fitting for something whose name means "pick me up" in the Venetian dialect. It captured American taste buds in the 1980s and inspired chefs to come up with creative variations like pumpkin tiramisu. No bake, decadent, a guaranteed mood-lifter — the only drawback to this Italian classic is its relatively short shelf life.

If you're not serving this dish immediately, place it inside an airtight container before storing it in the refrigerator. This is actually a typical mistake people commit when making tiramisu: They don't let it chill in the fridge for at least six hours before slicing it up. Since the dessert hasn't been given enough time to set, the mascarpone remains soft enough to ooze out from between the layers and the flavors of each component don't meld well enough.

When it comes to leftover tiramisu, encase it in plastic wrap before sealing it inside an airtight container and storing it in the fridge. The double layer of protection is crucial because the egg and dairy content that makes this dessert creamy also makes it highly perishable. While the cold temperature keeps bacteria growth at bay, the plastic wrap and the airtight container protect the dish from absorbing the smells of other food items and the moisture that would compromise its flavor and delicate, custard-like texture. Remember to consume it within four days.

There's No Shortcut To Thawing Tiramisu

For longer-term storage, you can freeze tiramisu for up to three months, but you must chill it first in the fridge to minimize the risk of ice crystals forming in between its layers. Avoid dusting it with cocoa on top, too, before storing since the powder will only absorb moisture. That decorative step must always be done just before serving this dessert.

Once the tiramisu has sufficiently chilled, divide it into serving portions and encase each piece in plastic wrap then in aluminum foil; the foil will provide extra protection against freezer burn. Place the wrapped tiramisu slices inside a freezer-safe bag and remove the excess air in the container before sealing it. Lay the bag flat in the freezer so the tiramisu retains its shape while in storage. Avoid stacking anything on top of it, too.

Thawing frozen tiramisu needs some foresight because the only way to do it properly is to let it defrost in the fridge for hours, even overnight. The gradual thawing process will help preserve its delicate consistency so it retains as much of its flavors as possible. This is where pre-portioning helps since thawing smaller pieces means they defrost evenly faster. Carefully unwrap the tiramisu and check for signs of spoilage: a mushy texture, a sour smell, or any green, blue, or white spots. If it passes muster, dust it with cocoa powder then copy Martha Stewart's trick by crumbling some biscotti on top for some crunch.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.