The best ways to enjoy sherry this Christmas

Recently, I was asked for my tips on making mince pie liqueur “more healthily and cheaply” than you can buy it in the shops, got up in a glow-in-the-dark glitter snow globe bottle. It is technically possible to make a liqueur, aka sweetened, flavoured spirit, if you are willing to have sticky jars of vodka cluttering up the kitchen for days while they infuse with mince pie ingredients (or whatever). Waitrose has a recipe on its website, if you want to have a go.

But why would anyone want to? There is a much better route to booze that smells of Christmas, all roasted Brazil nuts, candied peel, molasses, mace and raisins. It’s inexpensive, effort-free and you take almost no risks with deliciousness, which is pretty much guaranteed. I am, of course, talking about sherry.

Sherry – brown sherry, not the paler fino or manzanilla – is a drink I pour all through November and December. I go for the luscious sweetness of rich cream, or a sweet blend of oloroso and PX (labelling varies in a chaotic way so it’s not always easy to see what you’re getting but there are some recommendations below). These are good poured neat straight from the fridge.

The cheaper versions are even better on the rocks in a big tumbler, garnished with a juicy wheel of orange, like the easiest of Christmas cocktails. If I’m feeling more ascetic and prepared to drink something drier then I pour straight oloroso – dark amber, nutty, mingling hints of wood smoke with orange rind and allspice. No homemade bodge of vodka and raw ingredients will ever be so blissfully fragrant.

Cream sherry and oloroso sherry taste superb alongside a warm mince pie (homemade, please, this time, it is worth the effort). And, as it happens, mince pies and sherry share a common tipping point in the long history of their evolving flavour. The first British mincemeat was made around the 12th century, when crusaders returning from the Middle East brought with them recipes that combined meat, fruit and spices. But it wasn’t until the 18th century that the mince pie began to taste more akin to the one we eat today.

In 1747, Hannah Glasse published possibly the first recipe making it clear meat had become optional. Around this period, the British were also developing a serious sweet tooth; annual imports of sugar rose from 4lb per capita in 1704 to 18lb in 1800. Some of this sugar was definitely going into mince pies, and while they were getting sweeter and more fruity, sherry was also evolving.

Sherry comes from Spain. It is made in Jerez de la Frontera in Andalusia, on the old frontier between the Moorish and Christian kingdoms. But it was developed to suit the palates of the British, who drank most of it. By the late 18th century, the British taste, “hitherto predominantly inclined towards light, pale wines… now began to show a preference for stronger ones with more colour and maturity,” according to the Consejo Regulador de Vinos de Jerez. This is when the Christmassy, nutty, darker styles of sherry, of which oloroso is one, aged in a fractional blending system called a solera, began to emerge. Cream sherry – a blend, usually, of oloroso and PX – came later, in the mid-19th century.

Today, sherry faces another crisis: sales keep on dropping. The problem, I’d argue, is not the taste of the wine. Or its price. Despite recent duty changes which have made it more expensive, sherry is still good value. Probably, it just needs to stop having so much integrity and start to look more gaudy. Maybe wrap a length of tinsel round the bottle and rename it “Mince Pie Wine”. That should do it. In the meantime, mine’s a rich cream sherry on the rocks with orange, thank you.

Wines of the week