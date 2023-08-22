12 best white shoes for fall 2023, back to school: adidas, Nike & more starting under $100

In the market for new school shoes? Students can head back to class in style with the best white sneakers for fall. (Getty Images)

Heading back to class this fall? Whether you're starting a new school year or not, a pair of fresh white sneakers is still a must-have for fall.

The versatile shoes pair well with just about any outfit you can think of — jeans, trousers, sundresses, or activewear. Plus, with the sheer amount of options available to choose from these days, you'll also be able to find a stylish pair no matter your budget.

In case you're in the market for a new pair of school shoes, shop 12 of the best white sneakers that you'll want to add to your cart for fall — starting under $100.

Grand Court Cloudfoam Lifestyle Court Comfort Shoes. Image via adidas.

Cloudfoam Comfort cushioning keeps feet feeling snug and supported in this pair of everyday sneakers that are perfect for the back to school season. According to reviewers, they have a "comfortable, classic design that never goes out of style."

$90 at adidas

Classic Slip-On Shoe. Image via Vans.

These slip-on shoes have been a staple since they were first released in 1979, thanks to their classic canvas look. According to reviewers, they're the perfect "all occasion shoe."

$75 at Vans

Reebok Unisex-Adult Classic Leather Sneaker. Image via Amazon.

Throw on these retro-inspired sneakers for your next casual outing. They're ideal for everyday wear with a simple silhouette that also delivers on comfort.

$52 at Amazon

The Court Thousand Fell x Frank And Oak Sneaker. Image via Frank And Oak.

In addition to being recyclable, these sneakers are stain-proof, odour-proof and made from natural rubber, recycled bottles and food waste. Shop them for men and women.

$155 at Frank And Oak

Women's Tree Flyer 2. Image via Allbirds.

When it comes to running, training, fitness classes, or at-home workouts, the Tree Flyer 2 shoes are tough to beat. These lightweight running shoes have a springy midsole and a stretchy, sock-like fit. Shop the men's version here.

$210 at Allbirds

Unisex 9060 Shoes. Image via New Balance.

Dad sneakers are everywhere this season, and these chunky New Balance shoes will help you achieve the look for yourself.

$170 at New Balance

Veja Esplar Leather Sneakers. Image via Holt Renfrew.

These sustainable sneakers have earned the seal of approval from stylish royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. They're also a great choice if you're looking for a comfortable, everyday shoe.

$190 at Holt Renfrew

Air Force 1 '07. Image via Nike.

A perennial favourite, you can never go wrong with the classic Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. Shoppers say they "go with pretty much everything" and are "very comfortable."

$145 at Nike

The ReLeather Court Sneaker. Image via Everlane.

This updated sneaker features the same vintage-inspired design as Everlane's original Court Sneaker, but made with ReLeather—an innovative material that’s comprised of recycled leather scraps and requires no tanning or dyeing.

$206 at Everlane

Glacier Trail Sneaker. Image via Canada Goose.

For a luxe take on fall footwear, look to this new style from Canada Goose. They offer plenty of comfort in a fully waterproof, versatile, sneaker that can be worn both on and off the trails.

$495 at Canada Goose

Cloudrunner. Image via ON.

This pair of running shoes has a pop of colour to add some brightness to your next workout. They offer cushioned support in every step, helping you run further.

$180 at ON

Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe. Image via Lululemon.

These soft and springy shoes are a must-have for runners this fall. They offer both comfort and support as you run, which shoppers say feels like you're "walking on air."

$198 at Lululemon

