12 best white shoes for fall 2023, back to school: adidas, Nike & more starting under $100
This back to school season, shop our top picks for must-have white sneakers.
Heading back to class this fall? Whether you're starting a new school year or not, a pair of fresh white sneakers is still a must-have for fall.
The versatile shoes pair well with just about any outfit you can think of — jeans, trousers, sundresses, or activewear. Plus, with the sheer amount of options available to choose from these days, you'll also be able to find a stylish pair no matter your budget.
In case you're in the market for a new pair of school shoes, shop 12 of the best white sneakers that you'll want to add to your cart for fall — starting under $100.
adidas Grand Court Cloudfoam Lifestyle Court Comfort Shoes
Cloudfoam Comfort cushioning keeps feet feeling snug and supported in this pair of everyday sneakers that are perfect for the back to school season. According to reviewers, they have a "comfortable, classic design that never goes out of style."
Vans Classic Slip-On Shoe
These slip-on shoes have been a staple since they were first released in 1979, thanks to their classic canvas look. According to reviewers, they're the perfect "all occasion shoe."
Reebok Unisex-Adult Classic Leather Sneaker
Throw on these retro-inspired sneakers for your next casual outing. They're ideal for everyday wear with a simple silhouette that also delivers on comfort.
The Court Thousand Fell x Frank And Oak Sneaker
In addition to being recyclable, these sneakers are stain-proof, odour-proof and made from natural rubber, recycled bottles and food waste. Shop them for men and women.
Allbirds Women's Tree Flyer 2
When it comes to running, training, fitness classes, or at-home workouts, the Tree Flyer 2 shoes are tough to beat. These lightweight running shoes have a springy midsole and a stretchy, sock-like fit. Shop the men's version here.
New Balance Unisex 9060 Shoes
Dad sneakers are everywhere this season, and these chunky New Balance shoes will help you achieve the look for yourself.
Veja Esplar Leather Sneakers
These sustainable sneakers have earned the seal of approval from stylish royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. They're also a great choice if you're looking for a comfortable, everyday shoe.
Nike Air Force 1 '07
A perennial favourite, you can never go wrong with the classic Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. Shoppers say they "go with pretty much everything" and are "very comfortable."
Everlane The ReLeather Court Sneaker
This updated sneaker features the same vintage-inspired design as Everlane's original Court Sneaker, but made with ReLeather—an innovative material that’s comprised of recycled leather scraps and requires no tanning or dyeing.
Canada Goose Glacier Trail Sneaker
For a luxe take on fall footwear, look to this new style from Canada Goose. They offer plenty of comfort in a fully waterproof, versatile, sneaker that can be worn both on and off the trails.
ON Cloudrunner
This pair of running shoes has a pop of colour to add some brightness to your next workout. They offer cushioned support in every step, helping you run further.
Lululemon Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe
These soft and springy shoes are a must-have for runners this fall. They offer both comfort and support as you run, which shoppers say feels like you're "walking on air."
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.