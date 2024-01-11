These 'game-changer' Amazon sneakers are only $40 — they're 'lightweight' and 'easy to slip on'

These bestselling Amazon sneakers are lightweight and comfy — add them to your cart for just $40. (Photos via Amazon)

Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or just trying to step up your activity game, having the right pair of shoes is a game-changer. Uncomfortable shoes can make even the simplest activities (like running errands) unenjoyable. Now, we know good quality running shoes can be expensive, but there are plenty of affordable and comfortable options out there. Amazon Canada has a great selection to choose from, and these bestselling EvinTer Women's Running Shoes are a top pick. They boast tons of positive reviews, and the best part is that they're only $40! Keep scrolling for more on these casual kicks.

The details

EvenTir’s running shoes have become a bestselling choice for women thanks to their blend of casual and sporty design that emphasizes comfort.

These lightweight shoes feature a breathable knit upper in 22 colours to keep your feet cool all day long. EvenTir’s slip-on design feature, durable, flexible anti-slip soles to move with your foot.

EvinTer notes that their shoes run large, and recommends ordering one size smaller than you typically wear to ensure a comfortable fit.

What people are saying

These sneakers have earned more than 6,200 customer reviews and currently have a 4.2-star review from shoppers who have called these sneakers a "great shoe" for everyday wear.

"These shoes are so light and comfy," one shopper wrote, adding that they originally ordered their usual shoe size but had to return for a half size smaller to get the perfect fit.

One Amazon shopper noted that EvinTers were the perfect antidote for a common shoe shopping struggle: wide feet.

"The sides fit perfectly," they said, adding that the shoe "doesn't rub anywhere."

"Worth the price," another shopper said, adding that they have wider feet and often have to wear men's shoes. "If I could give 10+ stars I would."

Although the EvinTer sneakers currently have more than 3,800 five-star reviews, there are some shoppers who have pointed out some issues.

One of the most common complaints from shoppers is that they might not be the best to wear running and the soles can be on the "flat or thin side," while another added that they would make a "better house shoe" than a running shoe.

The verdict

If you're in the market for a casual shoe you can wear while performing light exercise or running errands, the EvinTer sneakers might be for you.

With thousands of reviews to choose from, the general consensus of these top-rated sneakers is that they make a great everyday shoe, but may not be ideal for anyone looking to get into serious training or running.

If you're looking for a new shoe for a work intense workout, you'll want to look for a pair with more support, specifically designed for running or workouts.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

