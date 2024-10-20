Bethenny Frankel, 53, uses this vitamin C serum daily — and it's down to $18

Bethenny Frankel is the sassy former Real Housewives of New York City star who's hard not to love. In the last few years, she's earned a reputation as a beauty maven, sharing all her go-to products with her social media following across TikTok, Instagram and more. One of her favorites? Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Facial Serum, an anti-aging, dark spot-reducing wonder that is now $18, down from $28 (over 30% off) — making this the perfect time to try it out yourself.

Why is this a good deal?💰

When you consider how much quality skincare can cost these days — e.g., $81 for this vitamin C serum from Sunday Riley, which actually contains a smaller concentration of the vitamin than Bliss Bright Idea at the same 1-ounce size — snapping up this refreshingly affordable option is an absolute no-brainer.

Why do I need this? 🧐

Bethenny's been a fan of this brand from way back. "Bliss was the first spa chain that I can remember, and now they can reach everyone. I always remembered that Bliss products were amazing ... I love [the] entire Bliss Vitamin C skin-care range," she told People. She loves it so much that she couldn't resist waxing poetic about the benefits of the Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Facial Serum in a specially dedicated video:

"I'm a vitamin C girl," Bethenny shared in the video. "I don't drink my orange juice, but I put vitamin C serum on every day." Her standby serum? Bliss Bright Idea, of course. "It's great for year-round daytime [wear] ... [Bright Idea is] hydrating, plumping, brightening. ... Not all vitamin C is created equal!"

In yet another video, where Frankel rounded up her top vitamin C products, she included Bliss Bright Idea as well, noting that the serum contains "20% vitamin C, which is very good — you want good vitamin C concentration." And that's what you get with Bliss Bright Idea. Thanks to its high concentration of vitamin C, you're getting a serum that works hard to brighten your skin, reduce the look of dark spots and restore a tired 'dermis to a more glowy, balanced complexion.

Patented tripeptides in the formula work to elevate and protect your natural collagen, a protein that is one of the main building blocks in skin that keeps it from sagging and gives it a more youthful look. Green tea extract is also in the mix to provide a skin-loving boost of antioxidants. It all gets whipped together into one potent serum that boosts skin's elasticity to create a visibly firmer exterior.

Here's a bright idea — infuse your beauty routine with some vitamin C, Bethenny Frankel style! (Getty)

What reviewers say 💬

Nearly 5,000 Amazon shoppers have given Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Facial Serum a five-star rating, with many highlighting the pleasant scent and texture of the serum as well as the positive effects on skin after use.

Pros 👍

"This product feels wonderful going on, spreads easy and really evens and brightens my skin," one reviewer wrote, adding, "Other products go on nicely over the top." Another shared, "After a few weeks of using twice daily, I noticed the dark spots in my face have lightened."

"By far the best [vitamin C serum] I’ve ever used," said this shopper. "Leaves my skin so hydrated and smooth whether I use it during the day or at night. If I wake up with plump, moisturized skin I know the product is doing its job!"

Older beauty enthusiasts like it too: "This serum is an absolute delight to use on my combo mature skin," said one. "The serum is somewhat gel-like in texture and has no obvious scent. It feels nice on my skin, and absorbs really well ... Run the ingredient list through your favorite skin-care ingredient decoder and see for yourself all the goodies packed into this lightweight, affordable serum. I love that I can get great skin-care ingredients in a serum that doesn't break the bank."

Cons👎

Some reviewers advised there may be some drying: "The only thing is that it's very drying to the skin if you don't use it with a moisturizer," wrote a helpful fan. "But trust me, it works ... It's absolutely amazing for hyperpigmentation. I live in Guyana, and the sun is terrible here, leaving me with sun damage, dark spots, acne, redness, dark under eyes, literally everything you can think of. [But] I tried this serum and after the first few days, my skin said hello! My skin is glowing! All my dark spots cleared up; I can look in the mirror and see the difference."

Another fan of Bliss products offered a fragrance-related caveat: "It could be overpowering for someone sensitive to scents."

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

