'It's an unhealthy obsession': Bethenny Frankel encourages fans to let go of strict diets in 2022

Photo via Instagram @bethennyfrankel

Bethenny Frankel is encouraging her fans to avoid making "unrealistic"diet goals in 2022.

On Thursday, "The Real Housewives of New York" alum shared a photo of herself looking fit and toned in a coral bikini to Instagram. The 51-year-old Skinny Girl founder shared a lengthy caption to her fans, encouraging them to focus on their overall health instead of losing weight in the New Year.

"Diet and fitness are always big resolutions," Frankel wrote. "People get all hyped up and make grand statements about all the drastic changes they’re going to make and how life will never be the same again. Then we feel disappointed if we can’t sustain unrealistic self-promises."

Frankel said making short-term goals and resolving daily to be "as healthy as possible" is her main objective, rather than working-out or counting calories. The star revealed she refocused her views on dieting in her 30s and instead prioritizes her overall health, including sleep over fitness.

The "Bethenny Ever After" star said that she eats what she wants without binging and "rarely" exercises nowadays.

“We beat ourselves up and feel ‘good’ or ‘bad’ based on consumption. It’s an unhealthy obsession and achieves the opposite of the desired result. Food is not our best friend nor our enemy," she wrote. "A better relationship with food and fitness is a more realistic resolution you can actually achieve.”

Frankel concluded by urging her fans to practice self-love instead of trying fad diets that can be detrimental to your health and happiness.

"Perhaps this year resolve to love yourself, to understand how hard life has been for you, to be generally healthy, in a realistic way and to do the absolute best that you can given the current circumstances versus some fantasy boot camp, keto, egg white, intermittent fasting, low-carb 1200-calorie, pleasure-free life that isn’t a reality," she wrote.

Fans praised the mother-of-one for her "inspiring" message and thanked her for advocating against diet culture.

"Thank you so much for sharing this," one Instagram user commented. "Diet culture is so toxic, and it's important that we continue to spread this message. Self-love and a realistic, healthy, happy diet and lifestyle is the key."

"Literally, small sustainable changes to diet and lifestyle that is easy to stick to and not a fad diet. I wish more people understood this," another said.

"Thanks for sharing this important message," another echoed. "Diet culture and messaging are extremely toxic. Food isn’t the enemy. It’s the mindset regarding it that is!"

