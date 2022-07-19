Better At Car Cleaning: 7 must-have products to keep your car clean and organized

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Between commuting and errands we spend a lot of time in our car — about 58 minutes a day according to Oxford’s Future of Work Survey.

If you're someone who finds yourself in your car for long stretches of time, or are just looking to help keep it clean and looking its best, read on for some of our best tips and product recommendations to streamline your car's interiors.

Choose the right cleaners

Microfiber cloths can help boost cleaning power in your car. (Getty Images)

One of the places that accumulates the most germs in the car is the steering wheel, gear shifter, and cup holder. According to a 2014 study, a car's steering wheel can be nearly four times dirtier than a public toilet seat, making it extra important to clean regularly.

When cleaning the seats and dashboards, you want to avoid harsh cleaners with ingredients like bleach, ammonia or hydrogen peroxide. Some experts also suggest avoiding alcohol based wipes, as they can leave streaks and discolouration. Instead, opt for car safe cleaning wipes that easily remove ground-in dirt, dust and grime without damaging your car.

Microfibre cloths can also help boost your cleaning power, as the UC Davis Medical Center found that cleaning with a microfiber cloth reduced bacteria by 99 percent compared to cotton, which only reduced bacteria by 30 percent.

Tackle tough nooks and crannies

Cleaning car cup holders doesn't have to be a chore. (Getty Images)

Arguably the most annoying thing to clean in any car is the dust-filled vents. Luckily, shoppers swear by this car cleaning gel that takes all dirt and dust out of any nook and cranny. Alternatively, you can also use a foam paint brush or coffee filter to attract dust from hard-to-reach areas.

To prevent messes from accumulating in cup holders, try using q-tip small containers to keep all your loose change and hair elastics in one place. You can also find dedicated cup holder coasters that can easily be removed and wiped down between uses.

Cut down on mess and clutter

Reserwa Car Backseat Organizer x2. (Photo via Amazon)

If you have kids, you know that keeping cars organized isn't always the easiest task. Often, you'll need activities, toys and books on hand as entertainment during long drives. Using a hanging seat organizer is the perfect work around, and ones that rest on the back of the driver's and passenger's seats can double as a way to protect them from little footprints.

If you're looking to minimize the garbage and debris that can pile up in your car, a portable garbage can can help keep waste all in one place to cut down on cleanup time. A seat gap filler can also save you time digging around while trying to grab any loose pen or change that has fallen between the cracks.

Finally, when it comes to tackling loose items in the glove compartment, look to a document organizer to ensure that you have all the relevant papers you need in one convenient location.

So what are you waiting for? Start cleaning those vents, set up a place for your trash and get better at car cleaning and storage.

