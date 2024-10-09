'Better than a Dyson': Hair pros praise this $27 dryer that's nearly 80% off at Walmart

The ionic technology and accompanying attachments can help you get a salon-like blowout for (much) less.

When it comes to hair dryers, the Dyson Supersonic is top of the line. Of course, one of its major drawbacks is the price tag: $430. (Yikes!) But as with most high-end products these days, there's a budget-friendly lookalike. Meet the Nexpure Professional Ionic Hair Dryer. Not only is it a great alternative to the almighty Dyson, but it's just $27 (down from $120) at Walmart's Holiday Deals event.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

This pro hair dryer usually costs $120, so you're getting it for almost 80% off — that's some staggering savings. Of course, if you consider the money you could be spending on a Dyson, you're saving even more.

Why do I need this? 🧐

This dryer offers a lot of perks to help you get a sleek, salon-worthy blowout. For starters, it uses ionic technology to reduce frizz and ramp up the shine as it dries, giving hair a smooth look and feel. What is ionic technology? Glad you asked! Here's a quick science lesson: Positive ions can wreak havoc on your hair, creating static electricity, flyaways and frizz. Hair dryers with ionic technology emit negative ions to neutralize the positive ones, sealing the hair cuticle and making each strand smooth and extra shiny. (When hair cuticles aren’t sealed, hair can look frizzy and feel dry.)

Along with this technology, the Nexpure has a temperature protection function to prevent overheating, which can damage your hair. Another plus: It boasts 1,800 watts of power to help you get the level of wind power you want, and it comes with a magnetic concentrator attachment for added control. Got curls? It comes with a magnetic diffuser attachment, too. Finally, it weighs just under a pound, which is actually lighter than the Dyson Supersonic.

What reviewers say 💬

More than 1,700 Walmart shoppers thought so highly of the Nexpure Professional Ionic Hair Dryer, they gave it a five-star rating.

Pros 👍

"Better than a Dyson," raved one fan. "The Dyson is so heavy compared to this one. My hair actually dries faster and it is so much softer. The magnetic attachments are great."

This reviewer agreed: "My rotator cuff is torn and a regular hair dryer is heavy when you have shoulder-length hair to straighten... This little hair dryer is a powerhouse yet it's light as a feather and doesn't hurt my shoulder to hold."

"Small but mighty, perfect for on the go!" shared another satisfied shopper. "It is very compact, but still just as powerful as a full-sized hair dryer."

This professional hairdresser said it best: "I've used a lot of hair dryers in my time as a stylist and this one is top on my list! Works just as well as the $400 one for a tenth of the price."

Cons 👎

Several reviewers noted that the hair dryer is on the noisy side. "The highest heat isn't unbearable like some and the cold is perfect for setting the style. It is a little loud but aren't they all? It's definitely not as loud as some I've had over the years," said one customer.

Others mentioned that users should be careful that their hair doesn't get sucked into the opposite end. "The diffuser is a very helpful tool and it's nice that it's included and easy to take off and on. If you have long hair, take note of the short length of the dryer. The intake has sucked my hair in the back a couple of times — ouch! Other than that it's fantastic," one shopper wrote.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

