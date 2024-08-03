'Better than Keurig': Mr. Coffee's iced and hot java maker is now only $48

If your day doesn't start until you've had your caffeinated eye-opener, have we got just the a.m. all-star for you. Not only will this single-serving machine have you enjoying your morning bev in minutes, but it'll also let you whip up both hot and cold coffee in the comfort of your own kitchen — no chaotic Starbucks line in sight. Add it to your cart while you can snag it for a steal at just $48.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Similar machines can easily run you close to $100, and that's just for hot coffee. Iced coffee is a must this time of year, and with this Mr. Coffee you're getting a coffeemaker (tumbler included) that doesn't take up much counter space and gives you hot and iced for less than $50. Hot stuff!

Why do I need this? 🤔

If you're tired of shelling out an absurd amount of cash for barista-made beverages every day, brewing coffee at home is a smart idea, especially when you have this compact machine. Clocking in at just 7"x10"x16", this single-server takes up very little room on your counter, and its sleek design makes it a welcome addition to your kitchen. But most importantly, it's a pro at making the perfect cup, whether you want it cold or hot.

That's right, in under four minutes, you'll be sipping up to 16 ounces of hot or 22 ounces of iced coffee, making hectic mornings a little more bearable. One of the best features of this little appliance is its reusable filter, which allows you to brew coffee without the use of wasteful pods. Simply place it into the machine, pour in your ground beans using the included scoop, fill the reservoir with water and ta-da! You'll have perfectly hot coffee flowing into your cup until it runneth over. (Just kidding — hopefully!)

For iced coffee, it comes with a handy to-go tumbler, which has markings to take the guesswork out of how much water and ice to add for the ideal ratio. Brew your coffee into the tumbler using the "Over Ice" setting, top with the lid and straw and get to sipping! Another cool feature? It comes with a recipe book so you can mix things up with delicious new drinks.

Whether you want your java scorching or iced, this Mr. Coffee deal is hot, hot, hot! (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

This small yet mighty coffeemaker has over 3,000 five-star ratings from Amazon customers, so you know it's doing something right.

Pros 👍

"Better than Keurig," confessed a Mr. Coffee convert. "This is a fantastic alternative for a single-serving coffeemaker and I love that it can do both hot and iced drinks. ... I cannot recommend this machine highly enough if you're trying to use a coffee machine with less waste and make a nice iced drink in the summer heat."

It's even barista-approved: "I got this because we love coffee and drink it every day. And I’m picky about my iced coffees," wrote one connoisseur. "My drinks taste the same as they did in the shop! This thing will save money and time. Also, I love that it doesn’t require K-cups or pods, reducing plastic waste. ... Now I have to break up with my favorite coffee shops."

"Only takes a minute to set up and you have a freshly brewed cup of ice-cold coffee in under three minutes," raved a happy customer. "Easy to clean and doesn’t take up much counter space ... and it comes with its own travel mug and reusable straw! Well worth the price! It saves so much money not having to stop at Starbucks or Dunkin'."

Cons 👎

Some shoppers have said the Mr. Coffee sometimes has a tendency to splatter. Said one: "I used it mostly for hot coffee, and when I put a mug underneath, the coffee splattered everywhere. Would not recommend unless you only want it iced."

Echoed another: "Just made my first cup of coffee. As others have said it 'spits' and will splash a little coffee. I adjusted where my mug sits on the platform which helped."

