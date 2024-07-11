'Better than Oofoos': These arch-supporting sandals are 40% off — down to $18

If you're anything like me, you ditched the socks and shoes and broke out the sandals right after the spring thaw. While I love the feel of toes free from constraining toe boxes, many sandals and flip-flops don't offer a whole lot of cushion or support. Slapping your feet on the flat soles of so many summery shoes can be murder on your joints and lower back. Kinda defeats the whole carefree vibe we're going for, don't you think?

That's why orthotic "recovery slides" are a smart pick if you'd like to lighten up your footwear without compromising comfort — and the Shevalues Orthopedic Sandals are the cream of the affordable crop. Right now their price is even more impulse-buy-worthy at just $18 during Amazon's pre-Prime Day sale — a savings of 40%.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

At just $18 in black (down from $30) and 40% off, these recovery slides are a great value — especially when compared to Oofoos sandals, which many reviewers say the Shevalues flip-flops are right in step with, comfort-wise. Considering those retail for nearly $60 on Amazon full price, this is one sweet steal!

Why do I need these? 🤔

If you're looking for dependable slip-on sandals that offer comfort and ease along with arch support and an easy-care exterior, the Shevalues slides are an ideal option. Made with non-slip vinyl acetate, they feel like walking on clouds and give extra non-skid protection, so you can feel secure even on smooth or slick ground. Their squishy EVA midsoles offer excellent shock absorption and super-comfortable cushioning, and their arch-supporting design helps reduce stress on the feet experienced due to plantar fasciitis, arthritis or simply being on your feet all day.

Since they're waterproof, lightweight and comfy, they make great travel shoes, too — whether you're out at the beach, walking around town or just trying to get through the airport quickly. If they get dirty or sandy, simply rinse them off and boom! Fully clean sandals, done in a jiffy.

Slide to the left ... slide to the right ... you'll be sliding in comfort all night, thanks to these Shevalues slip-ons! (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Nearly 8,000 Amazon reviewers. have given the Shevalues slides a five-star rating, with many praising their comfort factor and support, especially for those who typically struggle with foot pain.

Pros 👍

"I like these much better than Oofoos," said one happy reviewer. "These [sandals are] supportive, comfortable, well-fitting and open — yet protective of your feet."

Another devotee wrote, "They are like walking on a cloud and they look pretty darn nice, too. After wearing these as much as possible, it's hard to put on regular shoes anymore. I'm in my mid-70s with two knee replacements, so I know discomfort. HIGHLY recommend!"

"The day they arrived, I put them on and did my errands for about three hours — and when I got home realized my feet weren’t hurting," marveled a satisfied wearer. "They are soft and the bottoms are ridged so [they] have some grip. So pleased went and ordered other colors so I can match up with my summer clothes !"

As we mentioned, travelers are also big fans of the Shevalues sandals: "I struggle with plantar fasciitis and wasn’t sure about ordering these, but I am very glad I did!" gushed one. "They are supportive and I have had no issues since purchasing — and I wear them every day! ... They are so lightweight; perfect for travel even if just to wear around your hotel room." Another relieved adventurer added, "These sandals traveled to Kauai with me, and I wore them every single day. I have a sore spot on the ball of my foot that starts to ache after standing, and these were the only things that made it so I didn’t have the pain!"

Cons 👎

"Wore these on a two-week trip to Japan. Saved my feet on those 8-10 mile days!" said one happy traveler, with one caveat: "[They] did rub a little bit on the inside edge, so I suggest acclimating before depending on them."

A few reviewers also caution against leaving these in the hot sun: "I’m on my second pair because of how comfortable and affordable these sandals are. However, after a day at the pool ... my first pair shrank in the sun compared to the new pair!"

