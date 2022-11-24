Beverley Mitchell has 'always prided' herself on embracing her flaws in Hollywood

Beverley Mitchell is getting real about the pressures of being perfect in Hollywood. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

Beverley Mitchell isn't afraid of being imperfect.

The 41-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to a share a candid post about the unrealistic beauty standards upheld in Hollywood. In the video, the "7th Heaven" actress mouthed the words to "Pretty's on the Inside" by Gathoni Da Diva, as the words "filter" and "reality" were added as on-screen text at the top.

Mitchell mouthed the words, "I don't look like her. She's in all the magazines; so much prettier than me. You don't know it hurts, staring at my iPhone screen, watching others live their dream," as she sat under the words "filter."

The "Saw II" star then moved under the words "reality" as she mouthed the words, "Pretty's on the inside, see it with your own eyes. Look a little closer in the mirror tonight."

In the caption to her post, Mitchell opened up about embracing how she isn't perfect, despite the challenges of body image insecurities while working in film and television.

"Being in an industry that is based on looks, I have always prided myself on staying true to who I am! I am nowhere near perfect, (there is no such thing) and I am absolutely OK with that! I am real, I am sometimes broken, I am raw and I am true! I am who I am unapologetically," Mitchell wrote. "I am proud of who I am and all the bumps and bruises that got me here!"

Mitchell continued to share that she's excited for her fans to see her in Fox's upcoming series, "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test." Releasing Jan. 4, the show will see celebrities like Gus Kenworthy, Kenya Moore and Kate Gosselin face gruelling training sessions and dangerous challenges.

"We were forced to really see what we are made of! Would you ever allow yourself to be vulnerable for all the world to see? Not going to lie it was one of the most terrifying experiences of my life and I am so glad I did it!" Mitchell penned in her post's caption, while tagging her fellow "recruits."

In the comments, fans showed their appreciation for Mitchell's authenticity, with many making note of her natural beauty.

"Gosh, I just love and appreciate you! I love that you are real! Can't wait to watch!" one fan wrote.

"I love that you show your real skin and face it's beautiful in so many ways," another shared.

"Loved you since '7th Heaven.' Loved watching you grow into the woman you are and love, love, love that you share real life with everyone. Your true beauty is unfiltered. Stay true to yourself," one person commented.

"And that, sweetie, is why you are so loved and admired," someone raved.

"I seriously love every ounce of you! You're such a great role model!" someone else added.

