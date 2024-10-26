Beyoncé And Kelly Rowland Speak At Kamala Harris Rally In Houston

Our Queen Bey has finally made her Kamala Harris endorsement.

The 'Texas Hold ’Em' singer made a grand appearance today at a Harris campaign rally in Houston—her hometown—where she was joined by her former Destiny’s Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland. The pair took turns speaking to the audience before welcoming the Democratic nominee, who walked onto the stage with 'Freedom' blasting from the speakers—the Beyoncé track that has become the main theme song of Harris’s campaign.

Although she didn’t perform, Beyoncé fittingly wove musical analogies into her speech. 'It’s time for America to sing a new song,' the singer remarked, while outfitted in a black skirt suit. 'Are y’all ready to add your voice?'

She continued by saying, 'I’m not here as a celebrity. I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother, a mother who cares about the world our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we are not divided, our past or present or future.'

Bloomberg/Getty Images

Rowland meanwhile added her own remarks, saying, 'Houston, you’ve already had a hand in creating "destiny." So do what you do, and let’s do this thing again.'

Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, also showed her support at the rally. And singer Willie Nelson performed as well.

Bloomberg/Getty Images

Over the course of her campaign, Harris has racked up quite a collection of celebrity endorsements, including support from Taylor Swift, Charli XCX, and Billie Eilish; while musicians Bruce Springsteen and Eminem have subtly endorsed her by performing at her events.

Bey’s highly awaited appearance today comes a couple of months after she was expected to attend the 2024 Democratic National Convention—which ended up being an electrifying four-day occasion filled with starry cameos and sky-high energy, despite the superstar’s absence.



Before formally endorsing Harris today, Beyoncé subtly made her support of the vice president clear by giving Harris permission to use her hit song 'Freedom' throughout her presidential campaign. The track, featuring rapper Kendrick Lamar, debuted on Beyoncé’s 2016 album Lemonade and became a soulful anthem at many demonstrations following the 2020 murder of George Floyd.

Harris walked out to 'Freedom' at her campaign headquarters on July 22 following Bey’s blessing. She has since used the song as her entrance music at rallies, in her first campaign video, and at the DNC.

In August, Beyoncé threatened to send a cease-and-desist letter to Republican nominee Donald Trump’s campaign after it used the song without her permission. She joined a list of artists who have condemned (and even taken legal action against) Trump’s use of their songs throughout his 2024 campaign—including Celine Dion and the estates of the late Isaac Hayes and Sinéad O’Connor.

