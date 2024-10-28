Beyoncé rocks a £1,600 'supermodel-approved' blazer dress to endorse Kamala Harris

Beyoncé just took her campaign support to the next level in a show-stopping look that perfectly blended corporate chic with superstar glam.

Over the weekend, she stepped out in her hometown of Houston to endorse presidential candidate Kamala Harris, rocking a blazer dress that’s already won the fashion world’s seal of approval, and it was a supermodel-approved design, no less.

Beyoncé laughs heartily with Kamala Harris beside her (@beyonce)

The dress, a black, double-breasted blazer style hailing from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's collaboration with Wardrobe NYC, is a masterclass in power dressing. Featuring an exaggerated hourglass silhouette, the £1,600 piece is crafted in a premium Italian wool blend.

It incorporates a collarless neckline, statement shoulders, and carefully placed darts that highlight every curve. It was the ultimate blend of elegance and edge, proving that sharp tailoring isn’t just for the boardroom — it’s a platform for making a statement, too.

Beyoncé shared several photos of her sharp tailored look on Instagram (@beyonce)

While Beyoncé didn’t perform at the rally, she certainly struck a chord with her words, infusing her speech with the same rhythm and power that defines her music. “It’s time for America to sing a new song,” she declared, capturing the crowd’s attention. “Are y’all ready to add your voice?”

Beyoncé continued, emphasising that she was there as more than just a global entertainer: “I’m not here as a celebrity. I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother — a mother who cares about the world our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we are not divided, by our past, present or future.”

RHW x Wardrobe NYC Blazer Dress

Adding to the emotional weight of the evening, former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland also joined Beyoncé on stage. The duo shared heartfelt messages with the audience, reminding fans of their enduring sisterhood and the power of their voices. Together, they welcomed Harris, who stepped on stage to the sound of Beyoncé’s own “Freedom,” a track that’s become the unofficial anthem of her campaign.

Beyonce and Kelly Rowland joined forces at the campaign rally in support of Kamala Harris (Anadolu)

From her carefully chosen words to her impeccably chosen outfit, Beyoncé once again showed us that she’s more than just an icon — she’s a powerful voice for change, bringing a blend of style, grace, and conviction that only she can deliver.