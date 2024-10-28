Beyoncé rocks a £1,600 'supermodel-approved' blazer dress to endorse Kamala Harris

Natalie Salmon
·2 min read
Beyoncé stands confidently against a patterned curtain backdrop, arms crossed and wearing oversized black glasses. Her intense expression and stylish black blazer dress give her a powerful presence. Her hair is styled in loose, voluminous waves, further accentuating her commanding look.
Beyoncé just took her campaign support to the next level in a show-stopping look that perfectly blended corporate chic with superstar glam.

Over the weekend, she stepped out in her hometown of Houston to endorse presidential candidate Kamala Harris, rocking a blazer dress that’s already won the fashion world’s seal of approval, and it was a supermodel-approved design, no less.

A candid moment as Beyoncé laughs heartily with Kamala Harris beside her. She’s dressed in the same black blazer dress and stockings, radiating confidence and warmth. Her long blonde curls cascade over her shoulders, and she appears relaxed and joyful, making the atmosphere lively.
Beyoncé laughs heartily with Kamala Harris beside her (@beyonce)

The dress, a black, double-breasted blazer style hailing from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's collaboration with Wardrobe NYC, is a masterclass in power dressing. Featuring an exaggerated hourglass silhouette, the £1,600 piece is crafted in a premium Italian wool blend.

It incorporates a collarless neckline, statement shoulders, and carefully placed darts that highlight every curve. It was the ultimate blend of elegance and edge, proving that sharp tailoring isn’t just for the boardroom — it’s a platform for making a statement, too.

Beyoncé sits elegantly on the edge of a hotel bed, dressed in a sleek black blazer dress. She holds a phone to her ear, her legs crossed gracefully in sheer black stockings and pointed heels. Her long, wavy blonde hair frames her face, adding to her sophisticated look.
Beyoncé shared several photos of her sharp tailored look on Instagram (@beyonce)

While Beyoncé didn’t perform at the rally, she certainly struck a chord with her words, infusing her speech with the same rhythm and power that defines her music. “It’s time for America to sing a new song,” she declared, capturing the crowd’s attention. “Are y’all ready to add your voice?”

Beyoncé continued, emphasising that she was there as more than just a global entertainer: “I’m not here as a celebrity. I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother — a mother who cares about the world our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we are not divided, by our past, present or future.”

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is seen wearing a structured, double-breasted black blazer dress with a modern, minimalistic design. The blazer features broad, angular shoulders, accentuating her silhouette, and is belted at the waist with a thin black belt, adding definition. She pairs it with sleek, matching black tailored pants and holds a black clutch, completing a polished and sophisticated look. Her makeup is subtle, with soft, loose waves framing her face, giving her an effortlessly chic and poised appearance against a clean white background.
RHW x Wardrobe NYC Blazer Dress

Adding to the emotional weight of the evening, former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland also joined Beyoncé on stage. The duo shared heartfelt messages with the audience, reminding fans of their enduring sisterhood and the power of their voices. Together, they welcomed Harris, who stepped on stage to the sound of Beyoncé’s own “Freedom,” a track that’s become the unofficial anthem of her campaign.

Beyonce and Kelly Rowland arrive to deliver remarks at a campaign rally in support of Kamala Harris
Beyonce and Kelly Rowland joined forces at the campaign rally in support of Kamala Harris (Anadolu)

From her carefully chosen words to her impeccably chosen outfit, Beyoncé once again showed us that she’s more than just an icon — she’s a powerful voice for change, bringing a blend of style, grace, and conviction that only she can deliver.

