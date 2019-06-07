Beyoncé's icy reaction to a woman talking over her to Jay-Z has Twitter fired up

Beyoncé appeared not so into her seatmate at Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors — and we aren’t talking about Jay-Z.

Video of the couple sitting courtside at the game has gone viral and it appears to show the singer giving Nicole Curran — the wife of Warriors owner Joe Lacob — a nudge after the woman kept talking across her to speak to Jay.

Video captured by ESPN shows the exchange a little better: Curran, a fashion-loving fixture at the Warriors games, leaned over the songstress to speak to the billionaire rap mogul.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are courtside for Game 3 😎 pic.twitter.com/6mmJuN8Odn — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2019

You see Bey’s demeanor visibly change and, with an irritated look, she gave the brunette a nudge.

Needless to say, the Beyhive, as singer’s fans are known, is all over this situation.

She is all up in Beyoncé’s personal space😂😂 https://t.co/HM1zNr4y6m — Stay Outta My Personal Space (@Air_Jones6) June 6, 2019

How dare her talk across Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/raVdi3OfyR — Aries Mar (@lyricalmar) June 6, 2019

I just realized Jay ignored her at first and she still proceeded to talk across Beyoncé to get his attention...I choose violence pic.twitter.com/PIG0Wx2rST — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) June 6, 2019

Beyoncé shoving her ass over at the end is the level of petty we deserve from our queen 👑 https://t.co/xDNXipQKiF — Jem (@JustJem24) June 6, 2019

I would leave the earth if Beyonce looked this ready to smack me https://t.co/Yaf4JKeMhN — KB (@KaraRBrown) June 6, 2019

Some likened Curran to acting like “Becky with the good hair,” a reference to the lyrics of one of Beyoncé’s songs on her album “Lemonade.”

Beyonce: “This Becky with the good hair bout to get her wig split” pic.twitter.com/1BpSWdYzNB — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 6, 2019

Becky with the good hair really be testing Beyoncé. pic.twitter.com/L80o7pt0d5 — British GLAMOUR (@GlamourMagUK) June 6, 2019

There were also Solange jokes because we all know who has Bey’s back.

Solange watching #Becky incident with Beyonce and Jay Z at the warriors game pic.twitter.com/3qw39JNj7b — darkangel (@jadedangel13) June 6, 2019

And Curran’s social media pages were overrun with bee emojis (until her comments were turned off).

I stay up at night wondering if a single human on this planet will ever love me as much as the Beyhive loves Beyonce pic.twitter.com/rf0ROKrtGp — KB (@KaraRBrown) June 6, 2019

Making the whole thing more interesting is Beyoncé seems to acknowledge the moment on social media. She posted her game night look — and tacked on a photo from her courtside seat with Curran cropped out. She also posted a video of the moment right before the nudge when she and Jay-Z were smiling and waving.

Fans noticed — and commented upon — the crop.

And Curran seems to be acknowledging it too — and the hate from the hive. She posted a photo in which she’s touching Beyoncé and wrote, “We should all help and support each other.”

While she later deleted her post, Curran later commented straight to the Beyhive. She said Bey and Jay were the guests and she only spoke to him twice. “All of this is being taken out of context,” she wrote. “I am a happily married woman. Telling me to kill myself???? Somehow I don’t think she would support this.”

Curran is a big presence at games. The Mercury News wrote in 2017, “You’ve seen her many times over the years, sitting next to the Warriors’ owner, screaming at referees and trading banter with players. She’s the 5-foot-9 brunette — ‘6-foot-5 with heels,’ she said — who is thin like a high-fashion model and dressed like she just got back from Milan. Thigh-high suede boots. Or a bright floppy hat. Or a leather punk rock jacket. Or a couture dress. She wears it all.”

