Beyond Paradise: everything we know about season 3

The team from Shipton Abbott will be returning for another season (Craig Hardie)

Beyond Paradise has been renewed for a third season, not to mention a Christmas special. Confirming the news, Tim Key, the executive producer for Red Planet Pictures said: "The response to series two has been fantastic. So much love goes into the making of the show and we're delighted that the audience have enjoyed it so much.

"We can't wait to get back to Shipton Abbott for another Christmas special and series to continue the story and learn more about our characters and the town they live in - I can promise that we'll be making the viewers laugh, cry, laugh a bit more and then baffling them with a series of ingenious puzzles. There will also be a duck."

So, now that season three is offically in the works, what's to come? Here's what we know so far…

What will season three be about?

The series two finale has set up plenty of storylines for the next instalment.

With Kris and Martha adopting their foster son Ryan, season three will likely explore their new life as parents (Joss Barratt)

While Humphrey (Kris Marshall) and Martha (Sally Bretton) decided not to marry, the couple did embark upon another major milestone in the episode, welcoming their new foster son, Ryan. With this in mind, season three has a whole new dynamic to explore, with Humphrey and Martha embracing a new way of life as parents.

Could romance be on the cards for PC Kelby Hartford and Chief Superintendent Charlie Woods? (BBC)

Meanwhile, PC Kelby Hartford (Dylan Llewellyn) shared a tender moment with his crush, Chief Superintendent Charlie Woods (Jade Harrison), posing the question of a potential romance for season three.

Judging by executive producer Tim Key's comment, fans can also expect to "learn more" about the characters, as well as the town of Shipton Abbott.

When can I watch the third season?

While the season three release date remains unknown, Beyond Paradise has historically premiered in the first quarter of the calendar year, so with a bit of luck we'd hope for new episodes in February or March 2025.

Historically, the show has premiered in the first quarter of the calendar year (BBC)

As for the Christmas special, the 2023 version debuted on Christmas Eve, so it's likely that the 2024 instalment will follow suit. The countdown to December begins!

Season three cast

Currently, it appears that all cast members are slated to return. With a bit of luck, Kris Marshall, Sally Bretton, Zahra Ahmadi, Dylan Llewellyn, Felicity Montag, Barbara Flynn, Melina Sinadinou and Jade Harrison will all be back!